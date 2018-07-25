Tullow Shutters Oil Operations, Deals Severe Blow To Kenyan Oil Industry

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.43 +0.91 +1.33%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.54 +0.74 +1.00%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.755 +0.036 +1.32%
Mars US 22 hours 67.82 +0.63 +0.94%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.01 +0.16 +0.22%
Urals 2 days 69.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.52 +3.74 +5.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.52 +3.74 +5.52%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 +0.22 +0.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.75 +1.06 +1.64%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.755 +0.036 +1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.18 +0.15 +0.21%
Murban 2 days 73.92 +0.15 +0.20%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 2 days 72.63 +0.51 +0.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.12 -0.13 -0.18%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 +0.22 +0.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 +0.22 +0.30%
Girassol 2 days 73.89 +0.12 +0.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.01 +0.16 +0.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.92 +0.18 +0.44%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.52 +1.63 +4.42%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.52 +0.63 +0.97%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.82 +0.63 +0.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.52 +0.63 +1.09%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.52 +0.63 +1.09%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.52 +0.63 +1.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 67.52 -1.37 -1.99%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.52 +3.74 +5.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.00 +0.50 +0.78%
Giddings 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.15 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.47 +0.63 +1.02%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.42 +0.63 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.42 +0.63 +0.96%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.97 +0.63 +0.98%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.03 +0.63 +0.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 15 minutes Iran Says Will Respond In Kind If U.S. Tries To Block Oil Exports
  • 19 minutes Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 53 mins Oil @ 69.5, headed for 62.5. Down for 3+ weeks
  • 1 hour Is Trump putting farmers on welfare?
  • 1 day Russia's "fake news" bill
  • 5 hours Smoke and Mirrors? U.S. Oil Threats Against Iran Can Be Easily Answered: Revolutionary Guards
  • 4 hours U.S. Crude Oil Floods Into Italy as Libyan Supplies Falter
  • 24 hours Are Baltic States the Next Crimea?
  • 23 hours Costa Rica Will Become The First Nation In The World To Completely Eliminate Fossil Fuels
  • 1 hour Michiganders, Rejoice: Musk Will Fix Flint
  • 1 day A Massive Trove of Rare-Earth Metals Has Been Found in Japan
  • 1 day Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 1 day US production hits record
  • 8 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 5 hours 67.50 was the low for now, $70 - $76+ back in play
  • 24 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful

Breaking News:

Saboteurs Of Dakota Access Pipeline Haven’t Been Charged Yet

Alt Text

Is This The Next Global Leader In Ride Hailing Services?

Mobility services popularized by Didi,…

Alt Text

Can Oil Demand Rise Much Further?

The latest BP statistical review…

Alt Text

U.S. To Hold Major Oil & Gas Lease Sale In August

The U.S. government has announced…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Tullow Shutters Oil Operations, Deals Severe Blow To Kenyan Oil Industry

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 25, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT oil jacks

Tullow Oil has stopped all operations in its Kenyan oil fields, citing unaddressed security fears as local hostility mounts.

Tullow Oil had threatened over the weekend to shut down its oil wells in the Lokichar basin if the government does not act soon to remedy production, security, and transportation problems. Tullow pulled the trigger not even three days later as it finds it difficult to transfer oil to the Kenyan coast as locals continue to interfere with transportation and operations unabated.

Meetings were scheduled between the local community, Tullow officials, and national government to find a resolution that all parties could live with, but according to the East African, those meetings never happened.

“What you saw locally was the local people, the community... using the trucking operation as a lever really to demonstrate to the national government that the security situation on the ground had to improve,” Paul McDade, Tullow Oil’s Chief Executive Officer said on Wednesday.

Despite the shutdown, McDade said he expected to be up and running again soon, adding that Tullow expected “to be up there working, getting the field back operating again and trucks moving again the near future. But it’s important to take the time out so that when we do return... we have a more secure environment.”

But Tullow’s risk appetite is substantial, suffering many hardships in Kenya since it found oil there in 2012 after almost six decades of exploring.

Tullow’s recent oil production and exports was part of Kenya’s Early Oil Pilot Scheme that sought to move crude oil from Turkana County to Kenya’s coast until a pipeline could be built. Commercial production was expected to start up after the pipeline was in place—the completion of which is expected in 2021.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Citi: The Case For $45 Oil

Next Post

Oil Jobs Under Threat From Drones
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?

Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?
The Regulation That Could Push Oil To $200

The Regulation That Could Push Oil To $200

 Has Saudi Arabia Fooled Oil Analysts?

Has Saudi Arabia Fooled Oil Analysts?

 Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

 Is The LNG Floating Storage Boom Over?

Is The LNG Floating Storage Boom Over?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com