Ukraine Foreign Minister Furious As Germany Refuses To Ban Russia From SWIFT

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.42 -1.39 -1.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 97.50 -1.58 -1.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.471 -0.170 -3.66%
Graph down Heating Oil 14 mins 2.843 -0.054 -1.87%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.722 -0.049 -1.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 95.27 +0.63 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.27 +0.63 +0.67%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 101.88 +4.95 +5.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.22 +5.12 +5.33%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 91.61 +1.71 +1.90%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.722 -0.049 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 98.27 +5.12 +5.50%
Graph up Murban 2 days 100.65 +4.77 +4.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 96.08 +4.93 +5.41%
Graph down Basra Light 88 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 105.08 +5.75 +5.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 101.88 +4.95 +5.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 101.88 +4.95 +5.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 102.82 +5.14 +5.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.22 +5.12 +5.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 78.71 +0.71 +0.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 94.96 +0.71 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 93.21 +0.71 +0.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 91.11 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 88.26 +0.71 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 88.26 +0.71 +0.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 90.36 +0.71 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 93.91 +0.71 +0.76%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 88.56 +0.71 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 95.27 +0.63 +0.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 89.25 +0.75 +0.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 83.00 +0.75 +0.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 93.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 87.20 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 91.15 +0.71 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 91.15 +0.71 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 89.25 +0.75 +0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 83.00 +0.75 +0.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.70 +2.71 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 11 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 40 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 1 day IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 20 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?

Breaking News:

Sanctions Or Not, Russian Crude Is Getting Hit

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

The notable absence of sanctions…

Could Energy ETFs Act As A Hedge Against The Ukraine Crisis?

Could Energy ETFs Act As A Hedge Against The Ukraine Crisis?

The Ukraine crisis has sparked…

Gasoline Prices Are On The Rise And Biden’s Hands Are Tied

Gasoline Prices Are On The Rise And Biden’s Hands Are Tied

U.S. gasoline prices are soaring…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Ukraine Foreign Minister Furious As Germany Refuses To Ban Russia From SWIFT

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 25, 2022, 9:15 AM CST
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refused to agree with sanctions against Russia that would include barring it from the SWIFT international payments system.
  • Italy, Hungary, Austria and France are also opposed to adding SWIFT to sanctions against Russia at this time.
  • Western Europe’s muted sanctions response has Kyiv in an uproar.
Join Our Community

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refused to agree with sanctions against Russia that would include barring it from the SWIFT international payments system, and beyond halting certification for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, he is also against any further energy sanctions. 

"In terms of unity and determination, it is very important that we decide on the measures that have now been prepared over the last few weeks, and reserve everything else for a situation where it is necessary to do other things as well," Scholz said during an EU summit. 

Italy, Hungary, Austria and France are also opposed to adding SWIFT to sanctions against Russia at this time, as European countries line up to protect their own Russian oligarchs, and the money they bring in and their system of payment for Russian gas. 

Russia’s goal of dividing Europe over Ukraine appears to have succeeded, with Germany and Italy overly dependent on Russian natural gas, which they pay for using the SWIFT system, and with all countries having strong banking ties to Russia. 

While the Czech Republic is calling for SWIFT to be added to sanctions, Hungary–led by Putin ally Viktor Orban–is not likely to give in. 

Italy has even gone as far as to plead with the EU to leave luxury goods out of the sanctions equation because Russian oligarchs are among their top consumers. 

Western Europe’s muted sanctions response has Kyiv in an uproar, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warning of the Western “blood on their hands” as Russian forces enter Kyiv, the Guardian reported.

“I will not be diplomatic on this,” he tweeted. “Everyone who now doubts whether Russia should be banned from Swift has to understand that the blood of innocent Ukrainian men, women and children will be on their hands too. BAN RUSSIA FROM SWIFT.”

Energy sanctions are still not on the table. Western European countries, particularly German, Italy and Austria, would balk at the idea. Without European unity, Biden announced yesterday that the new round of sanctions would purposefully reduce impact on the energy sector–a sacrifice Europeans are not willing to make for Ukraine, even if the fate of the entire European Union is being decided in this invasion. 

“In our sanctions package, we specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue. We are closely monitoring energy supplies for any disruption,” Biden said in a speech on Thursday. “We’ve been coordinating with major oil-producing and -consuming countries toward our common interest to secure global energy supply.”

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Don't Count On OPEC To Bring Oil Prices Down

Next Post

Ukraine Crisis Could Send Gasoline Prices To $4
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens
The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia
Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows
The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices

The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices
Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO

Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com