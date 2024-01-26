US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.66 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.97 -0.46 -0.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.50 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.574 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.248 -0.017 -0.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%
Chart Mars US 84 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.248 -0.017 -0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.32 +0.87 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.72 +0.77 +0.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.85 +1.02 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 788 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.95 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.44 +1.18 +1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 241 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 58.26 +2.27 +4.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.51 +2.27 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.76 +2.27 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 68.16 +2.32 +3.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 67.36 +2.27 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 69.36 +2.27 +3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 63.86 +2.27 +3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.59 +2.27 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 80.09 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.14 +2.27 +3.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 +2.25 +3.15%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

China’s Record Solar Additions in 2023 Top Entire U.S. Solar Capacity

Investment Mishap Triggers Leadership Shake-Up in Energy Trust

Investment Mishap Triggers Leadership Shake-Up in Energy Trust

The Asian Energy Impact trust…

What to Expect From Big Oil This Earnings Season

What to Expect From Big Oil This Earnings Season

Big Oil earnings are unlikely…

Geopolitical Risk and Economic Optimism Push Oil Prices Higher

Geopolitical Risk and Economic Optimism Push Oil Prices Higher

Oil prices have been climbing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 26, 2024, 12:10 PM CST

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States rose this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count rose by 1 to 621 this week, compared to 771 rigs this same time last year.

The number of oil rigs rose by 2 this week after falling 2 last week, settling at 499--down by 110 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 1 this week to 119, a loss of 41 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed at 3.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production plummeted 1 million bpd to average just 12.3 million bpd in the week ending January 19—falling to the lowest point since June of last year thanks to the cold snap that took production offline throughout the nation.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing wells that are unfinished, rose for the first time in six weeks in the week ending January 19. Completion rpse by 1 to 235 for January 19. This follows a string of weekly decreases in completion activity that dipped by 44 over the previous five weeks.

The Permian saw 3 rigs added, while the Eagle Ford was down 1 rg. Rigs again stayed the same in the Williston basin.

Oil prices were trading down on Friday morning. At 11:46 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading down $0.73 (-0.94%) on the day at $76.63, despite depressed production in the United States. While down on the day, that price level is a $3.30 increase from last week at this time.  

The Brent benchmark was trading down $0.55 (-0.67%) at $81.88, an increase of $3.30 per barrel from a week ago.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Electricity Deficit Widens in Kazakhstan Despite Rising Production
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever
New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas
Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil

Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil
Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches

Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches
Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com