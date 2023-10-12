Unusual Positive Link Emerges Between Dollar And Oil

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.43 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.36 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.08 +0.18 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.338 -0.006 -0.18%
Graph up Gasoline 19 mins 2.183 +0.018 +0.84%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.89 -0.89 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 81.21 -0.58 -0.71%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.183 +0.018 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 86.74 -0.90 -1.03%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 89.01 -0.82 -0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 86.20 +1.54 +1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 682 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 89.75 +1.33 +1.50%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 90.14 +0.96 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.89 -0.89 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 135 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 62.14 -2.48 -3.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 85.64 -2.48 -2.81%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 83.89 -2.48 -2.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 79.39 -2.58 -3.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 76.04 -2.48 -3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 76.04 -2.48 -3.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 78.79 -2.68 -3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 84.99 -2.48 -2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 76.29 -2.63 -3.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.72 -2.48 -3.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.07 -2.48 -3.04%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.00 -2.50 -3.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.75 -2.50 -3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 91.42 -0.41 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Iran, Russia Sign MoU For Oil, Gas Cooperation

Record Cocaine Production Impacts Colombia’s Oil Industry

Record Cocaine Production Impacts Colombia’s Oil Industry

Colombia's soaring cocaine production threatens…

General Motors And Ford Are Playing Catch-Up In EV Market Boom

General Motors And Ford Are Playing Catch-Up In EV Market Boom

In the first half of…

Climate Change Is Investors’ Most Common Motivation To Dump Stocks

Climate Change Is Investors’ Most Common Motivation To Dump Stocks

Climate change is the single…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Unusual Positive Link Emerges Between Dollar And Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 12, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Oil prices and the U.S. dollar have been moving in the same direction recently, a deviation from their usual inverse correlation, influenced by OPEC+ actions and rising interest rates.
  • Economic slowdowns in various developed economies could decrease the demand for crude oil, which might reinstate the traditional inverse relationship between oil prices and the dollar.
  • Middle Eastern tensions and U.S. job reports further complicate the relationship, but many analysts predict that the current positive correlation between oil prices and the U.S. dollar is temporary.
Join Our Community
Dollar

Oil prices and the U.S. dollar have been moving in the same direction for over a month—an unusual pattern considering the typical inverse relationship between the commodity and the greenback. 

The positive correlation—with both the dollar and crude oil prices moving higher—is not so rare, but it sure isn't the usual inverse link that has been seen more often than not for decades. 

The central banks and the central bank of crude oil supply, OPEC+, are responsible for the current positive correlation, which analysts expect to be short-lived as concerns about the economy would eventually bring back the inverse link between oil prices and the dollar. 

The Inverse Link 

Since oil is priced in dollars, a rising U.S. dollar typically leads to lower oil prices, while a weakening dollar tends to push crude higher. A stronger dollar means oil is more expensive for holders of other currencies, while a weak dollar helps other currency holders get more crude for their money. Effectively, a stronger dollar makes crude more costly for importers using currencies other than the dollar, which could lower demand for oil. 

This typical inverse relationship was broken at the end of the summer due to the OPEC+ cuts, the extra voluntary Saudi production reduction, and the Fed's still rising interest rates, although the peak may be near. 

The unusual positive correlation in the dollar-oil relation could be ending, as the expected economic slowdown or recessions in many developed economies could dent demand for crude and weigh down on oil prices, analysts say.  

The Positive Correlation 

Since early September, both the U.S. dollar and crude oil prices have been moving higher. The positive correlation reached on September 29 its highest since the middle of March, according to LSEG data compiled by Reuters.

The dollar rally was due to the interest rate hikes, while the OPEC+ supply cuts have tightened the market, and oil prices surged to one-year highs at the end of September.

Despite the crude oil price rally for most of September, Saudi Arabia and Russia, the key OPEC+ partners, said in early October that they would be keeping their oil supply cuts in November. 

As the 'central bank' of oil supply, OPEC+ is influencing oil prices by restricting production and exports, although the official line from the cartel and its ally in these cuts, Russia, is "keeping "stability and balance on the oil markets."  

The Near-Term Outlook 

The oil market could further tighten in the coming months, but economic concerns and higher-for-longer interest rates could dampen demand for crude, analysts say. 

Of course, the markets never stay calm for long, and the threat of a war in the Middle East returned this week. Chances of the Israel-Hamas war spreading to impact oil supply are currently assessed as low, but they are not entirely nonexistent. 

    

The conflict could further support the dollar, analysts at ING say.

"At around three million barrels per day, Iran is proving to be this year's key marginal supplier of oil, and a further geopolitical risk premium could be built into crude should sanctions against Iranian crude be enforced more vigorously or any more direct form of response take place," they noted earlier this week. 

"Away from developments in Israel, Friday delivered a very strong US jobs report which looks set to keep the Federal Reserve in hawkish mode for a little longer," ING's forex strategists said. 

Other strategists noted this week early signs of exhaustion in the U.S. dollar strength.   

"We have highlighted before that clear signs of deterioration in the US economy will be needed to reverse the dollar uptrend," Charu Chanana, 

market strategist at Saxo Bank, wrote in a note on Tuesday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"But all we have got for now is the strong NFP report and a further uptick in geopolitical tensions. While that should have underpinned another leg of strength in the dollar, the message coming across from the price action is one of exhaustion." 

Still, many analysts, including those at Saxo Bank, believe that the positive correlation between the dollar and high crude oil prices cannot last much longer—something has to give. 

"I believe that ultimately, the strong dollar will depress demand," Tamas Varga at oil broker PVM told Reuters, commenting on the dollar-oil prices link. 

After a brief one-day surge following this weekend's attack by Hamas on Israel, crude oil prices were down on Tuesday, Wednesday, and early Thursday. 

"Oil is still looking very bullish on the potential supply risks that are stemming from both wars and over optimism that China is going to whatever it takes for them to meet their growth targets," Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said on Tuesday. 

"It seems, the oil market will remain tight or get even tighter as we head into the winter."  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Record Cocaine Production Impacts Colombia’s Oil Industry
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NATO On Alert After Baltic Pipeline Incident

NATO On Alert After Baltic Pipeline Incident
$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings
Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery

Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery
Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com