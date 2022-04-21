Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 21 hours "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Ukraine gas
  • 1 day The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 22 mins "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 3 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 2 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 day Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Premium Content

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 21, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Very tight distillates market prompts refiners to focus on diesel and jet fuel production.
  • It’s not typical for those fuels to yield more for refiners than gasoline.
  • Vitol Chief Executive: “The thing that everybody’s concerned about will be diesel supplies.”
Instead of focusing on boosting the production of gasoline in the summer driving season, this year U.S. refiners will be looking to raise diesel and jet fuel runs, as the global market of distillates is very tight following the Russian war in Ukraine and supports high refinery margins for those products.  

Refiners prepare to raise diesel and jet fuel production, whose output is currently more profitable than gasoline, according to analysts and traders who spoke to Reuters’ Laura Sanicola.  

It’s not typical for those fuels to yield more for refiners than gasoline, especially just ahead of the summer driving season, but the diesel crunch in Europe due to the sanctions on Russia and the rebounding air travel demand have upended the oil product markets globally.

Europe risks being exposed to a “systemic” deficit of diesel supply that could worsen and even lead to rationing of fuel, the top executives of the world’s largest independent oil traders said last month. Diesel stocks globally were already low even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the shortage has now been exacerbated by the lower global diesel supply from Russia.

According to Russell Hardy, chief executive at the world’s biggest independent trader Vitol, “The thing that everybody’s concerned about will be diesel supplies.”

In aviation fuel supply, the U.S. East Coast is seeing record high jet fuel prices as the global market of distillates is exceptionally tight after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the return of air travel after the pandemic. Related: Russia’s Oil Production Has Dropped By 10% Since The Start Of The War In Ukraine

The latest four-week average of U.S. total distillate exports show those exports jumped in the four weeks to mid-April to the highest level since the summer of 2019. Distillate fuel inventories in the United States fell by 2.7 million barrels last week and are about 20 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said in its weekly petroleum inventory report on Wednesday.

US Gulf Coast (USGC) refining margins against WTI soared in March, posting gains for the fourth consecutive month, OPEC said in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report last week.

“The atypical jump in refining economics was largely impacted by a rise in product exports amid concerns over tightening product availability with regards to sanctions on Russian crude and products, which incentivized some European countries to seek alternative suppliers, mainly for diesel. The bullish market sentiment has apparently widened the arbitrage window and provided a boost in US diesel exports to Europe,” OPEC said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

The Chinese Oil Stock That Soared 44% On Its First Trading Day

Next Post

How Gas Flaring Fell To The Lowest Level In A Decade
