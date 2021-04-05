X

All Charts
The World’s Top Solar Firm Joins Hydrogen Frenzy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 05, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
The largest solar cells and panels manufacturer in the world, China’s Longi Green Energy Technology, has just registered a hydrogen subsidiary to enter the hydrogen industry, which has been attracting many energy companies lately. 

According to industry outlet Solarzoom, cited by Bloomberg, Longi Green Energy Technology—the world’s top solar cells and panels manufacturer by market capitalization—registered last week Xi’an Longi Hydrogen Technology Co in China.  

Li Zhenguo, founder and president of Longi Green Energy Technology, will serve as chairman at the new company, according to the publication cited by Bloomberg. 

Over the past year, many energy companies—including some of the biggest oil and gas firms—have stated their intention and started developing projects involving blue hydrogen (hydrogen plus carbon capture and storage) and green hydrogen (hydrogen made of water electrolysis using electricity from solar or wind).

Companies and governments bet on hydrogen to help the decarbonization of emission-intensive industries in the energy transition.

Hydrogen, especially green hydrogen, has become the latest fad among energy companies, including Big Oil, which see the potential of developing and investing in technologies to produce green hydrogen.

French supermajor Total looks to become a large producer of clean hydrogen one day, chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné said at an event in February, while BP, Shell, and Eni are also developing green hydrogen projects.

BP said last month it had started developing plans for what would be the largest hydrogen project in the UK, aiming to produce 1 GW of blue hydrogen by 2030. 

Shell is leading several hydrogen projects worldwide, including the NortH2 project in the Netherlands, expected to be the largest European green hydrogen project by 2040. Shell also bets on hydrogen as one of the fuels that could help cut emissions in the shipping industry. 

“We believe liquid hydrogen to be advantaged over other potential zero-emissions fuels for shipping, therefore giving a higher likelihood of success,” the supermajor said in its 2020 report ‘Decarbonising Shipping: Setting Shell’s Course.’  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

