Rubio’s “Full Gangster” Comments Hinder U.S.-Saudi Relations

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.35 -0.31 -0.55%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.89 -0.41 -0.62%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.865 -0.001 -0.03%
Mars US 2 hours 63.26 +0.44 +0.70%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.04 +0.06 +0.09%
Urals 20 hours 64.15 +0.77 +1.21%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.28 -0.17 -0.26%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.28 -0.17 -0.26%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.98 +0.33 +0.50%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.96 -0.38 -0.64%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.865 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 66.51 +0.89 +1.36%
Murban 20 hours 67.74 +0.80 +1.20%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.23 +0.27 +0.46%
Basra Light 20 hours 68.80 +0.39 +0.57%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 65.31 +0.53 +0.82%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.98 +0.33 +0.50%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.98 +0.33 +0.50%
Girassol 20 hours 66.78 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.04 +0.06 +0.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 44.20 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 44.82 -0.69 -1.52%
Canadian Condensate 13 days 52.97 -0.34 -0.64%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 56.87 -0.34 -0.59%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.57 -0.74 -1.41%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.12 -1.04 -2.07%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.12 -1.04 -2.07%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.97 -0.59 -1.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.17 -0.79 -1.41%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.72 -0.34 -0.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 64.28 -0.17 -0.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 20 hours 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.17 -0.02 -0.03%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 50.61 +0.44 +0.88%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.56 +0.44 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.56 +0.44 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.11 +0.44 +0.84%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 -0.25 -0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.32 -0.34 -0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Exxon, Chevron the New Permian Kings
  • 7 minutes An expected? Saudi Arabia Would Need Oil At $80-$85 A Barrel To Balance Budget
  • 9 minutes Shale is Not the Next Saudi Arabia
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 28 mins Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 2 hours NASA Says It Has Scheduled the First All-Female Spacewalk
  • 12 hours EU States Block Blacklisting Saudi, Panama Over Dirty Money
  • 31 mins Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 28 mins Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 12 hours Facebook Shifting To Privacy-Oriented Platform?
  • 3 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 10 hours Go Green or Die
  • 3 hours Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine
  • 13 hours Is the World Ready to Go Cold Turkey on Oil
  • 19 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates.
  • 11 hours Section 232 Uranium

Breaking News:

First Floating U.S. LNG Project Continues Despite US-China Trade War

Alt Text

Houthis Claim Successful Attack On Aramco Oil Facility

Houthis forces have claimed a…

Alt Text

Saudis Expand Mining Sector As Part Of Diversification Push

Efforts to encourage greater private…

Alt Text

Iran Vows ‘Equal Countermeasures’ If U.S. Tries To Block Oil Exports

Iran’s foreign ministry said on…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Rubio’s “Full Gangster” Comments Hinder U.S.-Saudi Relations

By Tim Daiss - Mar 07, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Marco Rubio

It didn’t take long for Florida Senator Marco Rubio’s comments that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had “gone full gangster” to make the news rounds all the way from the U.S. to the Middle East, across the globe and back again. The Republican senator made his controversial comments during Retired Gen. John Abizaid's nomination hearing Wednesday in Washington to be the Trump administration's first ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Despite increasing tensions between the two long-time allies, the U.S. has not had an ambassador to Saudi Arabia since Trump became president in January 2017. Abizaid is a retired four-star Army general who led U.S. Central Command during the Iraq war under the Bush and Obama administrations.

During the hearing, both Republican and Democrats pressed Abizaid over what they said were Saudi domestic repression, including lashings, electrocutions, beatings, whippings, sexual abuse, raids, the alleged detention and torture of activists and royal family members, the likely killing of Saudi dissident journalist, and U.S. resident, Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Turkey last October, as well as the recent alleged torture of a U.S. citizen.

Ruthless and reckless

Republican Sen. Jim Risch, the committee chairman, joined in, stating that “Saudi Arabia has engaged in acts that are simply not acceptable.” Another Republican, Sen. Ron Johnson reiterated Rubio’s “full gangster” remarks. Rubio added that “He [bin Salman] is reckless, he’s ruthless, he has a penchant for escalation, for taking high risks, confrontational in his foreign policy approach and I think increasingly willing to test the limits of what he can get away with the United States.” Related: Local Gas Shortage Threatens Australia’s LNG Dream

Senators also condemned Saudi Arabia’s conduct in the ongoing war in Yemen, which the Crown Prince has been instrumental in. Abizaid, for his part, paid his part skillfully, which should help ease concerns among senators whether he is fit or not for the high-profile diplomatic post. Though defending the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia as strategically important, he also called for accountability for the murder of Khashoggi, and support for human rights.

“In the long run, we need a strong and mature partnership with Saudi Arabia,” Abizaid told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “It is in our interests to make sure that the relationship is sound.”

Part of the unbridled criticism over recent alleged Saudi misbehavior comes from frustrated American lawmakers that want to see the Trump administration take a harder line over Saudi Arabia, while both the House and Senate have passed resolutions to that would end U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. However, Trump has resisted such resolutions. Abizaid said that continued U.S. support “bolsters the self-defense capabilities of our partners and reduces the risk of harm to civilians.”

Significant take-aways

At the end of the day, several issues have to be examined. First, though lawmakers have the right to make such assertions at the hearing, the actions of Saudi Arabia are still the actions of a sovereign power beyond the scope of U.S. control. A comparison could even be made over human rights abuse claims, torture and other disconcerting claims in China, particularly in Tibet, where hundreds of thousands of citizens, mostly men, are detained for extended periods of time and endure what Beijing calls re-education. Yet, the U.S. relationship with China operates under different imperatives that the U.S.-Saudi relationship, so pressure over these alleged abuses isn’t being promulgated on the same scale. Related: Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian

The second take away from remarks made at Wednesday's hearing centers on what can be called reality-geopolitics. The more than 70-year alliance between Washington and Riyadh that has survived World War II, being on the same side against Soviet expansion during the Cold War, surviving the fallout from both the 1967 and 1973 Arab oil embargo, managing Saudi angst at continued U.S. support of Israel, as well as now working together trying to reign in Iranian regional hegemony and support of terrorism - this fragile alliance has to be viewed through a different lens than other alliances.

Economic necessity

The U.S.-Saudi alliance is one born of necessity, mostly economic (global oil markets) as well as one of wrestling with middle eastern security. The two nations don’t share common values, like the U.S. does with the U.K. or with much of Western Europe, doesn’t share a similar history, whose values are derived from extremely a different religious history and perspective. The U.S. is the largest democracy in the world, while Saudi Arabia is a top-down authoritarian monarchy influenced in large part by its strict Wahhabi interpretation of Islam.

Just the fact that two radically different nations can exist as allies for so long has to appreciate. Nonetheless, Senator Bob Menendez, the committee’s ranking Democrat, acknowledged the strategic importance of Saudi ties, amid threats from Iran. “But we cannot let these interests blind us to our values or to our long-term interests in stability,” he added.

However, another point to consider is growing U.S. energy independence, particularly as the country recent recently passed the 12 million barrels per day oil production mark, with that production amount projected to increase going forward to next year and beyond. Though U.S. crude is mostly light, sweet as opposed to heavier, sour crude mostly produced and imported from Saudi Arabia by U.S. refineries, growing U.S. global market share, reduced Saudi oil imports, could indeed lead to fracturing on the U.S.-Saudi alliance. It’s oil first and middle eastern security second, which often goes hand in hand, that is the glue that keeps this fragile alliance from falling apart.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Qatar’s Brilliant Geopolitical Maneuver
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$70 Oil Is Right Around the Corner

$70 Oil Is Right Around the Corner
Miners Eye The Moon For Trillion Dollar Payoff

Miners Eye The Moon For Trillion Dollar Payoff

 China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

 Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian

Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian

 Global Oil & Gas Drilling Set To Surge In 2019

Global Oil & Gas Drilling Set To Surge In 2019

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com