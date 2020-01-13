Has OPEC Found Its Oil Price Sweet Spot?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.07 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.23 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.183 +0.001 +0.05%
Mars US 4 hours 58.78 -1.21 -2.02%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.04 -0.22 -0.33%
Urals 23 hours 60.00 -0.65 -1.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.77 -0.54 -0.85%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.77 -0.54 -0.85%
Bonny Light 23 hours 64.73 -1.61 -2.43%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.33 -0.37 -0.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.183 +0.001 +0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 23 hours 66.05 -0.27 -0.41%
Murban 23 hours 67.52 -0.37 -0.54%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 53.18 -4.26 -7.42%
Basra Light 23 hours 70.56 -1.07 -1.49%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 65.12 -1.48 -2.22%
Bonny Light 23 hours 64.73 -1.61 -2.43%
Bonny Light 23 hours 64.73 -1.61 -2.43%
Girassol 23 hours 65.85 -1.28 -1.91%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.04 -0.22 -0.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 36.63 -0.40 -1.08%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 36.14 -0.52 -1.42%
Canadian Condensate 146 days 53.04 -0.52 -0.97%
Premium Synthetic 136 days 59.44 -0.52 -0.87%
Sweet Crude 5 days 50.29 -0.52 -1.02%
Peace Sour 5 days 46.44 -0.52 -1.11%
Peace Sour 5 days 46.44 -0.52 -1.11%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 50.79 -0.52 -1.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 56.29 -0.52 -0.92%
Central Alberta 5 days 46.29 -0.52 -1.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.77 -0.54 -0.85%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
Giddings 23 hours 48.25 -1.00 -2.03%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.42 -3.31 -4.68%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 52.03 -0.96 -1.81%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 55.98 -0.96 -1.69%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 55.98 -0.96 -1.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.25 -0.50 -1.01%
Buena Vista 5 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes What's the Endgame Here?
  • 7 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 10 minutes Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 51 mins Tales From The Smoke Shack and beyond.
  • 5 mins Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019
  • 3 hours 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 12 hours Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 3 hours IRAQ / USA
  • 5 hours Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 1 day Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 2 days What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?
  • 6 hours Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 hours 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 1 day How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?

Breaking News:

Venezuela’s PDVSA Uses Foreign Partners To Sell Its Crude

Alt Text

Is The U.S. Really Insulated From A Middle East Oil Outage?

Trump claims that the U.S.…

Alt Text

This Was The Most Successful Energy Niche Last Year

While 2019 was a relatively…

Alt Text

How Far Has Renewable Energy Come In The Last 20 Years

The media often calls the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Has OPEC Found Its Oil Price Sweet Spot?

By Irina Slav - Jan 13, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Offshore rig

Most OPEC members seem to be quite happy with where oil prices are now, according to the energy minister of one of the smaller members of the cartel.

"We all probably would like higher [oil prices] because we have more revenue, but we are conscious this is not good for the economy," Equatorial Guinea’s Gabriel Obiang Lima told media, as quoted by S&P Global Platts. "It depends on who you ask, but I think the consensus is that that $60-70/b is OK for producers and for consumers," he said.

The comments by the Equatorial Guinea official seem to reflect the general sentiment on oil markets. As Lima noted, anything below $60 begins to put a strain on most OPEC budgets. Anything above $70 prompts complaints from large consumers such as India and, notoriously, the U.S., with President Trump taking to Twitter several times during his term to insist that OPEC take care to push prices lower.

However, it appears that while happy with current prices, many OPEC members have production expansion plans. This includes Equatorial Guinea, which at the moment pumps around 120,000 bpd. The current output is expected to be boosted by another 20,000 bpd by the end of the year despite OPEC-wide production cuts.

Iraq also has plans for a production boost and so do Nigeria and Libya, to mention but a few. At the same time, non-OPEC supply is set to continue growing even though many analysts expect U.S. production growth to slow down. Norway, Brazil, Canada, and the newcomer Guyana are among the oil producers that are expected to boost their production substantially this year.

Add to this Russia, which has indicated clearly enough it would rather boost production than keep cutting it, and OPEC may be facing important decisions to be made later this year.

The cartel and its partners are meeting in march to discuss the progress of their production cut agreement and its future.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

China’s Oil Demand Growth Could Halve This Year

Next Post

This Was The Most Successful Energy Niche Last Year
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on January 13 2020 said:
    Don’t believe a word of it. OPEC members with the exception of Kuwait and Qatar need oil prices above $80 a barrel to balance their budgets.

    The oil minister of Equatorial Guinea’s Gabriel Obiang Lima and those in the global oil market who support an oil price ranging from $60-$70 should take a master class in the economics of oil. They should study in particular the 2014 oil price crash and its adverse implications for the global economy.

    They will then learn that the global economy can’t reconcile itself with low oil prices. The reason is that the three biggest chunks that make up the global economy, namely the global oil industry, the economies of the oil-producing countries and global investments will be undermined as we have seen in the aftermath of the 2014 oil price crash.

    A fair oil price ranges from $100-$120 a barrel. Such a price stimulates the global economy by enhancing global investments, enables the oil-producing nations to earn more revenue and thus balance their budgets and expand expenditure and investments and also enables the global oil industry to balance its books and finance more projects around the world.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find
Oil Prices Are Set To Slide Even Further

Oil Prices Are Set To Slide Even Further

 The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

 Canada Faces A New Oil Price ‘’Blowout’’

Canada Faces A New Oil Price ‘’Blowout’’

 Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com