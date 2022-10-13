U.S. Construction Weighed Down By Rising Interest Rates

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.89 +1.62 +1.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.18 +1.73 +1.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.64 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.576 +0.141 +2.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.696 +0.065 +2.48%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 87.50 -2.13 -2.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.696 +0.065 +2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.28 -0.76 -0.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 96.26 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.30 -1.75 -1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 317 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.17 -1.71 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.60 -1.47 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 66.02 -2.08 -3.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 89.42 -2.08 -2.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 87.67 -2.08 -2.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.82 -2.08 -2.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 82.82 -2.08 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.77 -2.08 -2.22%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 81.12 -2.08 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 77.50 -4.00 -4.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 82.30 -3.86 -4.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Chart Kansas Common 51 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 95.03 -1.93 -1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 3 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 8 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 10 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

UN Resolution Condemns Russia’s “Illegal Annexation” Of Ukraine Regions

UK Energy Industry Body Upset Over Fracking’s Net-Zero Snub

UK Energy Industry Body Upset Over Fracking’s Net-Zero Snub

UK’s onshore energy body has…

Russia Claims It Can Maintain Oil Production At 9.9 Million Bpd

Russia Claims It Can Maintain Oil Production At 9.9 Million Bpd

Russia believes that it will…

German Panel Outlines Plan To Distribute €200 Billion In Subsidies

German Panel Outlines Plan To Distribute €200 Billion In Subsidies

A German government-appointed panel is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Construction Weighed Down By Rising Interest Rates

By Ag Metal Miner - Oct 13, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The U.S. construction sector is struggling amid climbing interest rates.
  • New housing construction is cooling as costs mount. 
  • Biden’s new infrastructure bill will provide a $15.4 billion boost to America’s infrastructure system, which could reinvigorate the construction sector.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner

The October Construction MMI (MetalMiner Monthly Index) dropped 6.96%. Not only did the construction cost index fall recently, but high interest rates have seriously impacted the US housing construction sector. Billings are on the rise in both the US commercial construction sector and on the consumer end. Meanwhile, new housing construction continues to cool due to high interest rates.

Issues Plaguing US Housing Construction Cost Index

In the non-commercial sector, housing construction dropped in recent months. This was partially due to the Fed continuing to raise interest rates. Another issue facing the US construction market is companies selling construction materials like steel still having an overabundance of materials. This extra supply results from overstocking during the price spike of early 2022, and with cooling demand, steel sellers find themselves sitting on inventory which isn’t selling quickly enough.

According to AIA, construction billings rose slightly year-over-year (August 2021 – August 2022). This included a substantial increase in billings within the institutional and residential sectors, thus impacting the construction cost index.

However, these trends could prove short-term at best. Indeed, the pandemic placed a particularly jaded opinion in consumers’ minds about commuting and working remotely. Could this cause the housing construction cost index to boom in the long run?

US Commercial Construction Sees a Boost in Funds

The Biden-Harris Administration Bipartisan Infrastructure Law recently provided a $15.4 billion boost to America’s infrastructure system. The increase in funding aims to fund several areas of America’s infrastructure, including roads, bridges, dams, and water delivery systems. With any luck, this will aid the construction cost index.

However, some question whether the $60 billion initiative will prove enough to repair aging bridges and roadways. With 45,000 bridges nationwide in a deteriorating state, civil engineers argue that nearly $125 billion is needed to mount sufficient repairs. Only $40 billion is currently set aside for bridge building and maintenance.

Still, aside from funding, the construction job market in the US remains strong. In August, experts noted that US construction jobs were still increasing, aided by August’s slight bounce-back. However, a shortage of workers still exists. According to Forbes, the US construction industry was still short 430,000 in August, and these numbers are expected to increase over the next two years.

With shrinking demand due to high interest rates and a shortage of available workers, steel distributors in-particular are still sitting on an over-abundance of material purchased during early 2022’s price rally. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law could increase demand, but overcoming the Fed’s rising interest rates will prove a challenge for commercial construction and the construction cost index.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Has The OPEC+ Cut Made A Global Recession Inevitable?
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off
Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+
Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com