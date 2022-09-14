Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Lights Out On The Eiffel Tower: Europe’s Latest Energy Saving Scheme

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 14, 2022, 1:40 AM CDT
  • The European energy shortage has forced authorities across the continent to take extreme measures to reduce and encourage the reduction of energy consumption.
  • The Mayor of Paris has said that the Eiffel Tower will be turned off several hours earlier than usual in a bid to save energy, with the move reducing the tower's energy consumption by 4%.
  • Across Europe, authorities are turning off lights in public buildings, reducing temperatures at swimming pools, and encouraging residents to take shorter showers.
Lights at the Eiffel Tower will be turned off several hours earlier than usual in a bid to save energy, the Mayor of Paris has said, as the capital city joins a nationwide effort to reduce electricity consumption by a tenth.

Normally, lights at the Eiffel Tower go out at 1 a.m. but this will now be brought forward to 11:45 p.m., which is when the landmark closes for visitors. This would reduce the Eiffel Tower’s electricity consumption by 4 percent.

Other measures to cut electricity consumption in the city include switching off lighting in public buildings at 10 p.m. and reducing the temperature in those buildings to 18 degrees Celsius.

Paris’s efforts echo similar steps being taken by cities around Europe as the European Union tries to tackle its energy problem. Besides turning the lights out earlier on public buildings and historical landmarks, elsewhere, such as in Germany and the Netherlands, the authorities are advising people to take shorter showers to save energy and are lowering the temperature of swimming pools.

These are all a part of efforts to reduce energy consumption across the bloc by 15 percent, per plans laid out by the European Commission last month. Yet pressure is mounting to turn these cuts into reality, with the Commission earlier this month proposing they were made obligatory rather than voluntary, which was how they started.

Energy consumption cuts are an essential tool for the European Union of reining in the energy crisis it is currently struggling with. Besides consumption cuts, plans also include capping energy prices for households and imposing a ceiling on the revenues of companies generating electricity from sources other than natural gas.

The EU is also planning a direct intervention into the bloc’s electricity markets amid a liquidity crunch threatening scores of energy trading firms.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

