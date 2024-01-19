US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 Rig Despite Freezing Temps

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.54 -0.54 -0.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.68 -0.42 -0.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.04 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.521 -0.176 -6.53%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.162 -0.021 -0.97%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%
Chart Mars US 77 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.162 -0.021 -0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.46 +0.84 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.47 +1.47 +1.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.81 +0.94 +1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 781 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.45 +1.43 +1.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.78 +0.91 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 234 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.70 +1.47 +2.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 76.10 +1.47 +1.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 74.35 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 65.05 +1.47 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 63.95 +1.47 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 65.95 +1.47 +2.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.31 +1.52 +2.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.86 +1.52 +2.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +1.50 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.01 -0.09 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 9 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

North Dakota Oil Output To Be Lower For Another Month: State Regulator

Why The U.S. is Suddenly Expanding its Claims on Ocean Seabeds

Why The U.S. is Suddenly Expanding its Claims on Ocean Seabeds

The United States' recent expanded…

Surging Electricity Demand Increases the Risk of Blackouts in the U.S.

Surging Electricity Demand Increases the Risk of Blackouts in the U.S.

The U.S. is experiencing an…

U.S. Oil Production Flatlines

U.S. Oil Production Flatlines

U.S. oil production appears to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 Rig Despite Freezing Temps

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 19, 2024, 12:21 PM CST
Join Our Community
Bakken

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States rose this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count rose by 1 to 620 this week, compared to 771 rigs this same time last year.

The number of oil rigs fell by 2 this week, settling at 497--down by 116 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs rose by 3 this week to 120, a loss of 36 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed at 3.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production rose to an average of 13.3 million bpd in the week ending January 12—returning to a previous all-time high that was originally set on December 15. This level is a 131 million bpd increase from the same week in 2022.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing wells that are unfinished, fell for the fifth straight week in the week ending January 12. Completion crews fell by 2 to 234 for January 12. This follows a string of weekly decreases in completion activity that dipped by 44 over the previous five weeks. The frac spread count is now at its lowest level since December 31, 2021.

The Permian saw a decline of 2 rigs for the second week in a row, while the Eagle Ford saw now change. Rigs stayed the same in the Williston basin despite subzero temperatures knocking 650,000 bpd of production in North Dakota offline due to equipment failures, among other things.

Oil prices were trading down on Friday afternoon. At 12:33 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading down $0.76 (-1.03%) on the day at $73.32 as escalations in the Red Sea spark supply fears. While down on the day, that price level is a $0.26 increase from last week at this time.  

The Brent benchmark was trading down $0.66 (-0.83%) at $78.44, a decrease of $0.11 per barrel from a week ago.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Geopolitical Risk Keeps Oil Markets on Edge
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output
Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025

Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025
China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 

China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 
Offshore Oil Is Booming With Vessel Markets Near All-Time High

Offshore Oil Is Booming With Vessel Markets Near All-Time High
Standard Chartered Thinks Oil Prices Are Flirting with Risk Denial

Standard Chartered Thinks Oil Prices Are Flirting with Risk Denial

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com