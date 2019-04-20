The Unique Device Generating Power From Snow

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 2 days 64.07 +0.20 +0.31%
Brent Crude 2 days 71.97 +0.35 +0.49%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Mars US 2 days 68.10 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
Urals 3 days 69.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 71.12 -0.10 -0.14%
Murban 3 days 72.29 -0.33 -0.45%
Iran Heavy 3 days 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 3 days 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 3 days 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 3 days 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 54.47 -0.18 -0.33%
Canadian Condensate 57 days 60.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.72 -0.18 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.87 -0.18 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.12 -0.18 -0.28%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.72 -0.18 -0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 3 days 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 4 days 71.84 -0.28 -0.39%
West Texas Sour 3 days 57.95 +0.24 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 3 days 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 3 days 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Buena Vista 3 days 74.65 +0.24 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes Countries with the most oil and where they're selling it
  • 10 minutes Stack gas analyzers
  • 13 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 2 hours US Military Spends at least $81 Billion Protecting OPEC Persian Gulf Oil Shipping Lanes (16% DoD Budget)
  • 11 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating
  • 10 hours How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 13 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?
  • 10 hours Climate Change Protests
  • 2 hours Overheating the Earth: High Temperatures Shortened Alaska’s Winter Weather
  • 8 hours Gas Flaring
  • 49 mins Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Trump's Attempts to Interfere in the Special Counsel Investigation
  • 1 day Oil at $40
  • 1 day Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 1 day Japan’s Deflation Mindset Could Be Contagious
  • 10 hours Tax Credits for Energy Storage
  • 9 hours Everything Is Possible: Germany’s Coal Plants May Be Converted to Giant Batteries
  • 22 hours U.S. Refiners Planning Major Plant Overhauls In Second Quarter

Breaking News:

Guaido Takes Strides To Topple Maduro

Alt Text

Top Heavy Oil Markets Continue To Rally

Oil markets continued their way…

Alt Text

Huge Interest In Oil & Gas Defies This ‘Millenial’ Investment Trend

Sustainable investing is quickly gaining…

Alt Text

Foreign Carmakers Fight Uphill Battle Against Chinese EV Giants

Large automakers such as GM,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Unique Device Generating Power From Snow

By Irina Slav - Apr 20, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Snow

A team of researchers from the University of California Los Angeles have created a unique device that can generate electricity from snowfall, science media report, citing a paper published in the journal Nano Technology.

The device is basically a vastly improved weather station, which, in addition to measuring how much snow is falling at any given time and what direction and speed the wind is blowing at, can convert the snow power utilizing the principles of static electricity generation.

The researchers have called their creation a snow-based triboelectric nanogenerator, or a snow TENG, and the senior author of the paper, chemistry and biochemistry professor Richard Kaner, explains it as follows: "Static electricity occurs from the interaction of one material that captures electrons and another that gives up electrons. You separate the charges and create electricity out of essentially nothing."

In fact, it’s a little bit more than nothing. Snowflakes carry a positive charge, while silicon, which was used for the device’s surface, is negatively charged. When snow falls on the silicone surface, the contact generates an electric charge and the device captures it.

It sounds deceptively simple but the creators of the device did not go straight for silicone. "While snow likes to give up electrons, the performance of the device depends on the efficiency of the other material at extracting these electrons," explains the co-author of the study, postdoctoral researcher Maher El-Kady, as quoted by Nano Magazine. "After testing a large number of materials including aluminum foils and Teflon, we found that silicone produces more charge than any other material."

While the state in which the device came into existence will hardly be the best place for its deployment, there are many parts of the world where snow falls frequently and where the show TENG could potentially have a future as power generator. But the more fascinating part is that, according to El-Kady, the device could be added to solar panels and help boost their efficiency.

Related: Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

Solar panels have no problem with cold weather—in fact they operate more efficiently in colder weather because heat interferes with their operation. But they do have a problem with snow cover. PV panels convert sunlight into power and if their access to sunlight is blocked by a snow buildup, they cannot operate.

Even though solar panel arrays are mounted at an angle so rain and snow slide down the panels, freeing the access to sunlight to the surface, with heavy snowfalls this becomes irrelevant and the panels’ efficiency rate drop steeply. This problem recently came to the fore in the U.S., in states that experienced some pretty harsh winter weather complete with blizzards and snowstorms that effectively brought down the efficiency rates of some solar farms to zero temporarily.

This small device, the snow TENG could solve this problem for the solar power industry, making the panels reliable regardless of the weather and expanding solar’s reach in previously unattractive locations where there’s little sun but lots of snow, combining the benefits of cold weather and static electricity.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Oil Trade

Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Oil Trade
Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

 The Case For $100 Oil

The Case For $100 Oil

 This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

 Permian Takes The Crown As World’s Top Oil Field

Permian Takes The Crown As World’s Top Oil Field

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com