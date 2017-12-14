The Uncertain Future Of Natural Gas

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.11 +0.07 +0.12%
Brent Crude 20 mins 63.31 +0.87 +1.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.691 +0.007 +0.26%
Mars US 19 mins 58.58 +0.39 +0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.50 -1.25 -1.99%
Urals 17 hours 60.94 -1.50 -2.40%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.07 -1.00 -1.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.07 -1.00 -1.59%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.37 +0.42 +0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.74 -0.95 -1.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.691 +0.007 +0.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 59.98 -1.05 -1.72%
Murban 17 hours 62.58 -1.05 -1.65%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 60.06 +0.47 +0.79%
Basra Light 17 hours 58.65 +0.87 +1.51%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 63.52 +0.44 +0.70%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.37 +0.42 +0.67%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.37 +0.42 +0.67%
Girassol 17 hours 62.82 +0.37 +0.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.50 -1.25 -1.99%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 62 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 62 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 62 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 62 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 62 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 62 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 62 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 62 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 62 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.07 -1.00 -1.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 17 hours 47.25 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 3 days 62.92 -0.85 -1.33%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.99 +0.44 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.94 +0.44 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.94 +0.44 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.49 +0.44 +0.83%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.35 -0.54 -0.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 mins Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets
  • 2 hours OPEC Member Nigeria To Issue Africa’s First Sovereign Green Bond
  • 4 hours Nigeria To Spend $1B Of Oil Money Fighting Boko Haram
  • 6 hours Syria Aims To Begin Offshore Gas Exploration In 2019
  • 8 hours Australian Watchdog Blocks BP Fuel Station Acquisition
  • 14 hours Colombia Boosts Oil & Gas Investment
  • 19 hours Environmentalists Rev Up Anti-Keystone XL Angst Amongst Landowners
  • 23 hours Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar
  • 1 day Aramco On The Hunt For IPO Global Coordinators
  • 1 day ADNOC Distribution Jumps 16% At Market Debut In UAE
  • 1 day India Feels the Pinch As Oil Prices Rise
  • 1 day Aramco Announces $40 Billion Investment Program
  • 1 day Top Insurer Axa To Exit Oil Sands
  • 2 days API Reports Huge Crude Draw
  • 2 days Venezuela “Can’t Even Write A Check For $21.5M Dollars.”
  • 2 days EIA Lowers 2018 Oil Demand Growth Estimates By 40,000 Bpd
  • 2 days Trump Set To Open Atlantic Coast To Oil, Gas Drilling
  • 2 days Norway’s Oil And Gas Investment To Drop For Fourth Consecutive Year
  • 2 days Saudis Plan To Hike Gasoline Prices By 80% In January
  • 2 days Exxon To Start Reporting On Climate Change Effect
  • 3 days US Geological Survey To Reevaluate Bakken Oil Reserves
  • 3 days Brazil Cuts Local Content Requirements to Attract Oil Investors
  • 3 days Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks
  • 3 days Desjardins Ends Energy Loan Moratorium
  • 3 days ADNOC Distribution IPO Valuation Could Be Lesson For Aramco
  • 3 days Russia May Turn To Cryptocurrencies For Oil Trade
  • 3 days Iraq-Iran Oil Swap Deal To Run For 1 Year
  • 6 days Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows
  • 6 days Mexico Blames Brazil For Failing Auction
  • 6 days Norway Allows Eni To Restart Goliat Oil Field In Barents Sea
  • 6 days Malaysia Suggests Muslim Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars
  • 6 days Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work
  • 6 days Mexico Cancels Deepwater JV Tender Due To Lack Of Interest
  • 7 days Oil Drillers Give Cold Shoulder To Alaska Bidding Round
  • 7 days Budweiser Bets On Tesla To Replace Its Fleet
  • 7 days Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak
  • 7 days Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 7 days China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 7 days Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 7 days Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage

Breaking News:

Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets

Alt Text

U.S. Rig Count Rises Amid Falling OPEC Output

While OPEC continues to curb…

Alt Text

U.S. Shale Sends OPEC Deal Back To Square One

OPEC’s view on U.S. shale…

Alt Text

Is The Oil Glut Set To Return?

Yet another bearish report from…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Stuart Burns

Stuart Burns

Stuart is a writer for MetalMiner who operate the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive…

More Info

Share

Related News

The Uncertain Future Of Natural Gas

By Stuart Burns - Dec 14, 2017, 3:00 PM CST Natural Gas

Natural gas has long been promoted as a less-polluting alternative to coal and less-costly alternative to nuclear power.

Its green credentials are not whiter than white, but relative to coal, modern combined cycle gas turbine power plants (CCGT) are highly efficient, emit low levels of pollution and crucially can be turned on and off quickly to provide intermittent or peak power demands, in addition to balancing more variable sources (such as renewables).

The Non-Nuclear Option?

After Fukushima, many major economies have moved away from nuclear.

In addition to Japan’s near complete shutdown of its nuclear generating capacity, Germany followed suit. Even France, long a champion of nuclear power, has said less of its generating capacity will be met by nuclear in the future.

The expectation was that natural gas would be the natural successor to nuclear power, as countries took an increasingly responsible view to reducing carbon emissions. But despite a surge of investment in natural gas liquefaction facilities and the construction of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, the growth in LNG consumption has been much lower than expected.

LNG Demand Drops in Europe

In fact, some markets are going backwards, the FT reports.

Natural gas demand in Europe is 12 percent lower than it was 10 years ago. Chinese and Indian demand continues to grow, but the dramatic gains by solar power and wind, where costs have fallen 85 percent since 2009, have severely limited the prospects for natural gas as a power source.

Indeed, India’s entrenched coal industry and coal-based electricity generating capacity means its future is likely to be predominantly solar and coal — not natural gas at all.

China, like Europe, has adopted renewable power (particularly wind) on the basis of cost, as costs have tumbled for both solar and wind (again, particularly wind) to below the cost of natural gas.

As new supply-side capacity comes onstream, the market for natural gas has shifted from long-term contracts signed prior to new LNG facilities even being started to a competitive spot market; yet even here, prices are not low enough to spur a significant switch from renewables investment to gas.

Only in the U.S., where shale gas prices are low, has natural gas consumption risen significantly. However, even that is more geared toward chemicals feedstock and to supply exports rather than to meet rising demand due to power generation. Related: The ‘Unknown Unknowns’ That Threaten U.S. Shale

Looking Ahead

The future, at least over the next few years, is not any rosier for gas producers.

U.S. production is rising, Russia is opening up new resources in the north and is looking to export more, projects in Australia have created a major competitor to Qatar and Middle Eastern suppliers. Meanwhile, the world’s second-largest reserves in Iran are waiting for investment to bring them to market. The Financial Times suggests new finds in the eastern Mediterranean by Israel, Egypt, and off East Africa may never see sufficient investment to develop liquefaction and export, and are destined only for local consumption.

This is not exactly music to the ears of aluminum producers for whom LNG liquefaction and regasification plants and the construction of LNG carriers has been a particularly profitable niche industry over the last decade. LNG gas codes call for controlled chemistry and manufacture that has created a higher value add industry for more sophisticated and capable producers.

By Stuart Burns via AgMetalMiner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Key Pipeline Closure Amplifies OPEC’s Efforts

Next Post

The Most Important Part Of The OPEC Deal
Stuart Burns

Stuart Burns

Stuart is a writer for MetalMiner who operate the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?
Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

 Why Oil Prices Bounced Back

Why Oil Prices Bounced Back

 Blockchain And The $3.6 Trillion Infrastructure Crisis

Blockchain And The $3.6 Trillion Infrastructure Crisis

 OilCoin: The World’s First Compliant Cryptocurrency

OilCoin: The World’s First Compliant Cryptocurrency

Most Commented

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com