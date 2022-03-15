The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.94 -8.07 -7.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 98.63 -8.27 -7.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.620 -0.038 -0.82%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.990 -0.287 -8.75%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.955 -0.214 -6.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 112.1 +3.33 +3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 112.1 +3.33 +3.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.8 -6.60 -5.82%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 113.3 -3.94 -3.36%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 102.4 -6.27 -5.77%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.955 -0.214 -6.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 109.6 -0.78 -0.71%
Graph down Murban 2 days 111.7 -0.56 -0.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 99.34 -6.65 -6.27%
Graph down Basra Light 106 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 108.7 -7.49 -6.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 106.8 -6.60 -5.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.8 -6.60 -5.82%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.4 -7.05 -6.16%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 113.3 -3.94 -3.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.34 -5.47 -5.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 88.91 -6.32 -6.64%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 105.2 -6.32 -5.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 103.4 -6.32 -5.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 101.3 -6.32 -5.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 98.46 -6.32 -6.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 98.46 -6.32 -6.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 100.6 -6.32 -5.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 104.1 -6.32 -5.72%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 98.76 -6.32 -6.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 112.1 +3.33 +3.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.50 -6.25 -5.91%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 93.25 -6.25 -6.28%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 111.0 +2.85 +2.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 96.96 -6.32 -6.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 100.9 -6.32 -5.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.9 -6.32 -5.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.50 -6.25 -5.91%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 99.50 +3.25 +3.38%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 115.1 +3.16 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 19 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 3 hours Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 21 hours Biden returns USA to its roots
  • 3 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Higher Oil Prices Could Spark A Bull Run For Tesla

Higher Oil Prices Could Spark A Bull Run For Tesla

The United States and the…

Supply Uncertainty Keeps Oil Markets On Edge

Supply Uncertainty Keeps Oil Markets On Edge

Oil prices collapsed this week…

Central Asia Faces Financial Chaos As Russia’s Economy Collapses

Central Asia Faces Financial Chaos As Russia’s Economy Collapses

Since Vladimir Putin launched his…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage

By Irina Slav - Mar 15, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Kemp: diesel fuel stocks in Europe are at their lowest since 2008.
  • Russia is a major supplier of diesel, meaning Western sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine are affecting these supplies too.
  • A further rise in diesel prices is expected as production still has to catch up.
Join Our Community

A crude oil shortage is invariably bad news for those that consume oil products. But when it comes to these products, a diesel shortage has the potential to be even more devastating than a crude shortage. Reuters' Rowena Edwards reported in early February that the supply tightness in crude oil, gas, and coal was beginning to spread to oil products, most notably middle distillates, the most popular among which is diesel fuel. 

The fuel, whose biggest market is freight transport, got hit severely during the pandemic lockdowns as transport rates declined. After the end of the lockdowns, however, as economies began to recover from the worst of the pandemic, transport picked up, and diesel fuel demand jumped. Yet production still has to catch up.

Reuters' John Kemp reported this week that diesel fuel stocks in Europe are at their lowest since 2008, and 8 percent—or 35 million barrels—lower than the five-year average for this time of the year.

In the United States, the situation is graver still. There, diesel fuel inventories are 21 percent lower than the pre-pandemic five-year seasonal average, which translates into 30 million barrels.

In Singapore, a global energy trade hub, diesel fuel inventories are 4 million barrels below the seasonal five-year average from before the pandemic. 

Related: Mission Impossible: Can Biden Bring Oil Prices Down?

What is perhaps worse, however, is that over the past 12 months, the combined diesel fuel inventories in the U.S., Europe, and Singapore, have shed a combined 110 million barrels that have yet to be replaced, Kemp noted.

On top of all this, Russia is a major supplier of diesel, meaning Western sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine are affecting these supplies too. With the market increasingly tight, Shell and BP have shied away from offering any diesel fuel cargos on the German market for two weeks, Reuters reported last week, for fear of shortages.

In the UK, meanwhile, the Daily Mail cited analysts as warning that the government may need to resort to diesel fuel rationing from next month because of the state of the market and the ban on Russian oil imports, which include diesel fuel. Russia supplied a third of the UK's imported diesel before the ban.

"Risks of energy rationing and ultimately a recession are growing by the day - something most policymakers seem to be ignoring or not grasping right now.

'If Russian oil is not integrated back into the market within the next few weeks, we are at a real risk of having to ration crude and products by the summer," the Daily Mail report quoted an unnamed spokesman for consultancy Energy Aspects as saying.

Back in February, Morgan Stanley recalled a situation in 2008, when diesel fuel prices reached $180 per barrel, while crude oil was flirting with $140. And there wasn't a war in 2008.

"A repeat of that is not our base case, but it is notable that diesel prices have been tracking the 2007-08 period closely in recent months," the bank's analysts said, as quoted by Reuters' Edwards, adding they expected crude to reach $100 per barrel in the second half of the year. Of course, both Brent and WTI reached that only days after this forecast was made.

A tight supply situation invariably pushes prices higher, which cannot be good news in an environment of persistently high inflation coupled with soaring energy prices that keep on feeding that inflation.

Diesel, it seems, is turning into more kindling for consumer prices amid the Ukraine war and the sanctions. And even diesel fuel production growth may not help, according to Reuters' Kemp. It would only move the shortage from diesel fuel to crude, he said in his latest column.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Oil Crashed Below $100
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports
Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps
Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps

Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps
China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia

China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia
Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen

Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com