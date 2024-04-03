Get Exclusive Intel
The Next Gold Rush: Lithium Surge Creates New Investment Opportunities

By ZeroHedge - Apr 03, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. lithium projects hold a significant amount of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), making the country a potential leader in lithium production.
  • Current U.S. lithium production is low compared to imports, indicating strong demand for the mineral.
  • U.S. lithium companies have the chance to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium and contribute to the transition to sustainable energy sources.
Lithium

The U.S. doubled imports of lithium-ion batteries for the third consecutive year in 2022, and with EV demand growing yearly, U.S. lithium mines must ramp up production or rely on other nations for their supply of refined lithium.

To determine if the domestic U.S. lithium opportunity can meet demand, Visual Capitalist partnered with EnergyX to determine how much lithium sits within U.S. borders. 

U.S. Lithium Projects

The most crucial measure of a lithium mine’s potential is the quantity that can be extracted from the source.

Related: Cesium Wars: China and America Battle for the Future of Big Tech

For each lithium resource, the potential volume of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) was calculated with a ratio of one metric ton of lithium producing 5.32 metric tons of LCE. Cumulatively, existing U.S. lithium projects contain 94.8 million metric tons of LCE.

U.S. Lithium Opportunities, By State

U.S. lithium projects mainly exist in western states, with comparatively minor opportunities in central or eastern states.

Currently, the U.S. is sitting on a wealth of lithium that it is underutilizing. For context, in 2022, the U.S. only produced about 5,000 metric tons of LCE and imported a projected 19,000 metric tons of LCE, showing that the demand for the mineral is healthy.  

The Next Gold Rush?

U.S. lithium companies have the opportunity to become global leaders in lithium production and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy sources. This is particularly important as the demand for lithium is increasing every year.

EnergyX is on a mission to meet U.S. lithium demands using groundbreaking technology that can extract 300% more lithium from a source than traditional methods.

