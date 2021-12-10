U.S. Rig Count Ticks Higher On Crude Price Recovery

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 71.67 +0.73 +1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 75.15 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 3.925 +0.111 +2.91%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 2.252 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.137 +0.009 +0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.38 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.09 +3.68 +5.15%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 71.07 +0.73 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.137 +0.009 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 72.84 -1.73 -2.32%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 73.91 -1.87 -2.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 70.74 -0.49 -0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 11 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 75.04 -0.73 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 74.38 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.38 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 75.03 -0.71 -0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.09 +3.68 +5.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 56.20 +0.85 +1.54%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 53.99 -1.47 -2.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 69.94 -1.42 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 71.34 -1.42 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 66.49 -1.12 -1.66%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 62.69 -1.17 -1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 62.69 -1.17 -1.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 64.64 -1.72 -2.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 66.14 -1.42 -2.10%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 63.19 -1.07 -1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.27 +1.99 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.10 +0.31 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 42 mins Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 1 day China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 11 hours "California Is Addicted To Oil From The Amazon" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days Delta variant in European Union
  • 1 day Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time

Breaking News:

UK’s Cambo Oilfield Project Put On Hold After Shell’s Withdrawal

Top 3 Stocks To Play The Santa Claus Rally

Top 3 Stocks To Play The Santa Claus Rally

The Stock Trader's Almanac says…

Saudi Aramco Signs $15.5-Billion Gas Pipeline Deal With BlackRock

Saudi Aramco Signs $15.5-Billion Gas Pipeline Deal With BlackRock

Saudi Aramco is selling 49…

Florida Startup Offers Solution To Decades-Old Pipeline Puzzle

Florida Startup Offers Solution To Decades-Old Pipeline Puzzle

Florida-based company Trans Caspian Resources…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Rig Count Ticks Higher On Crude Price Recovery

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 10, 2021, 12:14 PM CST
Join Our Community

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States this week rose by 7, according to Baker Hughes.

The total rig count rose to 576—a figure that is 238 up from this time last year. Active rigs are still hundreds less than the 790 active rigs that were drilling in the pre-covid world.

The U.S. oil rig count rose by 4 to 471 while gas rigs rose by 3 to 105. Miscellaneous rigs held at zero.  

The EIA's estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending December 3, the last week for which there is data, rose 100,000 bpd for the third week in a row to 11.7 million bpd.

While oil production is still more than a million bpd under where it was leading up to the pandemic, U.S. oil production has been on a slow but steady upward trajectory Hurricane Ida struck the last week of August. Drilling rigs, meanwhile, have been climbing since the previous September, with production lagging.

Canada's overall rig count decreased by 3. Active oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 177, up 66 on the year. 

The rig count in the Permian Basin increased by 3 this week, with 118 rigs added since last year. The number of rigs in the nation's second most prolific basin, the Eagle Ford, saw a 2-rig increase in the number of active rigs. The Permian's total rig count is now 286, with 44 total in the Eagle Ford.

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, which tracks the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells, shows that completion crews fell by 3 this week to 271 for week ending December 3. The frac count is up by more than 130 since the start of the year.

At 11:50 p.m. EDT, oil prices were trending up on the day.  WTI was trading at $71.06—up 0.17% on the day and up roughly $3 per barrel on the week. The Brent benchmark traded at $74.47 up 0.07% on the day, also up $3 per barrel on the week. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

3 Stocks To Watch As The Lithium Boom Kicks Into High Gear

Next Post

Oil Prices Rise As Omicron Fears Fade
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson
China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices
The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom

The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom
Why Helium Could Be The Hottest Commodity Play Of 2022

Why Helium Could Be The Hottest Commodity Play Of 2022
World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com