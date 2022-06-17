Gazprom Neft CEO: Russia Already Exports Half Of Its Oil To Asia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 109.7 -7.91 -6.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 113.0 -6.77 -5.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 4 hours 112.5 -6.70 -5.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 7.016 -0.448 -6.00%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.819 -0.137 -3.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 110.8 +2.48 +2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.819 -0.137 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 114.9 -1.52 -1.31%
Graph down Murban 2 days 118.2 -1.56 -1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 114.7 +0.13 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 200 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 122.2 -3.62 -2.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 121.3 -2.57 -2.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 101.2 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 117.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 115.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 113.6 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 112.8 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 116.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 111.0 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 114.0 +2.25 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 107.8 +2.25 +2.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 111.5 +2.27 +2.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 115.5 +2.27 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 115.5 +2.27 +2.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 114.0 +2.25 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 107.8 -3.50 -3.15%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 21 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 hours "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 17 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 3 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 4 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 6 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Freeport LNG Extends Force Majeure Until September

The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing

The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing

A perfect storm is gathering…

IEA: Europe Could See Energy Rationing This Winter

IEA: Europe Could See Energy Rationing This Winter

Europe could be forced to…

API Offers 10-Point Plan To Unleash Energy, Fuel Recovery

API Offers 10-Point Plan To Unleash Energy, Fuel Recovery

The American Petroleum Institute has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gazprom Neft CEO: Russia Already Exports Half Of Its Oil To Asia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 17, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Half of Russia's crude is headed east to Asia.
  • At the beginning of this year, three-quarters of Russia's crude was going to Europe.
  • Analysts doubt the Asian market can absorb all the 4 million bpd of oil Russia was sending to Europe.
Join Our Community

Half of Russia's crude is headed east to Asia, compared to 75 percent of Russia's oil exports which were being shipped to Europe earlier this year, Alexander Dyukov, chief executive of Gazprom Neft, said on Friday.

At the beginning of this year, three-quarters of Russia's crude was going to Europe. Now more than 50 percent of the crude is being shipped to the Asian market, the head of Gazprom's oil arm said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, as carried by Russian news agency Interfax.

"The global economy and consumers will have to pay for the political decision, but not Russia's economy or consumers. Perhaps, some kind of burden could fall on us," Dyukov was quoted as saying.

Russia is boosting exports to India and China. Russia is even estimated to have overtaken Saudi Arabia to become India's second-largest supplier of crude oil in May. The average daily rate of Russian oil exports to India stood at 819,000 barrels last month, compared with 277,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April.  

Still, analysts doubt the Asian market can absorb all the 4 million bpd of oil Russia was sending to Europe before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Russia could see between 2 million bpd and 3 million bpd of its oil exports—or about a quarter of the country's oil production—disappear from the global market by end-2022, Fitch Ratings said earlier this month.

"We believe that redirecting of all Russian oil and products volumes may not be possible due to infrastructural limitations, buyers' self-restrictions and logistical complications, such as potential restrictions on providing insurance for cargos carrying Russian oil," Fitch added. 

With the EU embargo on Russian seaborne oil coming into force within eight months, global oil supply may struggle to catch up with demand next year, as tighter sanctions will force Russia to shut in more wells and a number of producers will bump up against capacity constraints, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said this week in its first outlook on the oil market for 2023.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Are China’s Fuel Refinery Rates So Low?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode
Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May
Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?
The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing

The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing
The World’s Top Coal Exporter Can’t Afford To Go Green

The World’s Top Coal Exporter Can’t Afford To Go Green



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com