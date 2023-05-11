Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.23 +1.71 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 73.16 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.506 +0.011 +0.46%

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.04 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.13 +0.20 +0.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 74.20 +1.54 +2.12%
Graph down Basra Light 527 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 76.79 +1.80 +2.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.23 +1.71 +2.29%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.23 +1.71 +2.29%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.47 +1.41 +1.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.65 -1.20 -2.01%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.31 -1.15 -2.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 74.71 -1.15 -1.52%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 72.96 -1.15 -1.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 70.11 -1.15 -1.61%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 66.81 -1.15 -1.69%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 66.81 -1.15 -1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 68.11 -1.15 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 77.06 -1.15 -1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 66.41 -1.15 -1.70%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.21 +4.29 +5.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.24 +0.55 +0.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

American Petroleum Institute Claims The EPA Is Trying To Ban ICE Vehicles

By Irina Slav - May 11, 2023, 3:12 AM CDT
  • The American Petroleum Institute has slammed the new emission rules proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency.
  • The new rules would require a 13% reduction in annual vehicle emissions in the U.S. and a 56% cut in overall average fleet emissions.
  • The API believes the proposed rules amount to a ban on internal combustion engines and will make the U.S. dependent on foreign suppliers for EV materials.
The new emission rules proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency would effectively mean a phase-out of internal combustion engine vehicles.

That’s according to the American Petroleum Institute, which commented on proposed emission rule changes by the EPA that would require a 13% reduction in annual vehicle emissions in the United States for models 2027 to 2032. The proposed changes would also stipulate a 56% cut in overall average fleet emissions in that period from 2026 levels.

"The stringency of the standards as proposed and illustrated by EPA, are effectively a ban on internal combustion engines," API senior policy advisor Bryan Just told Reuters.

The EPA disclosed the proposal in April and is currently conducting public hearings on it.

According to the API’s Just, the changes, if approved as is, would effectively put an end to internal combustion engine technology improvement and hybrid technology while at the same time making the U.S. heavily reliant on foreign suppliers of the battery materials needed for EVs.

Unsurprisingly, Californian authorities, unlike the API, praised the changes, which are in tune with the state’s ambitious plans to turn itself into the first net-zero state in the country.

The chairwoman of California’s Air Resources Board praised the changes but noted that "because conventional internal combustion technology will be used for years to come, we encourage you to include mechanisms to ensure that greenhouse gas emissions from those vehicles continue to decline even if the share of ZEVs increases." 

As Reuters noted in its report, California needs the agency’s approval for its plan to phase out internal combustion engine cars by 2035.

The EPA acknowledges that stricter regulations would affect ICE car sales, forecasting that as a result of those regulations—if implemented—60% of new vehicles sold by 2030 will be electric, rising to 67% by 2032.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

