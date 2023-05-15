Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.14 +1.10 +1.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.27 +1.10 +1.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.53 +1.08 +1.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.380 +0.114 +5.03%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.469 +0.039 +1.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.52 -1.44 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.52 -1.44 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.03 -0.97 -1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.45 -2.24 -2.92%
Chart Mars US 3 days 70.19 -1.28 -1.79%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.469 +0.039 +1.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 72.70 -2.82 -3.73%
Graph down Murban 4 days 73.94 -2.51 -3.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 72.01 -1.04 -1.42%
Graph down Basra Light 532 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 74.91 -0.58 -0.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 74.03 -0.97 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.03 -0.97 -1.29%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.24 -1.13 -1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.45 -2.24 -2.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.06 -0.71 -1.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 48.79 -0.83 -1.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 72.19 -0.83 -1.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 70.44 -0.83 -1.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 67.59 -0.83 -1.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 64.29 -0.83 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 64.29 -0.83 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 65.59 -0.83 -1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 74.54 -0.83 -1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 63.89 -0.83 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.52 -1.44 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.50 -1.00 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 60.25 -1.00 -1.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 76.20 -1.43 -1.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 62.57 -0.83 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 66.52 -0.83 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.52 -0.83 -1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.50 -1.00 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 mins Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 9 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 15 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 12 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

European Commission President Says Fossil Fuel-Centric Growth Is Dead

Russian Forces Fall Back In Bakhmut

Russian Forces Fall Back In Bakhmut

Russia forces appear to be…

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity In U.S. Sees Largest Single-Week Drop Since Mid-2020

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity In U.S. Sees Largest Single-Week Drop Since Mid-2020

The total number of total…

The Growing Importance Of Robots In The Oil And Gas Industry

The Growing Importance Of Robots In The Oil And Gas Industry

The oil and gas industry…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence

By Robert Rapier - May 15, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The claim that the U.S. is energy independent is true based on a definition that involves the country producing more energy than its needs.
  • As the first graph below shows, the U.S. was not energy independent from 1953 to 2019, but since 2019 the country has been a net exporter of energy.
  • It is unlikely that U.S. imports of crude oil will decline from current levels as refiners in the country prefer international blends and the U.S. cannot disconnect from the global market.
Join Our Community

Every time I address the topic of energy independence, it spurs a lot of interest. But people also get confused about the subject. In the previous article, I addressed a number of questions related to energy independence.

In today’s article, I am going to make it very simple, using just two graphics. You can see all of the data yourself in the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Monthly Energy Review.

There are two different ways to think about energy independence. One is that we produce more than enough energy for our needs. In other words, being a net energy producer means you are energy independent. When someone says “We became energy independent under President Trump”, that’s the definition they are implicitly using.

The following graphic shows U.S. net energy exports from 1949 through 2022. It considers fossil fuels, nuclear power, and renewables. When the number is negative, that means we are a net energy importer, and thus not energy independent by this definition. I highlighted several noteworthy events on the graphic.

Energy trade
70 Years of Net U.S. Energy Trade ROBERT RAPIER

On the graphic, U.S. net energy exports turned negative in 1953. In other words, we became a net energy importer at that time, and thus lost our energy independence. From 1953 to 2005, the U.S. steadily lost ground, with the exception of when the Alaska Pipeline came into service in 1977. But in 2005, U.S. energy dependence reached its maximum level.

Then the fracking boom changed the graph. Suddenly, net U.S. imports began to decrease each year as the U.S. began producing more oil and gas. The graph turned upward in 2006, and then climbed steadily during President Obama’s two terms. The only inflection during President Obama’s terms was caused by a price war initiated by OPEC in 2014.

But OPEC capitulated a couple of years later, and the graph continued to climb under President Trump. Those who wish to give President Trump credit can see that the climb under Trump was steeper than it was under Obama. If you take the average climb under President Obama and extrapolate it, you would hit zero around 2020 or 2021.

Under President Trump, we hit zero in 2019, and thus became energy independent under that definition. Thus, although it’s not true that President Trump made us energy independent, he probably sped up the timeline. But the trend toward energy independence had already been going for a decade.

Likewise, by this definition of energy independence, in 2022 we saw the highest level of net energy exports since the EIA’s first data point in 1949. Thus, per the definition that producing more than we consume is equal to energy independence, we achieved that in 2019, but then 2022 was significantly better.

The second definition of energy independence is that we don’t import any energy at all. But under that definition, we haven’t been energy independent since the EIA began recording the data. We have always imported energy, even under President Trump.

Imports
70 Years of Total U.S. Energy Imports ROBERT RAPIER

As with the previous graph, imports peaked in about 2005, and then declined as the fracking boom expanded. Again, if you are looking to credit President Trump with something, energy imports did decline for three of four years when he was in office. Under President Obama, energy imports declined in five of eight years.

But crude oil imports, in particular, have been approaching a point in which further significant declines are unlikely, because U.S. refiners prefer certain international crude oils over domestic crude oils. Further, as explained in previous articles, some crude oil is imported simply to refine into finished products and then export them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, the U.S. is unlikely to ever achieve energy independence based on this definition. Our energy systems will remain entangled with those of the rest of the world.

By Robert Rapier via rrapier.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is The Next Commodity Super-Cycle Right Around The Corner?
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests

China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests
How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?

How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?
What’s Next For The World’s Largest Oil Company As Profits Decline?

What’s Next For The World’s Largest Oil Company As Profits Decline?
Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report

Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report
A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West

A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com