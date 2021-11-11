U.S. And Russia Discuss Oil Market Collaboration In Rare Talk

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.32 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.68 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.159 +0.279 +5.72%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.441 -0.011 -0.44%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.316 +0.019 +0.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.69 +1.05 +1.27%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 78.24 -2.66 -3.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.316 +0.019 +0.81%

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.63 +1.66 +2.03%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.87 +1.92 +2.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.13 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 82.59 -1.81 -2.14%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.80 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.31 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.69 +1.05 +1.27%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.68 -3.14 -4.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 60.84 -3.06 -4.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.34 -2.81 -3.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 81.74 -2.81 -3.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 76.84 -3.06 -3.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 73.44 -2.81 -3.69%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 73.44 -2.81 -3.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 76.34 -3.01 -3.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 78.09 -3.26 -4.01%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 73.34 -2.81 -3.69%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.75 -2.75 -3.42%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.50 -2.75 -3.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.40 +1.72 +2.03%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.29 -2.81 -3.60%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.24 -2.81 -3.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.24 -2.81 -3.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 -2.75 -3.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.50 -3.00 -4.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.58 -2.81 -3.22%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

U.S. And Russia Discuss Oil Market Collaboration In Rare Talk

By Irina Slav - Nov 11, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
  • Senior energy ministry officials from Russia and the United States discussed oil markets on the sidelines of COP26
  • Face-to-face meetings between Russian and U.S. government officials are a rarity
  • The meeting between Sorokin and Turk suggests that the Biden administration is actively looking for ways to boost oil supply
Senior energy ministry officials from Russia and the United States discussed the stabilization of oil markets on the sidelines of the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

According to a statement issued by the Russian Energy Ministry, deputy minister Pavel Sorokin and his U.S. counterpart David Turk talked about bilateral cooperation regarding international energy markets and multilateral action within the G20 group to stabilize global oil markets.

As news agency TASS noted in a report, face-to-face meetings between Russian and U.S. government officials are a rarity because of tense bilateral relations resulting from U.S. sanctions. In energy, such meetings are even rarer as much of the sanctions are targeting Russia’s oil and gas industry.

In this context, the meeting between Sorokin and Turk suggests that the Biden administration is actively looking for ways to boost oil supply after direct pleas and demands to OPEC+ failed to yield anything productive.

Russia produces over 10.8 million bpd of crude oil as of October. This makes it the second-largest producer after the United States, which, according to the latest EIA weekly petroleum status report, pumped 11.5 million bpd in the first week of November.

Russia is also a major exporter to the United States: in August, it became the second-largest oil exporter to the country, after Canada. According to a Bloomberg report at the time, the increase came on the back of stronger fuel demand, which prompted refiners to look for gasoline-rich feedstocks, of which Russia produces ample quantities.

The meeting could also be seen as the next logical step after U.S. officials discussed oil markets with Saudi Arabia, probably to convince the decision-makers in Riyadh to boost production.

The Biden administration has signaled repeatedly that it was trying to find a way to push prices lower without going into much detail about the tools it was considering using, only mentioning that they are using all that is available.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

