EU Authority Drafts Guidelines for Banks to Manage ESG Risks

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.54 -0.54 -0.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.68 -0.42 -0.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.04 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.521 -0.176 -6.53%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.162 -0.021 -0.97%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%
Chart Mars US 77 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.162 -0.021 -0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.46 +0.84 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.47 +1.47 +1.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.81 +0.94 +1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 781 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.45 +1.43 +1.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.78 +0.91 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 234 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.70 +1.47 +2.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 76.10 +1.47 +1.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 74.35 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 65.05 +1.47 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 63.95 +1.47 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 65.95 +1.47 +2.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.31 +1.52 +2.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.86 +1.52 +2.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +1.50 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.01 -0.09 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 9 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

North Dakota Oil Output To Be Lower For Another Month: State Regulator

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

Texas, the Midwest, and the…

Will China Use Rare Earth Metals as a Weapon in a New Trade War?

Will China Use Rare Earth Metals as a Weapon in a New Trade War?

China remains the world’s most…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Authority Drafts Guidelines for Banks to Manage ESG Risks

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 19, 2024, 11:30 AM CST

European banks should integrate environmental, social, and governance risks in their regular risk management framework, the European Banking Authority (EBA) said this week in draft guidelines on the management of ESG risks.

The European authority published a consultation paper on its draft proposals for banks as it launched a public consultation that will run until April 18, 2024.   

According to the EBA, climate change, environmental degradation, social issues, and other ESG factors pose “considerable challenges for the economy that impact the financial sector.”

“The risk profile and business model of institutions may be affected by ESG risks, in particular environmental risks through transition and physical risk drivers,” the authority noted.

The management of ESG risks is still at early stages and a “work in progress” in most EU institutions, the banking authority said in the paper.

Despite the fact that some institutions have taken action in recent years, “several shortcomings have been observed in the inclusion of ESG risks in business strategies and risk management frameworks that may pose challenges to the safety and soundness” of banks, the authority added.

However, the EBA noted that while the ESG risk guidelines call for more planning and including ESG factors in risk management, “It is also important to bear in mind that the goal of prudential plans is not to force institutions to exit or divest from carbon intensive sectors.”  

Banks across Europe may have to include environmental and social risks in their capital requirements and risk management under new recommendations by the EBA published at the end of last year.

“Environmental and social risks are changing the risk profile for the banking sector and are expected to become more prominent over time,” the authority said in a report in October.

Among other things, the EBA is proposing to require institutions to identify whether environmental and social factors constitute triggers of operational risk losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

SLB Lifts Dividend as Strong International Drilling Boosts Earnings

Next Post

Brent Backwardation Increases as Red Sea Hostilities Continue

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

OPEC Influence Wavers as U.S. Shale Roars Back

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com