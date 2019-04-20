OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 2 days 64.07 +0.20 +0.31%
Brent Crude 2 days 71.97 +0.35 +0.49%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Mars US 2 days 68.10 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
Urals 3 days 69.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Marine 3 days 71.12 -0.10 -0.14%
Murban 3 days 72.29 -0.33 -0.45%
Iran Heavy 3 days 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 3 days 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 3 days 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 3 days 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 54.47 -0.18 -0.33%
Canadian Condensate 57 days 60.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.72 -0.18 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.87 -0.18 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.12 -0.18 -0.28%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.72 -0.18 -0.31%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 3 days 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 4 days 71.84 -0.28 -0.39%
West Texas Sour 3 days 57.95 +0.24 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 3 days 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Buena Vista 3 days 74.65 +0.24 +0.32%
All Charts
Top Heavy Oil Markets Continue To Rally

By Jim Hyerczyk - Apr 20, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Chevron shale

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil managed to eke-out a small gain for the holiday-shortened week, but the volatile, two-sided price action indicated cracks may be developing in the bullish narrative.

Crude Oil Gains Limited

Despite hitting a new five-month high earlier in the week, it was Thursday’s gains which prevented the crude oil markets from closing lower for the week. Nonetheless, this week’s price action suggests a top-heavy market. However, we do realize that the below-average pre-holiday trade may have had an effect on trading.

For the week, June WTI crude oil settled at $64.07, down $0.05 or -0.08% and June Brent crude oil finished at $71.97, up $0.42 or +0.58%.

The news tended to lean to the bullish side late in the week with the markets underpinned by a drop in crude shipments from top exporter Saudi Arabia and a draw in U.S. oil inventories. Gains may have been limited by a stronger U.S. Dollar which tends to limit foreign demand for U.S. oil, and weaker U.S. equities which reduced demand for higher risk assets.

Supply Side News Mostly Supportive

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports fell by 277,000 barrels per day just under 7 million bpd in February from the month before, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative.

On Wednesday, the EIA reported that U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week-ending April 12. Traders were looking…

