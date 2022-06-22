U.S. Oil And Gas Exports Are Fueling Higher Domestic Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 104.3 -1.85 -1.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 111.7 -2.91 -2.54%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 112.6 -1.48 -1.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 6.786 -0.072 -1.05%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 3.766 -0.068 -1.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 119.4 +0.76 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.5 -5.70 -4.78%
Chart Mars US 1 day 104.2 +1.34 +1.30%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 3.766 -0.068 -1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 111.6 +3.37 +3.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 115.4 +3.10 +2.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 110.9 +0.62 +0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 205 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.1 +0.71 +0.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 119.4 +0.76 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 119.4 +0.76 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 117.2 +0.68 +0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.5 -5.70 -4.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 95.42 +1.53 +1.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 111.7 +1.53 +1.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 109.9 +1.53 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 107.8 +1.53 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 105.0 +1.53 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 105.0 +1.53 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 107.1 +1.53 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 110.6 +1.53 +1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 105.3 +1.53 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 102.5 -4.50 -4.21%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 96.25 -4.50 -4.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 101.3 -3.33 -3.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 105.2 -3.33 -3.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 105.2 -3.33 -3.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 102.5 -4.50 -4.21%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 115.5 -9.02 -7.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 4 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 4 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 25 mins Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 7 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 9 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 325 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 2 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

API Reports Biggest Crude Oil Inventory Rise Since February

U.S. Construction Sector Bolstered By Commercial Projects

U.S. Construction Sector Bolstered By Commercial Projects

The U.S. construction industry appears…

China's Geopolitical Pivot Could Have Huge Ramifications For Oil

China's Geopolitical Pivot Could Have Huge Ramifications For Oil

China has been cautious to…

The Rise Of Robots In The Oil And Gas Industry

The Rise Of Robots In The Oil And Gas Industry

Robots are expected to play…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil And Gas Exports Are Fueling Higher Domestic Prices

By Kurt Cobb - Jun 22, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • In the last decade, the U.S. oil and gas industry won a long-fought battle to lift federal restrictions that limited exports so that it could take full advantage of the shale revolution.
  • Today, that is one of the key reasons why the U.S. is unable to control the price of gasoline, diesel, and natural gas at home.
  • In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resultant economic uncertainty, calls for self-sufficiency are likely to be amplified.
Join Our Community

The U.S. oil and natural gas industry long fought for and in the last decade finally won release from federal restrictions that limited exports. The ostensible reason was that because of the so-called "shale revolution" in the country's oil and gas fields, the United States would have plenty of oil and gas to spare for export. The real reason behind the push was that the oil and gas industry wanted what almost every other industry in America already had: The right to sell their products to the highest bidders no matter where they lived on the globe.

This made it almost certain that as U.S. prices rose to match world prices, U.S. consumers would feel the pain. And, since energy prices affect everyone who votes, they are always politically consequential.

So, it is unsurprising that with U.S. regular gasoline prices over $5 per gallon President Joe Biden lashed out at U.S. oil companies—which are having one of their best years ever—saying they need to increase production of refined oil products. The companies have responded that their refineries are running at close to maximum capacity and so there is not much they can do in the short run.

What is left unsaid is that it has long been the policy of the United States to allow the export of refined (as opposed to crude) petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, and heating oil. The country has a refinery capacity significantly in excess of domestic needs and so exports a considerable volume of refined products including about 1 million barrels per day (mbpd) of gasoline and 1.4 mbpd of diesel and heating oil (for the week ending June 10). If the U.S. were to curtail such exports in order to reduce prices at home, the country would be violating long-term commitments to free trade and free markets, and would be reducing supply and thus raising prices for customers abroad.

The boom in U.S. natural gas exports has also strained U.S. domestic natural gas supplies sending prices from less than $2 per thousand cubic feet (mcf) two years ago to about $7 per mcf today. (That's down from $9 recently.) That has meant sharply rising costs for residential and industrial heating and for natural gas-based plastics and other chemicals including nitrogen fertilizer derived from natural gas.

Related: Why Nuclear Energy Is More Relevant Than Ever

The boom in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports now sends about 11 percent of U.S. natural gas production abroad (based on shipments from January through March 2022). The volume of LNG exports rose by a factor of 50 from  2011 through 2021. (See these numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration here and here.)

The world's free-trade advocates have long insisted that all commodities should circulate freely across the globe going to the highest bidder. These advocates also believed that government policies should not favor or subsidize one industry over another. The idea was crystallized in 1992 by Michael Boskin, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors under President George Bush, when Boskin was asked whether the United States should have a policy that encouraged domestic semiconductor production. He is reported to have said, "Potato chips, computer chips—what's the difference?"

Today, the country is talking about the very same issues. Does the United States need an industrial policy regarding semiconductors? Should the United States curtail oil exports? A debate on natural gas exports is likely to erupt soon.

It turns out that it really does matter whether a country produces potato chips or computer chips. In the wake of the Russia/Ukraine conflict which has resulted in the sudden breakdown and wrenching realignment of the global trading system countries around the world are grappling with shortages of food, fuel, and crucial industrial goods including semiconductors.

If nations increasingly decide that self-sufficiency and affordable domestic prices for exportable goods are more important than so-called free trade, look for many more dustups about whether governments should be more involved in setting industrial policies and determining what can and cannot be exported.

By Kurt Cobb via Resource Insights

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China May No Longer Be A Pillar Of Growth For Global Oil Markets

Next Post

The EU Is Buying More South African Coal Than Ever
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode
The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard

The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard
Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene

Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene
Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?

Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?
The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis

The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com