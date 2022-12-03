Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.39 +4.46 +5.58%
Chart Mars US 1 day 74.88 -1.44 -1.89%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.280 -0.062 -2.63%

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.25 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.32 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.67 -2.31 -2.75%
Graph down Basra Light 369 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.38 -1.98 -2.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.39 +4.46 +5.58%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1829 days 52.09 -0.53 -1.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 59.97 +0.67 +1.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 83.37 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 81.62 +0.67 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 78.77 +0.67 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 76.77 +0.67 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 85.72 +0.67 +0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 75.07 +0.67 +0.90%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 71.25 +3.00 +4.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 75.30 +2.93 +4.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 77.70 +3.98 +5.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 77.70 +3.98 +5.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.98 +0.98 +1.13%

Putin Tells Scholz More Ukraine Energy Strikes 'Inevitable'

By ZeroHedge - Dec 03, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • Putin told German Chancellor Scholz that new strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure are 'inevitable'.
  • Putin reminded Scholz of the West's deep "political and financial support" which has made the potential for any meaningful ceasefire negotiations impossible.
  • There appears to be external verification that the next significant aerial attack on Ukraine is coming soon.
Ukraine is bracing for further stepped-up Russian airstrikes targeting its energy infrastructure, with President Vladimir Putin on Friday confirming the next wave is imminent, telling his German counterpart Olaf Scholz that new attacks are "inevitable" due to the West's "destructive" policies.

"It was noted that the Russian Armed Forces had long refrained from precision missile strikes against certain targets on the territory of Ukraine," a Kremlin readout of the telephone call begins. "But now such measures have become a forced and inevitable response to Kyiv's provocative attacks on Russia's civilian infrastructure."

The statement emphasizes NATO's weapons pipeline into Kiev: "Attention was drawn to the destructive line of Western states, including Germany, that are pumping the Kyiv regime with weapons, and are training the Ukrainian military."

Putin reminded Scholz of the West's deep "political and financial support" which has made the potential for any meaningful ceasefire negotiations impossible, from Moscow's perspective. He said constant and largescale military support from allies "leads to the fact that Kyiv completely rejects the idea of any negotiations."

Meanwhile, there appears to be external verification that the next significant aerial attack on Ukraine is coming soon, with Sky News Australia citing military analysts who say new satellite images show Russia is planning an 'imminent' large scale missile strike on Ukraine.

According to details in the report:

Satellite images released by US-based Maxar Technologies show a build-up of two dozen Tu-95 and Tu-160 long-range bombers at Engels-2 air base in Saratov Oblast, 700km from the Russia-Ukrainian border. 

Pictured beside the aircraft are ammunition boxes, which experts say are likely to contain Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles, with the significant increase in activity suggesting a looming attack. 

Additionally, Der Spiegel quotes military analyst Arda Mevluto?lu as follows: "The unusually high number of bombers on the tarmac is an indication of an increase in operations, if not an imminent large-scale attack."

Despite Ukrainian utility and emergency crews continuing to scramble, it remains that an estimated 40% of the entire national energy infrastructure remains degraded or destroyed. The New York Times reported this week, "Ukrainian officials said that Russian attacks had disabled the power grid in the southern city of Kherson and six million people across the country were still without power after previous assaults."

Temperatures have also remained below freezing, and are expected to dip further into the frigid winter months. Russia has defended its attacks on the energy grid as "legitimate", while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a meeting of NATO ministers in Bucharest, Romania condemned the "barbaric" Russian actions. 

By Zerohedge.com

