Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com

Top Automakers Are Fueling A Battery Plant Boom In The U.S.

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 29, 2021, 2:00 PM CST
  • The biggest names in the auto industry are racing to build battery plants in the United States.
  • The Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office has listed 13 new battery plant projects that are scheduled to be completed within the next five years. 
  • These 13 new battery facilities will be the backbone of the EV revolution.
In August, President Biden signed an executive order that set a target to make 50 percent of all new vehicles sold in the United States in 2030 zero-emission vehicles—and ironically garnering the support of some of the biggest names in auto.

And now, there is a new push to build a slew of battery plants in the United States. 

In America, Joe Biden said back in August, “The future of the auto industry is electric,” adding the point that those vehicles will be made in America. 

To that end, the Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office has listed 13 new battery plant projects that are scheduled to be completed within the next five years. 

#1 Ford is building a $5.6 billion industrial campus just outside of Memphis that will manufacture not only vehicle batteries but electric trucks. Dubbed BlueOval City, construction was supposed to start by the end of this year, with manufacturing set for 2025. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said that the battery facility is the largest single investment in this state’s history. 

#2 and #3 Ford and SK are building twin battery plants in Kentucky. The complex, called BlueOval SK Battery Park, boasts investments of $5.8 billion and will supply batteries to Ford’s North American assembly plants. Ford’s $7 billion contributions to BlueOval City and Blue Oval SK Battery Park represents the largest ever manufacturing investment at one time by any U.S. automaker. 

#4 General Motors & LG Chem have partnered on a battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio, in a 50/50 JV, and this one is almost complete. This is GM’s first Ultium battery Gigafactory, which will produce 30+ GWh of EV batteries each year, with the option for more. Production is expected to start up in 2022. The plant had an estimated investment of $2.3 billion. 

#5 GM and LG Energy Solution also have three more battery facilities in the pipeline. The second one will be built in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Like Lordstown, Spring Hill will require $2.3 billion in investment and is scheduled to open late in 2023. The facilities will supply battery cells to GM’s Spring Hill assembly plant. 

#6 & 7# GM and LG’s third and fourth facilities do not yet have a specified location and no specific target for going into production. 

#8 and #9 SK Innovation have two battery facilities on the books springing up Northeast of Atlanta. The first of the $2.6 billion plants are scheduled to open in 2022, while the second is scheduled to go into production in 2023. 

#10 Toyota has just selected a site for its new Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, battery plant Southeast of Greensboro in North Carolina. The $1.29 billion plant. It will be the first battery plant to produce automotive batteries for Toyota in North America and will have a capacity to supply batteries to 1.2 million cars per year. The facility is expected to start up in 2025.

#11 Volkswagen has a plant popping up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with an unspecified production startup date. 

#12 and #13 on the list will be built by Stellantis & LG Energy Solution, and Stellantis & Samsung SDI. Neither has specified locations, but the first is scheduled to start up in 2024, while the second is scheduled to start up in 2024. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

