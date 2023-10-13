Get Exclusive Intel
WTI Crude 10 mins 87.07 +4.16 +5.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 90.27 +4.27 +4.97%
Murban Crude 15 mins 91.05 +2.97 +3.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.256 -0.088 -2.63%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.257 +0.092 +4.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 85.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 85.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 89.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Mars US 20 hours 81.21 -0.58 -0.71%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.257 +0.092 +4.23%

Marine 2 days 86.74 -0.90 -1.03%
Murban 2 days 89.01 -0.82 -0.91%
Iran Heavy 2 days 86.20 +1.54 +1.82%
Basra Light 682 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 89.75 +1.33 +1.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Girassol 2 days 90.14 +0.96 +1.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 89.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Canadian Crude Index 136 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Western Canadian Select 10 hours 60.66 -1.48 -2.38%
Canadian Condensate 12 hours 85.06 -0.58 -0.68%
Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.31 -0.58 -0.69%
Sweet Crude 10 hours 78.86 -0.53 -0.67%
Peace Sour 10 hours 75.36 -0.68 -0.89%
Peace Sour 10 hours 75.36 -0.68 -0.89%
Light Sour Blend 10 hours 78.21 -0.58 -0.74%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 84.51 -0.48 -0.56%
Central Alberta 10 hours 75.66 -0.63 -0.83%

Louisiana Light 2 days 85.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 73.14 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 8 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 78.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 79.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 79.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 73.25 -0.50 -0.68%
Buena Vista 3 days 88.94 -2.48 -2.71%

Julianne Geiger

U.S. Oil Drillers Add 4 Rigs, Brent Crude Hits $90

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 13, 2023, 12:27 PM CDT

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 3 this week after falling 4 last week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published Friday.

The total rig count rose to 622 this week. So far this year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 157 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 453 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019 prior to the pandemic.

The number of oil rigs rose by 4 to 501, down by 120 so far in 2023. The number of gas rigs fell by 1 this week to 117, a loss of 39 active gas rigs from the start of the year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same.

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 2 this week, and is now 35 rigs below this same time last year. The rig count in the Eagle Ford rose by 1 for the second week in a row and is 20 fewer than this time last year.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished, rose in the week ending October 6, to 260, up from 255 in the week prior. The frac spread count is 2 more than where it started the year.

Crude oil production levels in the United States rose to 13.2 million bpd for week ending October 6, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates, reaching the highest production level in the United States ever. U.S. production levels are now up 1.2 million bpd, according to estimated weekly figures.

At 12:26 p.m. ET on Friday, the WTI benchmark was trading up $3.53 (+4.26%) on the day at $86.44—up nearly $4 per barrel from this time last week. The Brent benchmark was trading up $3.65 (+4.24%) at $89.65 per barrel on the day—up $5 per barrel from a week ago.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

