Iran And Venezuela Defy U.S. Sanctions In Bilateral Oil Trade

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.52 -0.41 -1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 41.77 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.189 +0.064 +3.01%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 40.53 +0.08 +0.20%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.32 -0.17 -0.41%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 40.80 -2.15 -5.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.05 +0.54 +1.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.05 +0.54 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.44 +0.18 +0.48%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.189 +0.064 +3.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 41.47 +0.37 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 41.53 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 39.96 +0.22 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 43.65 -0.03 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 41.23 +0.53 +1.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 42.23 +0.56 +1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.32 -0.17 -0.41%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 27.84 +0.14 +0.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.55 +0.26 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 38.80 +0.26 +0.67%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.20 +0.26 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 36.55 +0.26 +0.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 35.50 +0.26 +0.74%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 35.50 +0.26 +0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 36.30 +0.26 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.30 +0.26 +0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 35.45 +0.26 +0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.05 +0.54 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 30.25 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 41.82 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 33.88 +0.33 +0.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 +0.25 +0.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.34 +0.29 +0.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 hour Something wicked this way comes
  • 39 mins Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 9 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 2 days Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 16 mins Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 12 mins Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 days Oil giants partner with environmental group to track Permian Basin's methane emissions
  • 2 days .
  • 1 day Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 1 day Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 3 days The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 3 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 1 day .

Breaking News:

EIA Sees Global Oil Market Balancing By End-2021

LNG Powered Shipping Fleet Could Double This Decade

LNG Powered Shipping Fleet Could Double This Decade

Orders for LNG-fueled vessels are…

Why Big Oil Should Worry About The Green Chemistry Movement

Why Big Oil Should Worry About The Green Chemistry Movement

The chemicals sector is the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran And Venezuela Defy U.S. Sanctions In Bilateral Oil Trade

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 23, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

After Iran delivered condensate to Venezuela via an Iran-flagged tanker, the same tanker is now loading Venezuelan crude oil at a terminal in the Latin American country, in defiance of the U.S. sanctions on both countries’ oil industries and exports, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a shipping report. 

The tanker currently known as Honey had offloaded condensate from Iran at the Venezuelan port of Jose earlier this month, Bloomberg reported last week, quoting a source with knowledge of the matter and a report.

Now the same tanker, according to the shipping report seen by Bloomberg, is preparing to ship Venezuela’s Merey crude grade, helping the country with the world’s largest crude oil reserves to export more of its oil while U.S. sanctions have scared off many buyers, shippers, and insurers from doing business with Venezuela.

Despite sitting atop of the largest oil reserves in the world, Venezuela is in the grips of a severe gasoline shortage as refineries are unable to operate normally because of a shortage of diluents necessary for the production of fuels as well as an urgent need for repairs.

Lack of diluents, lack of maintenance, lack of money, and lack of spare parts have forced Venezuela’s refineries to operate at very low processing rates, if at all, and the holder of the world’s biggest oil reserves doesn’t have enough gasoline for its people.   

Iran, as a fellow target of U.S. sanctions, has declared its readiness to help Venezuela deal with the shortage, and earlier this year managed to send cargoes of fuel to the Latin American country.

Iran is also reportedly helping Venezuela to reverse the decline of its crude oil production. Iran has sent professionals to help Venezuela repair its crumbling refineries and it is now sending to Venezuela the superlight crude grade known as condensate to blend it with the heavy crude and produce exportable grades of crude oil.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mexico May Delay Energy Reform

Next Post

Airbus Reveals Hydrogen-Powered Concept Airplanes For 2035

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections

 Alt text

The Post-COVID ‘Great Reset’ Won’t Be Fueled By Renewables

 Alt text

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com