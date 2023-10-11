Venezuela’s Growing Dark Fleet Highlights Maduro’s Dependence On Iran

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.53 -1.44 -1.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.62 -1.03 -1.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.48 -1.23 -1.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.344 -0.038 -1.12%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.224 -0.034 -1.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.78 +0.79 +0.88%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 84.47 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.224 -0.034 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.82 +1.29 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.04 +1.26 +1.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.83 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 680 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 90.89 -0.58 -0.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.08 -0.70 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.78 +0.79 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 134 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 64.62 -0.41 -0.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 88.12 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 86.37 -0.41 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 81.97 -0.41 -0.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 78.52 -0.41 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 78.52 -0.41 -0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 81.47 -0.41 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 87.47 -0.41 -0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 78.92 -0.41 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.45 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.20 -0.41 -0.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 81.55 -0.41 -0.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.45 -0.41 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.45 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.50 +3.25 +4.10%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 76.75 +3.75 +5.14%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 91.83 +3.59 +4.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

EIA: Population Growth Means High-Rising Energy Consumption

The Middle East's Critical Role In Natural Gas Production

The Middle East's Critical Role In Natural Gas Production

The Middle East is set…

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

Triple-digit oil is now firmly…

The Growing Role Of Heat Pumps In Global Decarbonization Efforts

The Growing Role Of Heat Pumps In Global Decarbonization Efforts

The U.S. and France are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Venezuela’s Growing Dark Fleet Highlights Maduro’s Dependence On Iran

By Matthew Smith - Oct 11, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • The "dark fleet" employs various techniques to hide the identity of each tanker, ensuring the transport of U.S.-sanctioned oil remains untracked.
  • Over half of PDVSA's own tankers are inoperable, leading Venezuela to lean on Iran's fleet for crucial oil exports, primarily to Asia.
  • Despite sanctions, Venezuela's oil exports have grown, with China as a major recipient of the oil which is often branded as Malaysian oil.
Join Our Community
dark fleet

Venezuela is deploying a secret weapon to defeat strict U.S. sanctions aimed at blocking the OPEC member’s economically crucial crude oil exports, a dark fleet of tanker vessels using a range of strategies to conceal their location. Recently the dark fleet shipping Venezuela’s oil to key customers, mainly in Asia, grew significantly with the assistance of Russia and Iran. Indeed, from 2020 authoritarian Iran emerged as a key strategic ally that is propping up the autocratic Maduro regime. Tehran supplies Venezuela not only with a steady supply of condensate for blending with the country’s extra-heavy crude oil but also the parts and technical know-how required to rebuild vital petroleum infrastructure. This includes access to Iran’s fleet of tanker vessels which ship Venezuela’s crude oil to buyers, primarily in Asia, generating urgently needed hard income for a near-bankrupt Caracas.

The dark fleet is a term for the flotilla of tankers and other bulk chemical transportation vessels that disguise their identity, location, and origin through a range of techniques. Those include cloaking the vessel’s identity by using multiple flags of convenience, turning off the identification system, or using the ship’s transponder to spoof its location. While the vessels are concealing their identity so the cargoes of U.S.-sanctioned crude oil cannot be tracked, they also do so in order to maintain vital insurance coverage which for many ships is issued by U.S.-based companies. Those insurers automatically exclude coverage if the vessels they have issued policies to are engaging in activities in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Aside from the impact of Washington’s strict sanctions on Venezuela’s oil exports, the extremely poor condition of national oil company PDVSA’s tanker fleet is weighing heavily on Caracas’s ability to ship crude oil to customers. According to a recent Reuters article, a report from PDVSA declared that more than half of the company’s fleet of 22 tanker vessels were so run down they were essentially inoperable and required immediate repairs or be taken out of commission. The report, as quoted by Reuters, went on to state that years of postponed maintenance had left vessels at risk of suffering a catastrophic failure such as flooding, fires, or sinking. Those events all have the potential to cause calamitous environmental and other damage.

To circumvent those constraints, Caracas regularly utilizes a flotilla of Iranian tanker vessels to ship crude oil exports to Asia which is the primary destination for Venezuela’s U.S.-sanctioned petroleum. It is China, formerly a staunch supporter of the Maduro regime which receives most of the crude oil exported by Venezuela. For 2022, it is estimated that Beijing received 300,000 barrels of Venezuelan oil per day while for the first eight months of 2023 that has grown to 430,000 barrels per day. The Venezuelan petroleum purchased by China is typically branded as sourced from Malaysia. Iran and India also receive shipments of Venezuelan oil while Chevron, after receiving U.S. Treasury approval to recommence lifting oil in the OPEC member, is exporting the petroleum produced to U.S. facilities as per the terms of its license.

To further boost exports of sanctioned oil PDVSA, and overcome the constraints imposed by its existing rundown fleet of vessels, has bolstered efforts to buy and lease additional tankers. This has seen Venezuela’s national oil company paying significantly more than the market rate when leasing vessels to transport its U.S.-sanctioned oil. According to Reuters, PDVSA was paying roughly double the market rate during 2022 when leasing tanker vessels, a financial burden that a near-bankrupt Caracas can ill-afford. For that reason, Venezuela’s national oil company is focused on expanding its fleet by acquiring additional tankers. Earlier this year, PDVSA contracted an Iranian state-controlled shipyard to build two new Aframax tankers, which have the capacity to transport 500,000 to 800,000 barrels of oil. 

The Bushehr shipyard where the vessels will be built is owned by Iran Marine Industrial Company, known by its Persian initials SADRA, a company controlled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard. It is the considerable assistance rendered by Tehran, which is also strictly sanctioned by Washington, that not only allowed the autocratic Maduro regime to survive but for PDVSA to significantly boost oil production. Venezuela’s oil output has climbed from a 2020 all-time low of 500,000 barrels per day to 730,000 barrels daily during August 2023. While PDVSA has little to no spare capacity the ability to maintain current production volumes depends not only on Iran maintaining a supply of condensate but also the clearing storage tanks by shipping existing oil inventories to overseas buyers. For that reason, it is essential that PDVSA continues to expand the dark fleet of tankers that are capable of shipping U.S.-sanctioned petroleum from Venezuela to key markets in Asia.

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Saved $10 Billion By Buying Cheap Oil From Sanctioned Exporters
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings
Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months
Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough

Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough
Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com