The Upside For Oil Prices Is Limited

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.49 +0.65 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.45 +0.61 +0.78%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.97 +0.72 +0.94%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.105 -0.067 -1.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.295 +0.036 +1.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 72.84 -2.42 -3.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.295 +0.036 +1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.57 -5.03 -6.16%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.72 -5.51 -6.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.50 -5.00 -6.37%
Graph down Basra Light 401 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 77.15 -5.58 -6.74%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.76 -5.26 -6.41%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 47.59 -4.36 -8.39%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.59 -4.09 -7.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 74.99 -4.09 -5.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 73.24 -4.09 -5.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 70.39 -4.09 -5.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 67.09 -4.09 -5.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 67.09 -4.09 -5.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 68.39 -4.09 -5.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 77.34 -4.09 -5.02%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 66.69 -4.09 -5.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 67.25 -3.25 -4.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.38 +1.98 +2.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 67.26 -7.08 -9.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.42 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 17 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 18 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 17 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Exxon Expects Yet Another Strong Quarter

The Future Remains Uncertain For Nuclear Energy

The Future Remains Uncertain For Nuclear Energy

While nuclear power has become…

Who Is Going To Pay For The Global Electrification Push?

Who Is Going To Pay For The Global Electrification Push?

After many years of virtually…

Is Nuclear Power The Solution For Kyrgyzstan’s Energy Woes?

Is Nuclear Power The Solution For Kyrgyzstan’s Energy Woes?

Kyrgyzstan has a growing energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Upside For Oil Prices Is Limited

By Irina Slav - Jan 05, 2023, 1:45 AM CST
  • Both Brent and WTI started the year by crashing by 9% in just two days, driven lower by worrying economic news and a warmer-than-usual winter.
  • The IMF expects a third of the world’s economies to slip into recession in 2023 while the U.S. purchasing managers index was lower than expected in December.
  • While oil prices were recovering early on Thursday morning, economic fears and rising covid cases in China mean the upside for oil is limited
Join Our Community

After a sharp drop in the first trading days of the new year, oil prices are climbing back up but the upside potential remains limited in light of the latest economic news updates and a warmer-than-usual winter in the northern hemisphere.

After crashing from over $82 per barrel to some $78, Brent crude is today on the mend, inching closer to $79 and West Texas Intermediate is moving to $74. However, the economic outlook is quite bearish.

First, earlier this week, the head of the International Monetary Fund said she expected a third of the world’s economies to slip into recession this year. This immediately weighed on prices and will continue to depress them in the absence of any evidence that counters this outlook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, the December reading of the U.S. purchasing managers index turned out to be lower than expected, at 48.4 versus an expected 48.5. Despite the minor difference, it was enough to deepen the economic gloom that features expectations of weaker oil demand, not least because it was the second consecutive month of declines.

Meanwhile, covid infections are on the rise in China and worry abounds that this will delay the recovery of the global economic powerhouse despite the government’s U-turn on its zero-Covid policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While reliable data is seemingly hard to come by, the view appears to be that there'll be significant disruption in the coming months and then a recovery from around the middle of the year which should then boost demand,” Oanda senior analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

A weaker dollar also helped push oil prices higher earlier today, as did traders buying the dip of the last two trading sessions, Reuters noted in a report earlier in the day.

Brent and WTI shed a combined 9 percent in the first two trading days of 2023, the report also noted, which was the biggest two-day trading loss at the start of a new year since 1991.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Qatar Walks The Diplomatic Tightrope With Latest Deal For Japan
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End
The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis
Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?

Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?
China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End
The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com