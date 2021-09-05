Who's To Blame For High Gas Prices?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.97 -0.32 -0.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.24 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 4.726 +0.014 +0.30%
Graph down Heating Oil 18 mins 2.150 -0.009 -0.42%
Graph down Gasoline 27 mins 2.142 -0.012 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.64 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 69.19 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 2.142 -0.012 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 71.12 +1.76 +2.54%
Graph up Murban 3 days 71.99 +1.51 +2.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 68.13 -0.45 -0.66%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 72.72 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 72.71 -0.30 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Chart Girassol 3 days 72.24 -0.22 -0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.64 +0.37 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 57.94 +1.35 +2.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 68.99 +1.40 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 70.39 +1.40 +2.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 65.99 +1.30 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 65.94 +1.05 +1.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.09 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 64.99 +2.15 +3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 71.46 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 63.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.43 +0.65 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 13 mins https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 3 hours Anything to charge your Tesla..
  • 4 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

$14 Billion ‘Ill-Spent’ On Development Projects In Nigeria’s Oil Region

Lack Of Infrastructure Could Delay Mass EV Adoption

Lack Of Infrastructure Could Delay Mass EV Adoption

Electric vehicle companies have been…

The High Cost Of Ignoring The ESG Trend

The High Cost Of Ignoring The ESG Trend

The explosion of environmental accountability…

Oil Remains Elevated After Hurricane Ida Hurts Supply

Oil Remains Elevated After Hurricane Ida Hurts Supply

Oil prices look set to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Who's To Blame For High Gas Prices?

By Haley Zaremba - Sep 05, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Earlier this year, as oil prices recovered from their pandemic lows and oil-producing companies miraculously stuck to their pledged production cuts, headlines were flooded with semi-alarmist speculation about painfully high gas prices coming down the pike. Now, high gas prices are back in the news, but this time the oil companies and production curbs are not to blame -- the culprit now is retail fuel station chains, which are accused of colluding to artificially inflate gas prices at the pumps.

Back in March Oilprice reported that “U.S. Consumers Will Pay The Bill For Higher Crude Prices,” noting that oil companies were breaking with their normal pattern of cutting production when oil prices deflate and immediately returning to a “drill, baby, drill!” attitude the millisecond that the market shows signs of recovery. This time was different. After the novel coronavirus pushed oil prices to punishing new lows, with the West Texas Intermediate crude benchmark reaching a historic nadir of nearly $40 below zero per barrel in April 2020, oil producers showed uncharacteristic restraint by keeping production cuts in place even after oil prices recovered.

“Gas prices have risen about 35 cents a gallon on average over the last month, according to the AAA motor club, and could reach $4 a gallon in some states by summer,” the New York Times reported at the time. “While overall inflation remains subdued, some economists are worried that prices, especially for fuel, could rise faster this year than they have in some time. That would hurt working-class families more because they tend to drive older, less efficient vehicles and spend a higher share of their income on fuel.”

Now, consumers are hurting once again, but this time The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) plans to do something about it.

Ballooning inflation on goods including gas has reflected negatively on the Biden administration, and cracking down on rising gas prices has quickly become a priority for the federal government. The FTC is now looking into whether gas station franchises are colluding to drive up prices at the pump, and to determine how they can go about cracking down on the industry’s rampant and quasi-legal (if not outright illegal) mergers and acquisitions. Proposed crackdown strategies include instating ‘prior approval’ requirements to mitigate illegal oil and gas mergers.

“Over the last few decades, retail fuel station chains have repeatedly proposed illegal mergers, suggesting that the agency’s approach has not deterred firms from proposing anticompetitive transactions in the first place,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a recent statement. “We will need to determine whether the power imbalance favoring large national chains allows them to force their franchisees to sell gasoline at higher prices, benefitting the chain at the expense of the franchisee’s convenience store operations,” she added.

Related: Is It Possible To Eliminate Greenwashing?

This crackdown comes on the heels of “significant consolidation” in the retail fuel industry in recent years, but has been catalyzed and politicized by the bad optics of high post-pandemic inflation rates on the Biden Administration, as well as fresh concern over gas shortages and price hikes as Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana, shutting down 75 percent of the state’s oil capacity. Reports have warned that extensive damage caused by the initially category 4 hurricane could slow down the entire post-pandemic recovery of the oil and gas sector, causing fresh wringing of hands about rising oil and gas prices in the near future.

Concern about high gas prices is well-founded. Back in July, the New York Times reported that “the rapid run-up [in fuel prices] comes at a delicate moment for the U.S. economy, which was already experiencing the fastest inflation in years amid resurgent consumer activity and supply-chain bottlenecks. And it could cause a political headache for President Biden as he tries to convince the public that his policies are helping the country regain its footing.” That prediction turned out to be prophetic, and high oil and gas prices could indeed derail the country’s entire economic recovery, and it will be U.S. consumers who pay the price.

If the FTC is successful in its crackdown, it would have major implications for consumer protection and antitrust enforcement that could set a positive precedent for exploitative practices going forward in a sector that is plagued by shadowy business deals. Or it could just be more ineffective political blunderbuss.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Chevron Braces For Activist Investor Fight
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go

China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go
Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records

Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records
China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices
U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year

U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year
The U.S. Oil Industry Is Facing A Talent Crunch

The U.S. Oil Industry Is Facing A Talent Crunch



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com