U.S. Strengthens Its Rare Earth Supply Chain With New Processing Plant

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 36.26 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 38.73 +0.18 +0.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 1.731 -0.082 -4.52%
Graph down Mars US 2 days 36.46 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Opec Basket 6 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph up Urals 4 days 40.75 +0.20 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 34.43 +0.46 +1.35%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 1.731 -0.082 -4.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 38.74 -2.33 -5.67%
Graph down Murban 3 days 38.93 -2.32 -5.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 34.14 +0.04 +0.12%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 42.33 +0.59 +1.41%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 38.39 -0.10 -0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Girassol 3 days 39.71 -0.03 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 25.05 -0.12 -0.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.84 -3.26 -9.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 35.34 -3.26 -8.45%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 36.74 -3.26 -8.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 36.34 -3.26 -8.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 31.34 -3.26 -9.42%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 31.34 -3.26 -9.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 31.84 -3.26 -9.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 36.34 -3.26 -8.23%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 31.34 -3.26 -9.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 32.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 26.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 29.49 -0.80 -2.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 33.44 -0.80 -2.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 33.44 -0.80 -2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 32.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 43.18 +0.66 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 50 mins Enough is Enough...
  • 31 mins The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 17 hours OPEC+ oil cut deal for 1 month，But Why the oil price down?
  • 1 hour Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 2 days Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 2 days Unions are Bad
  • 20 hours Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 17 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 2 days Trump waves a Bible
  • 2 days US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 2 days "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 12 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 2 days Why Oil could hit $100
  • 3 days The Downside of Political Correctness

Breaking News:

Alberta To Cut Red Tape For New Oil Projects

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia shocked the markets…

Midstream Oil Companies Are Beginning To Feel The Pinch

Midstream Oil Companies Are Beginning To Feel The Pinch

Despite their relatively strong business…

Saudi Arabia On Track To Secure Highest Oil Market Share In 40 Years

Saudi Arabia On Track To Secure Highest Oil Market Share In 40 Years

Saudi Arabia will come out…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Strengthens Its Rare Earth Supply Chain With New Processing Plant

Join Our Community

USA Rare Earth, the funding and development partner of the Round Top heavy rare earth project and Texas Mineral Resources announced Thursday that its rare earths pilot plant processing facility in Wheat Ridge, Colorado has received the required permits and officially opened.

Once fully commissioned, the plant will be focused on group separation of rare earths into heavy (dysprosium, terbium), middle, and light (neodymium, praseodymium) rare earths (REE’s) and will be the first facility to separate the full range of rare earth elements in the US since 1999.

USA Rare Earth’s pilot plant is the second link in a 100% US-based rare earth oxide supply chain, drawing on feedstock from its Round Top deposit.

The final phase of the pilot work will be the further separation of high-purity individual REE compounds. The pilot plant will also be focused on the recovery of non-REEs focusing on lithium, uranium, beryllium, gallium, zirconium, hafnium, and aluminum, all of which are on the US Government Critical Minerals List. 

Confirming the recovery of these critical non-REEs will support upgrading the measured and indicated resources to proven and probable reserves (with no in-fill drilling required), and completion of the Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Round Top project, the company said.

“Establishing an independent domestic rare earth and critical minerals supply chain is monumental for USA Rare Earth and for the United States, overcoming reliance on China for materials and processing that are essential for defense applications and advanced technology manufacturing,” said Pini Althaus, USA Rare Earth CEO.

Althaus also said the opening is another step forward for USA Rare Earth’s objective to build the first rare earth and critical minerals processing facility outside China and to bring the Round Top project into full commercial production – which they estimate to be in 30 months.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Cowboy State Is Hurting As Low Oil Prices Persist

Next Post

The U.S. Has Already Lost More Than 100,000 Oil And Gas Jobs
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets
Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War
Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19

Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19
The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil

The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com