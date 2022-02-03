U.S. Senators Want To Put Brakes On LNG Exports To Curb Domestic Energy Bills

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.49 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.70 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.928 -0.573 -10.42%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.795 +0.026 +0.93%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.610 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.08 -1.00 -1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 85.36 -0.49 -0.57%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.610 +0.003 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 88.42 +0.92 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 4 days 90.09 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.33 -1.11 -1.31%
Graph down Basra Light 66 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 91.66 -1.13 -1.22%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.08 -1.00 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.08 -1.00 -1.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.58 -0.78 -0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.54 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 75.41 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 87.26 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 88.66 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 85.86 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 82.86 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 82.86 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 86.16 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 88.26 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 82.86 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.75 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.50 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 91.08 +0.78 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.21 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 86.16 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.16 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.75 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.45 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 48 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 37 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 21 hours Proof That Natural Gas is the Least Expensive Fuel in the World
  • 1 day "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 1 day Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 20 hours Power Supply Summer Squeeze
  • 3 days Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say

Breaking News:

Shell Ready To Ship More Gas To Europe If Russia-Ukraine Crisis Escalates

The Green Hydrogen Revolution Is Sweeping Europe And Asia

The Green Hydrogen Revolution Is Sweeping Europe And Asia

Both Europe and Asia are…

Soaring Commodity Prices Could Crush Demand In India

Soaring Commodity Prices Could Crush Demand In India

Soaring commodity prices are beginning…

Oil Majors Expected To Post Strong Earnings Next Week

Oil Majors Expected To Post Strong Earnings Next Week

Big oil earnings reports are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Senators Want To Put Brakes On LNG Exports To Curb Domestic Energy Bills

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 03, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

A group of Democratic Senators is urging the U.S. Energy Department to take steps to limit U.S. natural gas exports, the record volume of which leave Americans with higher energy bills this winter.

The call from the ten Senators led by Jack Reed (D-RI) and including Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ed Markey (D-MA), comes just as the Biden Administration is scrambling to find non-Russian gas supplies to ship to Europe in case the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates into military action.

The U.S. Administration is in talks with energy companies and major gas-producing countries globally about the potential for a large supply of natural gas to Europe in case Russian deliveries are interrupted.

At the same time, U.S. LNG exports are soaring to record levels and are expected to continue to surge as more export capacity comes online. Thanks to a growing number of U.S. LNG export projects coming into service, by the end of 2022, U.S. nominal capacity will increase to 11.4 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) and peak capacity to 13.9 Bcf/d across 7 LNG export facilities and 44 liquefaction trains, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in December. That will be more than the respective capacities of Qatar and Australia, the other two major LNG exporters in the world.

“As families across the country continue to face steep residential energy and heating costs, we urge you to take swift action to limit U.S. natural gas exports and examine their impact on domestic energy prices,” the U.S. Senators said in their letter to U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

While the Senators recognize the geopolitical factors in the U.S. efforts to ensure non-Russian gas supply to Europe, they also note that “the Administration must also consider the potential increase in cost to American families because of higher export volumes.”

“Therefore, we urge the Department to conduct a review of LNG exports and their impact on domestic prices and the public interest, and develop a plan to ensure natural gas remains affordable for American households. Until such a plan is completed, the Department should consider halting permit approvals of U.S. LNG export facilities,” the Senators wrote in the letter.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Shell Posts Robust Earnings Amid Higher Oil & Gas Prices

Next Post

Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day
The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output
Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022

Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022
Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com