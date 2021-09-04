Is It Possible To Eliminate Greenwashing?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 69.29 -0.70 -1.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 72.61 -0.42 -0.58%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 4.712 +0.071 +1.53%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 day 2.159 -0.008 -0.38%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.154 -0.010 -0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.64 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Mars US 1 day 69.19 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.154 -0.010 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 71.12 +1.76 +2.54%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.99 +1.51 +2.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.13 -0.45 -0.66%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.72 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.71 -0.30 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.24 -0.22 -0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.64 +0.37 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 57.94 +1.35 +2.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.99 +1.40 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.39 +1.40 +2.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 65.99 +1.30 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 65.94 +1.05 +1.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 68.09 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 64.99 +2.15 +3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 71.46 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 75.43 +0.65 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 17 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 17 hours https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 2 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 5 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

$14 Billion ‘Ill-Spent’ On Development Projects In Nigeria’s Oil Region

Exposing The Blue Hydrogen Lie

Exposing The Blue Hydrogen Lie

As the hydrogen revolution catches…

Can The U.S. Catch Up With China In The Clean Energy Race?

Can The U.S. Catch Up With China In The Clean Energy Race?

The U.S. had a relatively…

Extreme Weather Events Are Hurting Hydropower

Extreme Weather Events Are Hurting Hydropower

Hydropower is a major source…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is It Possible To Eliminate Greenwashing?

By Oxford Business Group - Sep 04, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

An initiative that encourages companies to meet science-based emissions targets has seen significant growth in recent months. The success of the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) has highlighted the appetite for a more stringent and universal approach to ESG reporting. This year has seen an uptick in ESG reporting around the world, partly in response to increasing scrutiny on companies’ social and environmental impacts.

Failure to adhere to ESG principles can have real-world consequences. For instance, when food delivery app Deliveroo went public on the London Stock Exchange in early 2021 it lost more than 25% of its value on the first day. Some observers attributed the steep decline to the company’s reliance on gig-economy workers, to the detriment of the “S” component of its ESG metrics.  

ESG commitments have thus become a business imperative. However, the absence of a globally recognized ESG reporting system has led to accusations that companies can easily misrepresent their sustainability performance.

The rise of greenwashing

This is often called greenwashing, a blanket term that covers activities such as selective or incomplete disclosure, symbolic management, deflection, and disconnect between companies’ statements and their business activities.

Greenwashing can lead investors to finance operations that potentially harm the environment, and allows companies to delay adopting more conscientious policies.

The problem of greenwashing has grown in tandem with rising corporate awareness of ESG and sustainability issues.

A report published in March this year by the University of Oxford and the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, a think tank, found that 21% of the world’s 2000 largest public companies have committed to net-zero emissions.

A majority of these firms had interim targets, a published plan, and a reporting mechanism, key components of an effective net-zero strategy. But only a quarter met a full set of “robustness criteria” established by the UN Race to Zero Campaign.

Related: WTI Oil Jumps Above $70 On Bullish U.S. Demand Data

Elsewhere, the UK saw the number of large companies with net-zero policies more than double in the year leading to July 2021. However, a third of these do not take into account Scope-3 emissions that arise from a company’s supply chain and often make up the bulk of emissions.

Other companies are relying on offset credits to meet their targets, a practice that shifts the problem rather than eliminating it at the source. 

Such corporate tactics have given rise to concerted efforts to encourage companies to provide a more accurate picture. 

A team at University College Dublin, for example, developed algorithms that can detect and quantify greenwashing.  Called GreenWatch, the tool uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to scan corporate communications from 700 global companies. These are then compared to the companies’ actual carbon footprints.

Based on these results, GreenWatch categorizes companies on a spectrum that includes “green leadership”, “hidden green champion”, “green incrementalist”, “potential” or “probable greenwasher”, and “climate denier”. These classifications help investors detect which companies are sincere in their ESG efforts.   

The need for global standards

Growing concerns about misrepresentation could be alleviated by the wider acceptance of science-based targets.

The SBTi is a global body that provides companies with a defined framework to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement. According to the SBTI science-based targets are driving decarbonization: between 2015 and 2020 companies with validated targets cut emissions by 25%.

In June 2021 more than 150 companies committed to the initiative, bringing the total to more than 600 firms with a combined $13trn in market capitalization – a value just below that of China’s GDP.

A similar initiative is the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, the world's most widely used set of greenhouse gas accounting standards.

The growing interest in science-based targets has highlighted a broader appetite for globally recognized ESG standards. Universal standards would enable investors to better compare companies within the same industry, as well as between industries, helping them to cut through greenwash.

The non-profit International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation is working on a global sustainability reporting standard. Several international bodies – among them the IMF and the UN – have expressed support for these efforts.

The foundation has said it will provide an update on its progress at the UN Climate Change Conference in October or November of this year, with draft standards issued mid-2022.

ESG standards and emerging economies

Many emerging economies are disproportionately at risk of the effects of climate change, including rising sea levels, extreme weather, drought, and agricultural disruption. The UAE, for example, is among the countries that are most vulnerable to rising global temperatures, while a 2020 study by Pictet Asset Management and the University of Oxford found that water availability issues are set to worsen in Mexico, Indonesia, and South Africa.

As such, emerging markets have a strong incentive to cut through greenwash and support concrete, verifiable ESG reporting. However, these economies face a specific set of challenges in adapting to a one-size-fits-all approach.

One such issue is language, as it will be necessary to make the new set of ESG standards accessible to a range of stakeholders. Moreover, it will be important that the international protocol will not dampen the performance of emerging economies, many of which are in an energy-intensive stage of development. Similarly, in emerging manufacturing centers such as Vietnam job creation and international competitiveness are key, which may complicate “S” and “G” metrics.

A further significant consideration is that of cost. Papua New Guinea plans to switch to 100% renewable, indigenous energy by 2050, as does Sri Lanka. However, major investment will be required if these targets are to be met, with Sri Lanka alone needing between $54bn and $56bn to meet its goals.

The pandemic highlighted the need to redouble ESG considerations. Looking to the future, it is hoped that internationally recognized, science-based ESG standards will initiate a new phase in the movement towards carbon neutrality, with the particular needs of emerging markets taken into account.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Remains Elevated After Hurricane Ida Hurts Supply

Next Post

Car Sales Slump As Chip Shortage Continues
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go

China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go
Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records

Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records
China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices
Oil Could Rise Further As OPEC Suggests Keeping Output Cuts In Place

Oil Could Rise Further As OPEC Suggests Keeping Output Cuts In Place
The U.S. Oil Industry Is Facing A Talent Crunch

The U.S. Oil Industry Is Facing A Talent Crunch



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com