Two Reasons Why Gasoline Prices Are Soaring

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.81 +0.11 +0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.36 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 2.553 -0.008 -0.31%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.810 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph down Gasoline 39 mins 1.968 -0.002 -0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 61.24 -0.37 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 61.24 -0.37 -0.60%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 62.20 +0.65 +1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 61.14 -0.08 -0.13%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 59.75 +0.38 +0.64%
Chart Gasoline 39 mins 1.968 -0.002 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 60.92 -0.15 -0.25%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 61.60 +0.23 +0.37%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 58.90 +0.19 +0.32%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 62.96 +0.18 +0.29%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 61.70 +0.07 +0.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 62.20 +0.65 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 62.20 +0.65 +1.06%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 62.38 +0.46 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 61.14 -0.08 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 49.05 +0.36 +0.74%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 48.87 -0.28 -0.57%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 58.32 -0.28 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 59.72 -0.28 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 56.07 -0.28 -0.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 55.32 -0.28 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 55.32 -0.28 -0.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 55.82 -0.28 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 59.52 -0.28 -0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 55.12 -0.28 -0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 61.24 -0.37 -0.60%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 56.25 +0.50 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 50.00 +0.50 +1.01%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 63.16 +0.06 +0.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 53.65 +0.38 +0.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.60 +0.38 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.60 +0.38 +0.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 56.25 +0.50 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 49.50 -0.25 -0.50%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 61.61 -4.33 -6.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 14 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 3 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 2 hours CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 25 mins Fukushima
  • 3 days U.S. and Chinese investors to buy Saudi pipelines , $10 Billion deal.
  • 4 days Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 3 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 1 day Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 3 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 22 hours The coming Cyber Attack
  • 2 days NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 3 days Create a new law "Postericide" to prosecute and imprison Climate Change "Deniers"

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Production Still 2 Million Bpd Under Pre-Pandemic Levels

Oil Prices Rise On Expectations Of A Strong Economic Recovery

Oil Prices Rise On Expectations Of A Strong Economic Recovery

Oil prices rose early on…

Mexico Refinery Explosion Leaves Seven Injured

Mexico Refinery Explosion Leaves Seven Injured

A massive fire erupted on…

Big Oil Set To Return To Profit In 2021

Big Oil Set To Return To Profit In 2021

Vitol, Shell and Exxon are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Two Reasons Why Gasoline Prices Are Soaring

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 12, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

U.S. national average gasoline prices have been rising in most weeks so far this year, and are expected to reach the highest summer prices since 2018.  Most of the increase has been the result of rallying crude oil prices, the component with the highest weight in the way prices are calculated. Rising gasoline demand compared to the March and April lows of 2020 is also driving prices higher as more Americans travel with the warmer weather and vaccination rollouts. 

Another key component of the U.S. gasoline price—the cost of producing the fuel—is also at play this year, as it has been for most of the past two decades. The switch from winter to summer-grade gasoline drives gasoline prices higher. Summer gasoline is more expensive to produce than winter-grade fuel because of a longer production process and more costly blending components than the fuel sold in the winter. 

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that gasoline prices in the United States have been rising this year. Typically, prices are going up ahead of the refineries’ switch to summer-grade gasoline, Robert Rapier, a chemical engineer in the energy industry, writes in Forbes. In around 90 percent of past years, gasoline prices in America rose between January and May, Rapier said, noting the exception from last year, when the pandemic and the collapse in prices led to significant declines in gasoline prices.  

Yet, the production of summer-grade gasoline is just one of the reasons for higher gasoline prices. The largest determining factor of U.S. gasoline prices is the trend in crude oil prices, whose rally has pushed up gasoline prices more than in previous years.

Gasoline prices in the U.S. are primarily driven by four components: crude oil prices, refining costs, retail distribution and marketing costs, and taxes. Since taxes and retail distribution costs are generally stable, the biggest factors in gasoline price trends are changes in oil prices and refining costs, the EIA says.

Related: Italian Oil Heiress Arrested In Major Mafia Bust

At the end of March, U.S. gasoline prices had increased for 17 consecutive weeks—the longest streak of rising national average gasoline prices since 1994, according to EIA’s surveys. 

On March 29, the U.S. regular retail gasoline prices averaged $2.85 per gallon, when it dropped two cents compared to the previous week for the first weekly decline since November 2020. It was in November that crude oil prices started to rise following the first good news about vaccine candidates.

This summer, U.S. gasoline prices are expected to be the highest since the summer of 2018, according to the latest estimates of the Energy Information Administration. 

“More vaccinations combined with the U.S. fiscal stimulus should support continuing economic recovery, which will drive petroleum demand growth,” the EIA said in its Summer Fuels Outlook

This year’s summertime gasoline consumption will average almost 8.8 million bpd, up by 1.0 million bpd, or 13 percent, compared to 2020. Demand, however, will still be 700,000 bpd, or 7 percent, down compared to the pre-pandemic summer of 2019.

Last week, average U.S. gasoline prices were at a “stubbornly high” $2.87 a gallon, despite the recent pullback in oil prices. Gas prices are now up by $1.01/gal from last year, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said on Thursday. 

On Sunday, April 11, the national average was little changed, at $2.864/gal, as per AAA estimates. 

Despite those higher prices than in the past few years, especially compared to last year’s lows, monthly average gasoline prices are set to drop from an April peak of $2.86/gal to an average of $2.78/gal in July and $2.62/gal by September, the EIA forecasts in the Summer Fuels Outlook. That’s despite higher gasoline consumption than last year because current expectations are that refinery output will grow through the summer, as will crude oil supply on the market from the OPEC+ group and from U.S. shale. 

“We expect that growth in refinery output and rising crude oil supply from OPEC+ and U.S. tight oil producers will begin to put downward pressure on retail gasoline prices over the summer, despite an expected rise in gasoline demand,” the EIA said. 

The national average may not hit $3/gal this summer, but rising crude oil prices and the switch to summer-grade fuels have combined to potentially push U.S. summer gasoline prices to the highest since 2018.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Offshore Oil Is Much Greener Than You May Think

Next Post

Could A Comeback In Venezuelan Oil Crash The Markets?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?
The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production
What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?

What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?
Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed

Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed
Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans

Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com