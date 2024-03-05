Oil Prices Fall as China Fails to Impress Markets With Growth Pledge

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.97 +0.23 +0.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.71 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.80 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.911 -0.005 -0.26%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.559 -0.027 -1.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.25 +1.46 +1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.25 +1.46 +1.79%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.32 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.65 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 123 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.559 -0.027 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.56 +1.65 +2.04%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.58 +1.34 +1.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.61 -1.29 -1.59%
Graph down Basra Light 826 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.17 -1.11 -1.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.32 -0.88 -1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.32 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.08 -1.23 -1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.65 +0.64 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 279 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 62.34 -1.23 -1.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.89 -1.23 -1.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.14 -1.23 -1.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.49 -1.23 -1.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 71.74 -1.23 -1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.74 -1.23 -1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 72.99 -1.23 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 80.34 -1.23 -1.51%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 71.74 -1.23 -1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.25 +1.46 +1.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.92 -0.47 -0.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.50 +1.75 +2.34%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.56 +2.72 +3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 2 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 5 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 4 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Africa’s Richest Person Wants to Create a Trading Firm for Its Biggest Refinery

This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity

This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity

Upgrading existing lines using advanced…

Israel's Plan to Expand Settlements Weakens U.S. Support

Israel's Plan to Expand Settlements Weakens U.S. Support

There were signs this week…

Petrobras Plans Dividend Squeeze To Fund Transition to Renewables

Petrobras Plans Dividend Squeeze To Fund Transition to Renewables

Brazil’s state-owned energy heavyweight Petrobras…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Fall as China Fails to Impress Markets With Growth Pledge

By Michael Kern - Mar 05, 2024, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
oil prices

Oil prices have had a disappointing start to the week as markets were underwhelmed by China's commitments to get its economy back on track and boost demand.

oil

oil

Rig Count

EQT, Chesapeake Become the OPEC+ of Natural Gas Markets

EQT

- The gas markets have been missing an OPEC-like instrument that could collectively curb supply whenever global balances indicate a huge glut, and it now seems leading US gas producers are considering taking on that role, albeit temporarily.

- Presenting its Q4 results, the US’ largest gas producer EQT announced it would cut some 30-40 Bcf of net production through March, equivalent to 5-7% of the company’s output.

- With Chesapeake pledging to cut 20% of its output, Comstock reducing the number of rigs in operation from 7 to 5 and suspending dividends, and Antero cutting its drilling budget by 26%, Henry Hub prices have rebounded to $1.9 per mmBtu.

- Net positioning in Henry Hub futures softened a little as hedge funds quit some 50,000 short contracts in the week to February 27, but the net short on US natural gas remains the largest since March 2020.

Market Movers

- Canada’s midstream giant TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) agreed to sell the Portland Natural Gas Transmission System to BlackRock for $1.14 billion as part of its divestment drive.

- The US solar business of energy major Shell (LON:SHEL), the Kansas City-based Savion, has put a quarter of its assets - totaling up to 10.6 GW - up for sale a little more than two years since the company’s acquisition.

- The world’s largest mining company BHP (NYSE:BHP) has launched a major restructuring of its operations, having already started to cut jobs in Australia after its net income plunged by 86% year-on-year in Q4 to $463.5 million.

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Oil prices have started this week off on the wrong foot after bullish news of OPEC+ extending its voluntary production cuts was offset by an underwhelming set of commitments from China’s National People’s Congress. The markets expected promises of comprehensive stimulus packages but were met with vows of "prudent monetary policy” and acknowledgments of the difficulties ahead. With this, Brent continues to trade around the $82 per barrel mark, with WTI dropping to 78 per barrel.

OPEC+ Extends Voluntary Cuts into Q2. OPEC+ members agreed to extend voluntary oil production cuts of 2.2 million b/d, with Russia announcing an extra 471,000 b/d cut in the second quarter of 2024 and Saudi Arabia sticking to its $9 million b/d output rate.

Rubymar Becomes First Victim of Red Sea Warfare. The UK-owned bulk tanker Rubymar sank on March 2, two weeks after being severely damaged by a Houthi missile, becoming the first vessel lost since November and leaking fertilizer potentially causing an environmental crisis.

US Bans China Buying SPR Crude Barrels. The latest 2024 government funding bill contains provisions that would block Chinese companies from buying oil from the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve, following several instances of Unipec buying SPRs in 2017-2022.

Europe Wants Oil Companies to Finance Its Climate Goals. The European Union is looking into ways to compel the fossil fuel industry to help pay for fighting climate change in poorer countries, with actual climate investment needs totaling $1 trillion per year by 2025.

Mexico Shutters Polluting Refinery. Regional authorities of Nuevo Leon state said they have closed the 275,000 b/d Cadereyta refinery over the refusal of state oil company Pemex to cooperate with environmental inspections. Despite this statement, continued flaring suggests the refinery is still running.

TMX Line Fills to Start in April. According to MEG Energy (ASX:MEG), line fill on Canada’s highly anticipated Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline will start in April, with the state-controlled pipeline operator of TMX calling for 2.1 million barrels in April and the same amount in May.

Gunvor Pays $662 Million to End Bribery Cases. Global trading firm Gunvor agreed to pay $662 million to close US and Swiss investigations into a scheme used to pay bribes to Ecuadorean officials to win business, ending a long-standing probe that started in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rio’s Arizona Copper Mine Gets Judicial OK. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals narrowly ruled that the federal government may transfer land in Arizona to Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) for the Resolution Copper mining project, potentially 25% of future US copper supply, heavily opposed by Native Americans.

Chevron Gives Up on Biodiesel Expansion, For Now. US oil major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has indefinitely idled two biodiesel plants – one in Ralston, Iowa, and another in Madison, Wisconsin – on the back of renewable credits falling to a three-year low as supplies keep on growing. 

Trafigura Moves into UK Biofuels Production. Global trading major Trafigura bought the European business of UK-based fuel supplier and biodiesel producer Greenergy, less than a month after it failed to take over Mediterranean refiner Saras, outfooted by Vitol.

Exxon Mulls Its Options in Suriname. According to Suriname’s national oil firm Staatsolie, US oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Malaysia’s Petronas are considering the potential for a floating LNG unit after a 2020 gas discovery at the Sloanea prospect, initially having shelved the project.

Vitol Expands Further In the Med. VTTI, a subsidiary of global trading major Vitol, is reportedly close to buying a majority stake of 92.68% in Italy’s Adriatic LNG terminal from ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and QatarEnergy for almost $900 million, as BlackRock bowed out of its bid.

BP Looks for Gas In Azerbaijan’s Waters. As legacy crude production continues to mature in offshore Azerbaijan, UK energy major BP (NYSE:BP) is eyeing the second half of 2024 to drill its first appraisal well in the ACG field, looking for deep gas reservoirs below the producing oil field.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea
This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity

This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity
WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens
Short Sellers in Trouble As Physical Oil Market Defies Data

Short Sellers in Trouble As Physical Oil Market Defies Data

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com