What’s Behind The Renewed Drone Attacks On The UAE?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 101.6 -1.65 -1.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 106.3 -1.27 -1.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.030 +0.318 +5.57%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.447 -0.099 -2.79%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.147 -0.051 -1.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.3 +3.92 +3.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 105.3 +3.92 +3.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.7 +1.66 +1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.2 +1.33 +1.27%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 100.2 +3.61 +3.74%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.147 -0.051 -1.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 101.6 +0.18 +0.18%
Graph up Murban 2 days 103.3 +0.77 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.0 +2.11 +2.03%
Graph down Basra Light 127 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 110.7 +2.00 +1.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 108.7 +1.66 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.7 +1.66 +1.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 108.7 +1.83 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.2 +1.33 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 89.47 +3.69 +4.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 89.18 +4.01 +4.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 105.4 +4.01 +3.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 103.7 +4.01 +4.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 101.6 +4.01 +4.11%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 98.73 +4.01 +4.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 98.73 +4.01 +4.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 100.8 +4.01 +4.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 104.4 +4.01 +4.00%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 99.03 +4.01 +4.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.3 +3.92 +3.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.75 +4.00 +4.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 93.50 +4.00 +4.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 103.7 -1.36 -1.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 104.8 +4.01 +3.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 108.7 +4.01 +3.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.7 +4.01 +3.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.75 +4.00 +4.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.50 +4.00 +4.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 112.0 +3.26 +3.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 4 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 15 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 4 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 2 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 3 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 6 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 1 hour US oil facts
  • 2 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine

Breaking News:

Canada’s Oil Boom Constrained By Workforce Shortage

U.S. Rig Count Ticks Higher As Permian Drillers Lead The Charge

U.S. Rig Count Ticks Higher As Permian Drillers Lead The Charge

The U.S. rig count inched…

Why Renewables Can’t Solve Europe's Energy Crisis

Why Renewables Can’t Solve Europe's Energy Crisis

While European countries are some…

5 Recession-Resistant Stocks For A Turbulent Market

5 Recession-Resistant Stocks For A Turbulent Market

There are growing predictions of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Global Risk Insights

Global Risk Insights

GlobalRiskInsights.com provides the web’s best political risk analysis for businesses and investors. Our contributors are some of the brightest minds in economics, politics, finance, and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What’s Behind The Renewed Drone Attacks On The UAE?

By Global Risk Insights - Apr 05, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • The UAE has witnessed a wave of drone and missile attacks from Houthi militants due to its change in strategy regarding the Yemen war.
  • In 2020, the UAE withdrew from the Yemen war after it at come to a stalemate, but when the Houthis moved toward the oil-rich governorate of Marib, the UAE renewed its involvement.
  • While the UAE is entirely capable of countering Houthi attacks, the economic and social impact of the perceived security threat is one that the country will be desperate to counter.
Join Our Community

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been exposed to a recent wave of drone and missile strikes from Houthi militants in Yemen. These attacks are in retaliation to a change in the UAE’s strategy in its intervention in Yemen’s civil war. The UAE’s robust defense systems have been able to thwart Houthi attacks. However, the UAE’s continued intervention in Yemen risks provoking Houthi rebels into adopting military tactics that target civilians. The mere risk of such an attack would negatively affect the UAE’s perception of security, which is crucial for the UAE’s success as an economic powerhouse in the Middle East. 

A not-so-local Civil War

Since 2014, Yemen has been ensnared in a Civil War with multiple international participants. The conflict began when the Houthis, an Iran-backed Shia militia from Yemen’s North, violently attempted to overthrow the internationally recognized government of President Saleh. As the Houthi insurgency accelerated, Sunni-majority countries in the Gulf intervened in a coalition to support government forces. 

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have engaged in hostilities through a military campaign that has seen the use of airstrikes and the backing of local militias to prevent a Houthi takeover. The involvement of regional powers has essentially turned the civil war into a proxy war between Sunni Gulf states and Iran. The protracted conflict has destroyed the country and created what the United Nations has described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

By late 2020, the conflict in Yemen was heading toward a stalemate with the coalition forces being unable to end Houthi control over the capital city, Sana’a. As a result, the UAE announced it would start disengaging from the war. However, in late 2021, the Houthis moved toward the oil-rich governorate of Marib. To prevent the group from controlling oil rents, the UAE renewed its involvement in the conflict by backing the Giant’s Brigade, a local Sunni militia, to fight against Houthi advancements.

Houthi Response to the UAE

In response to revamped UAE intervention, the Houthis, and other groups sympathetic to their struggle, have retaliated through a campaign of attacks against the UAE using low-cost missile and drone systems. On February 2, 2022, the UAE’s Defense Ministry announced that it had successfully destroyed three drones heading toward the UAE with “hostile intent”. The attempted attack was claimed by the Iraqi True Promise Brigades, a relatively unknown terrorist organization that sympathizes with the struggle of the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The attempted strike in February is just the latest in a string of attacks. On January 31, 2022, an official spokesperson announced that the country’s defense forces had successfully repelled a ballistic missile strike originating from Yemen. A similar incident happened on January 24, when U.S. Central Command announced that it had stopped two ballistic missiles launched from Yemen and headed toward the capital Abu Dhabi. On January 17, drones laced with explosives flew into an oil storage facility on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. The attack came at the hands of Houthi rebels in Yemen and left three people dead, and destroyed three petroleum tanker trucks.

Related: Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Causing An Environmental Catastrophe

Is the UAE safe?

While this recent wave of attacks is worrying, the UAE’s defensive capabilities ensure that it can protect itself from a barrage of aerial attacks from abroad. However, these attacks and the UAE’s reaction to them risk undermining the perception of the country’s security

For decades, the UAE has been an island of stability in a region noted for political and economic turmoil. The country ranks as one of the safest countries and its pro-business environment has attracted foreign investment that has turned the UAE into a hub for international commerce. While domestic stability is ensured through authoritative governance, defense from foreign threats is possible through initiatives that have provided the UAE with sophisticated weapons systems. In recent years, the UAE has spent billions on state-of-the-art security systems to defend its borders. This has included U.S. manufactured THAAD and Patriot PAC-3 missile systems. On January 16, just a day before the lethal Houthi drone strike, the UAE signed a $3.5 billion deal with South Korean weapons manufacturers to provide surface-to-air missile systems. Alongside these purchases, the US cooperates with the UAE by providing air and naval power. Indeed, the UAE’s focus on protecting itself makes some security analysts believe it is one of the best-defended countries in the world.

These defense systems ensure the well-being of the UAE’s infrastructure and population. Yet, they are not as effective in protecting the perception of safety, a necessity in the growth of the UAE’s economically vital business and tourism sector. Following the January 17th drone strike that killed three, UAE markets dipped as investors feared further attacks. When the Houthi launched more strikes, local markets again slumped despite being intercepted by the UAE’s defenses. 

Forecast

The analysis above shows that whilst the UAE is militarily superior and can repel any material threat posed by the Houthis, the mere perception of a threat is sufficient to erode the domestic perception of stability and therefore influence the UAE’s business climate. This illustrates a particular vulnerability that the Houthis can exploit: fear. The Houthis do not need to score a massive attack on the country’s heavy industry to damage its economy. Rather, a targeted attack on the country’s softer targets can shatter the country’s perception of safety inducing reputational costs that are harder to repair. The Houthis will utilize terrorism against the UAE so long as they remain engaged. 

Related: Baghdad’s Bold Move To Take Over Kurdistan’s Oil Sector Is A Blow To Russia

Indeed, the likelihood of Houthi terrorism in the UAE is more pronounced than ever given its offensive posture in the war in Yemen. In response to Houthi aerial attacks, the UAE has bombed locations in Yemen said to store weapons intended for the UAE. This action, coupled with continued intervention in the civil war, will possibly goad the Houthis to seek retribution. Hampered by a reduced weapons stockpile that, regardless, is ineffective against Emirati defenses, the Houthis may turn to terror tactics that can skirt past expensive missile defense systems. 

The Houthis have already implemented terror tactics such as suicide bombings in Yemen. Therefore, it is foreseeable that similar tactics be exported to the UAE. Attacks against civilians in the lavish shopping malls and hotels of Abu Dhabi and Dubai would rock the country’s economy, impacting the sectors of the economy that rely most on the perception of security to flourish. In particular,  the tourism sector, which is particularly susceptible to terrorism and accounts for 12.2 percent of the UAE’s GDP, may be the worst impacted sector as a result of potential Houthi terror attacks.

Knowing full well the cost a terror attack would induce on the UAE economy, it can be expected that the UAE may seek to mitigate this threat by deploying more police throughout major cities. While effective, this defensive presence comes with its own series of costs. The image of armed troops on busy street corners and outside landmarks might make civilians feel protected, but in doing so it evidences the existence of a threat. With threat comes the concern, one which complicates the idea of UAE as a pillar of stability and security in a region otherwise known for the opposite. 

By Global Risk Insights

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Causing An Environmental Catastrophe

Next Post

Rumors Of A Coordinated Oil Reserve Release Keep Prices Rangebound
Global Risk Insights

Global Risk Insights

GlobalRiskInsights.com provides the web’s best political risk analysis for businesses and investors. Our contributors are some of the brightest minds in economics, politics, finance, and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated
The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas

The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas
Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High

Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High
How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire
Why Buffett Is Buying Energy Stocks At Multi-Year Highs

Why Buffett Is Buying Energy Stocks At Multi-Year Highs



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com