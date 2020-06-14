The Worrying Consequences Of Cutting Energy Subsidies

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 35.22 -1.04 -2.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 37.95 -0.78 -2.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.739 +0.008 +0.46%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 36.46 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Opec Basket 6 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph up Urals 4 days 40.75 +0.20 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 34.43 +0.46 +1.35%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.739 +0.008 +0.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 38.74 -2.33 -5.67%
Graph down Murban 3 days 38.93 -2.32 -5.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 34.14 +0.04 +0.12%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 42.33 +0.59 +1.41%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 38.39 -0.10 -0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Girassol 3 days 39.71 -0.03 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 25.05 -0.12 -0.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 32.84 -3.26 -9.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 35.34 -3.26 -8.45%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 36.74 -3.26 -8.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 36.34 -3.26 -8.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 31.34 -3.26 -9.42%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 31.34 -3.26 -9.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 31.84 -3.26 -9.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 36.34 -3.26 -8.23%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 31.34 -3.26 -9.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 32.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 26.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 29.49 -0.80 -2.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 33.44 -0.80 -2.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 33.44 -0.80 -2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 32.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 43.18 +0.66 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 1 hour Enough is Enough...
  • 6 mins The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 1 day OPEC+ oil cut deal for 1 month，But Why the oil price down?
  • 9 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 9 mins Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 3 hours Strange Rites Book Review. Modern Culture &Religion
  • 2 days Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 2 days Unions are Bad
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 2 days Trump waves a Bible
  • 3 days US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 3 days "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 20 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 2 days Why Oil could hit $100

Breaking News:

Alberta To Cut Red Tape For New Oil Projects

The Secret To A Low-Carbon Future

The Secret To A Low-Carbon Future

As the world races to…

Tesla Stock Soars To Record High As China Approves New Battery

Tesla Stock Soars To Record High As China Approves New Battery

Chinese authorities have granted Tesla…

The Oil And Gas Industry Faces A $1.8 Trillion Loss In 2020

The Oil And Gas Industry Faces A $1.8 Trillion Loss In 2020

Oil and gas exploration and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Worrying Consequences Of Cutting Energy Subsidies

By Haley Zaremba - Jun 14, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The spread of the novel coronavirus has impacted the entire global economy, devastating economic sectors from foodservice and hospitality to energy. In response to this economically fraught moment as we linger on the precipice of a yearslong recession, some developing countries are taking a “politically perilous” task by removing limits and subsidies on gas and electricity prices. Energy subsidies are particularly important in developing countries with less robust social service programs and tax systems since they are an easy way to provide an impoverished populace with more access to essentials like affordable electricity and fuel. Removing these subsidies now could be a short-sighted solution with harsh implications for the future. “

Governments are caught in a dilemma,” Jim Krane, an energy expert at Rice University told the New York Times. “Do they want to protect the poor who may have lost their jobs and incomes, or do they want to take action against the pernicious long-term cost to their budgets?”

This week the New York Times compiled a list of some of the notable examples of developing countries that are taking part in the subsidies-slashing trend: “Nigeria and Tunisia have lowered fuel subsidies in recent weeks, and India has raised taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel. Sudanese officials plan to replace some subsidies with direct cash payments to the poor. Venezuela, where the economy was collapsing before the pandemic, has partly reversed decades of gasoline subsidies. And the state-owned electric utility in Dubai is seeking to raise rates for the first time in a generation.”

Related: OPEC+ Panel To Discuss Compliance With Oil Production Cuts

But so far these leaders are not receiving the political backlash for these decisions that they would likely receive in less extraordinary times. There are a few reasons for this. A large part of the reason that the removal of fuel price subsidies hasn’t been met with outrage is that fuel prices are shockingly low. Globally, oil prices still have not yet recovered from the massive oil price crash that took place at the end of April, when the West Texas Intermediate crude benchmark plunged to nearly $40 a barrel below zero, and it looked like Brent could be soon to follow. One factor that led to the massive downturn in oil prices, low demand for oil, also persists, as “driving, flying and industrial activity have dropped off sharply.”

Just because there hasn’t been backlash yet, however, certainly does not mean that it’s not coming, and coming soon. Industry experts are in dispute about when energy markets will bounce back, but the consensus is that they will do so, and the effects of the easing of energy subsidies and price limits will be felt sharply. “Energy subsidies are often taken for granted outside the halls of power,” reports the New York Times. “But they constitute vital policy choices that weigh on government budgets and economic development.” 

When energy prices do recover, however, and the populace in these developing countries are faced with rising and inaccessible prices for essentials like cooking oil and petroleum, these governments are looking at potentially severe social unrest. “Any price increase hurts people earning subsistence wages,” warns the New York Times. “And cuts in subsidies have prompted political protests, riots and strikes from Iran to Indonesia.”

There are, however, plenty of detractors to the idea of energy and fuel subsidies, and economists at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have long advised countries to ease off these subsidies. One critique is that these policy measures don’t, in fact, do much of anything to help the poor that they claim to protect, but instead are a boon to higher-earning families who own cars and have electricity in their houses and are therefore more affected by the targets of the subsidies. Furthermore, these measures can be seen as political populism, “a ‘flag’ waved by politicians and activists to win votes.” The money devoted to these measures also takes money away from other government initiatives like social services, healthcare, and education, and “experts say government spending on fuel and electricity makes it harder for officials to spend on health care and education. It also encourages people to use more energy than they need, increasing air pollution and traffic congestion.”

While there are many good arguments for getting rid of energy subsidies in developing countries, once they are in place, it is politically fraught to take them away. And doing so on the eve of a yearslong recession, with soaring rates of unemployment and civil unrest, seems like a particularly risky move.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The U.S. Has Already Lost More Than 100,000 Oil And Gas Jobs
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets
Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War
Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19

Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19
The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil

The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com