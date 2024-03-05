Get Exclusive Intel
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.27 -0.98 -1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.32 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.38 +0.73 +0.88%
Chart Mars US 123 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.522 -0.064 -2.46%

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.56 +1.65 +2.04%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.58 +1.34 +1.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.61 -1.29 -1.59%
Graph down Basra Light 827 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.17 -1.11 -1.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.32 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.32 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.08 -1.23 -1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.38 +0.73 +0.88%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 280 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 62.59 -0.98 -1.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.89 -1.23 -1.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 79.14 -1.23 -1.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 75.54 -1.18 -1.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 72.34 -0.63 -0.86%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 72.34 -0.63 -0.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 73.09 -1.13 -1.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 80.84 -0.73 -0.89%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 72.94 -0.03 -0.04%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.27 -0.98 -1.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 68.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.92 -0.47 -0.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -1.25 -1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.68 -1.23 -1.47%

Cenovus Energy To Boost Energy Production 19%

Oil Prices Fall as China Fails to Impress Markets With Growth Pledge

Israel's Plan to Expand Settlements Weakens U.S. Support

Uzbekistan Plans Electric Bus Fleet With Chinese Support

By Eurasianet - Mar 05, 2024, 1:00 PM CST
  • Uzbekistan Railways JSC holds talks with CRRC for the modernization of electric locomotives and production localization.
  • China assists Uzbekistan with a $120 million allocation for purchasing high-capacity buses and plans for electric buses in Tashkent.
  • Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna signs a cooperation agreement with CRRC to explore investment opportunities and advance locomotive manufacturing using advanced technologies.
Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan is looking to China for help in upgrading the Uzbek rail system. A delegation from the Chinese locomotive and rolling stock manufacturer CRRC held talks in Tashkent in late February with the state rail company Uzbekistan Railways JSC. Discussions focused on the “modernization of electric locomotives and localization of production,” according to the Uzbek company’s statement. The talks, however, did not yield any concrete agreements.

China is also assisting Uzbekistan in modernizing its fleet of public buses for use in Uzbek cities. The China Development Bank is reportedly allocating $120 million to purchase 1,000 Chinese-manufactured “high-capacity buses” powered by compressed gas, according to a report distributed by the UzDaily agency.

According to an Uzbek government decree, officials also have plans to allocate about $60 million for the purchase of 200 electric public buses that will operate in the capital, Tashkent. The wording of the Uzbek decree does specify whether Chinese funding for the improvements is considered a loan or a grant.

Related: 2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

Meanwhile, in Kazakhstan, representatives of the state national welfare fund, Samruk-Kazyna, signed a cooperation agreement with CRRC, the Chinese locomotive maker. The pact appears to be mostly aspirational and did not mention any specific deal.

A Samruk-Kazyna statement said the two entities aimed “to strengthen ties and search for new investment opportunities.”

As was the case with CRRC’s talks in Uzbekistan, the Kazakh fund also emphasized a desire to “localize” locomotive manufacturing “using advanced technologies and [encourage] the creation of service centers for equipment maintenance.”

By Eurasianet.org

