Trump’s New Ambassador Scrambles To Salvage Relationship With Riyadh

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 2 days 63.89 +0.31 +0.49%
Brent Crude 2 days 71.55 +0.72 +1.02%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.660 -0.004 -0.15%
Mars US 2 days 68.04 +0.21 +0.31%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.41 +0.10 +0.14%
Urals 3 days 69.64 +0.04 +0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 69.86 -0.59 -0.84%
Louisiana Light 4 days 69.86 -0.59 -0.84%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.41 +0.22 +0.30%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.48 -0.61 -0.95%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.660 -0.004 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 70.27 -0.32 -0.45%
Murban 3 days 71.69 -0.31 -0.43%
Iran Heavy 3 days 64.95 +0.58 +0.90%
Basra Light 3 days 72.55 -0.74 -1.01%
Saharan Blend 3 days 71.59 +0.41 +0.58%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.41 +0.22 +0.30%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.41 +0.22 +0.30%
Girassol 3 days 71.89 +0.50 +0.70%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.41 +0.10 +0.14%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 54.33 -0.55 -1.00%
Canadian Condensate 51 days 60.33 -0.40 -0.66%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.43 -0.40 -0.62%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.33 -0.85 -1.41%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.33 -0.65 -1.12%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.33 -0.65 -1.12%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.48 -0.50 -0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.68 -0.35 -0.54%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.43 -0.55 -0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 69.86 -0.59 -0.84%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 3 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 6 days 72.31 -0.29 -0.40%
West Texas Sour 3 days 57.84 +0.31 +0.54%
Eagle Ford 3 days 61.79 +0.31 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 3 days 61.79 +0.31 +0.50%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.75 -1.00 -1.83%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.23 -1.03 -1.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 9 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 12 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 22 hours Gas Flaring
  • 2 hours Arresting Assange : After Years Of Sheltering Him, Ecuador Suspends Assange's Citizenship
  • 2 days China Exports Rise In March, Rebounding From Slump
  • 21 hours More Evidence the SPR contains corrupt spoiled oil
  • 14 hours Opening up the waters off the coast of Florida to oil and gas drilling
  • 4 hours Toyota Sees New Business Opportunity In Leveraging Hybrid Tech
  • 2 days OPEC Could Raise Oil Output If Prices Increase, Shortages Mount
  • 2 days With HUGE OPEC cuts inventory supposed to go down. IT'S GONE UP. What happens when cuts end ?
  • 1 day Section 232 Uranium
  • 20 hours Trump Torpedos Oil Pipeline Haters
  • 5 hours Is Canada hosed?
  • 21 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 3 days Tax Credits for Energy Storage

Breaking News:

Indian Refiners Rush To Buy Iranian Oil Before It’s Too Late

Alt Text

Decline In U.S. Oil Rigs Sends WTI Higher

A slight drop in the…

Alt Text

An Outperformer In Energy Infrastructure

Those that seek income from…

Alt Text

Brent Outpaces WTI As Oil Prices Rally

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Trump’s New Ambassador Scrambles To Salvage Relationship With Riyadh

By Tim Daiss - Apr 14, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump Saudi

The Senate has confirmed President Trump’s nominee to be the new U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Though Trump has been in office for more than two years, it will be the first ambassador of his administration to this key middle eastern ally. The Senate approved retired Gen. John Abizaid by a 92-7 vote on Wednesday. The vote comes almost five months after Trump first announced his intention to nominate Abizaid, a 68-year-old retired four-star Army general, who led U.S. Central Command during the contentious Iraq war.

There are several takeaways from Abizaid’s confirmation. First, he fills a 27 month gap of the U.S. not having an ambassador to Saudi Arabia, a period that saw the best bi-lateral relations between Washington and Riyadh in years, likely since the administration of George Herbert Walker Bush during the first Gulf War when the U.S. helped protect the Kingdom against the possible Iraqi invasion.

Moreover, unlike several of his predecessors, Trump has not pushed Riyadh over allegations of human rights abuses. In this light, the president seems to have a basic twin agenda with Saudi Arabia.

Trump’s Saudi agenda

First, Trump sees Saudi Arabia as an integral part of his plan to offset Iranian hegemony pursuits in the Middle East. Second, and perhaps even more difficult to pull off, he wants to be able to influence Saudi oil production to help keep oil prices down and keep a lid on domestic gasoline prices. On the first count, Trump has largely been successful. A combined U.S.-Saudi front is serving as a check against Tehran’s ambitions in the region, while it was reportedly Saudi Arabia that was instrumental in persuading Trump to reimpose fresh sanctions against Iran’s energy sector. Related: BP Pulls Out Of China’s Shale Patch

On the second count, the president has had mixed results. Last fall, he was successful in convincing Riyadh, mostly via Twitter comments, to increase oil production in an effort to put downward pressure on global oil prices. In fact, at the time there was concern that the Saudis were nearing the limits of their spare production capacity as it sought to appease Trump. However, the president committed a vital mistake. He offered numerous waivers for Iranian oil without consulting Riyadh. It was a move that caught Saudi Arabia off-guard and created an element of distrust between this firebrand president and Riyadh. Since his initial waivers for Iranian oil customers last year, Trump’s calls and Tweets for the Saudis and OPEC to ramp up production as oil prices hit five-month highs have largely fallen on deaf ears.

Abizaid’s influence

Enter the confirmation of Abizaid as the new U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia. During his Senate hearings, while being peppered with questions about how the U.S. should deal with Saudi Arabia as well as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over their purported involvement in the killing of Saudi dissident journalist, U.S. resident, Jamal Khashoggi, the retired general was a voice for moderation and calm.

Related: Is This The End Of The OPEC Deal?

He defended the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia as strategically important during the hearings, but also called for accountability over Khashoggi’s murder, and also said he supported human rights. He added in comments to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that “In the long run, we need a strong and mature partnership with Saudi Arabia… It is in our interests to make sure that the relationship is sound.”

Going forward, Abizaid’s appreciation of Washington’s 70-plus year integral, albeit complicated relations with Riyadh will not only help stay the hand of U.S. lawmakers still upset over Khashoggi’s killing who are calling for stiffer  sanctions against the Kingdom, he will also help set the Trump administration’s dialogue with the Kingdom back on even keel, hopefully repairing the confidence lost when the president granted his first set of Iranian oil waivers without first consulting Riyadh. If Abizaid can pull this off, Trump will have more success in the future when he calls for Saudi Arabia to help bring down global oil prices by kicking up production. This is of vital interest to Trump as the 2020 election cycle kicks in with higher gasoline prices across the country.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

“It’s Stupid”: German Professor Slams Berlin Battery Play
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar
Nigeria Boasts Oil Production Cost of $23 Per Barrel

Nigeria Boasts Oil Production Cost of $23 Per Barrel

 BP Pulls Out Of China’s Shale Patch

BP Pulls Out Of China’s Shale Patch

 Is This The End Of The OPEC Deal?

Is This The End Of The OPEC Deal?

 Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com