The U.S. Energy Grid Can Be Both Cheaper And Cleaner

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.00 -0.60 -1.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 30 mins 41.73 +0.55 +1.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.792 +0.012 +0.67%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 40.25 +0.61 +1.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 40.55 -0.35 -0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.55 -0.83 -2.06%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.97 +0.09 +0.27%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.792 +0.012 +0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.04 -2.05 -4.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 41.45 -1.92 -4.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 35.82 -0.41 -1.13%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.16 +0.69 +1.59%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.79 -0.87 -2.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 39.55 -0.83 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.55 -0.83 -2.06%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.23 -0.68 -1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 28.71 +0.50 +1.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 35.44 +0.75 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 37.94 +0.75 +2.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 39.34 +0.75 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 38.94 +0.75 +1.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 33.94 +0.75 +2.26%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 33.94 +0.75 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 34.44 +0.75 +2.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.94 +0.75 +1.96%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 33.94 +0.75 +2.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 29.75 +0.50 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 33.55 +0.66 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.52 +0.75 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 hours Trump waves a Bible
  • 14 mins Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 1 day "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 23 hours World War One was just a mild flu
  • 1 hour 90% renewables in the grid by 2035
  • 19 hours Ground Zero
  • 2 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 18 hours Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !
  • 5 mins Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 5 hours Copy Cat Protests
  • 1 day George Floyd’s History
  • 1 day Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 2 days China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide

Breaking News:

The World’s Top LNG Trader Is Predicting A Natural Gas Comeback

The Oil And Gas Industry Faces A $1.8 Trillion Loss In 2020

The Oil And Gas Industry Faces A $1.8 Trillion Loss In 2020

Oil and gas exploration and…

Tesla's Newest Rival Is Taking The Stock Market By Storm

Tesla's Newest Rival Is Taking The Stock Market By Storm

Tesla’s new rival has just…

Unexpectedly Strong Jobs Report Sends Oil Soaring

Unexpectedly Strong Jobs Report Sends Oil Soaring

An unexpectedly strong jobs report…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Energy Grid Can Be Both Cheaper And Cleaner

By Alex Kimani - Jun 10, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

A radical decarbonization of the U.S. power grid is no longer a clean energy utopia dreamed up by overreaching environmentalists: Now, it could actually help lower customer bills and add millions of new jobs to the economy in less than two decades. That is the finding by a new report from the University of California, Berkeley, that says that rapidly plummeting solar, wind, and storage prices make it entirely feasible for the U.S. to deliver 90 percent of power needs from carbon-free sources by 2035 with zero increases in customer costs from today's levels. Additional perks include 10 percent lower wholesale power costs and a 27 percent reduction in CO2 emissions.

Another important finding: Coal and oil can be eliminated from the U.S. energy mix over the next 15 years with natural gas providing the remaining 10 percent of annual electricity production.

Grid

Source: GridLab

In case you are wondering why not just go the whole hog and completely do away with fossil fuels in the power grid, it's because of the intermittent nature of solar and wind power. 

UC Berkeley found that setting the target at 90 percent clean energy allows vendors to burn a little gas when necessary, which proved feasible for meeting power demands under all conditions and weather variations over the seven years on which the study was modeled.

Cost Crossover

The report also says that building out the clean energy infrastructure to achieve this ambitious target could add more than 500,000 jobs per year and pump $1.7 trillion into the U.S. economy.

Related: The True Impact Of COVID-19 On Natural Gas Demand To ease the minds of power vendors, the report says utilities can retire their fossil fuel power plants in an orderly fashion that will allow them to recover their fixed costs. Since no new fossil fuel power plants will need to be constructed, the operating fleet would have ample time to fully depreciate by the end of the forecast period, thus limiting the stranded-asset problem and lowering overall cost. 

Further, by generating 90 percent of their power supply from renewables, the vendors will be able to lower wholesale power costs by 10 percent compared to today's levels, meaning new opportunities for margin expansion.

On the government side of things, all it will take are technology-neutral policies for renewables to gain the ascendancy through organic means as this companion piece by think-tank Energy Innovation suggests. 

In other words, just do away with those generous fossil fuel subsidies and renewables will start giving them a run for their money.

If that sounds a bit over the top, consider that the report says we have already reached a cost crossover with clean energy resources beginning to become cheaper than existing fossil fuel resources.

Indeed, UC Berkeley is not alone in these findings. 

Last year, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) - an organization dedicated to promoting global adoption of renewable energy and facilitating sustainable use - reported that renewables would begin to outprice oil and gas beginning 2020, with renewable electricity becoming consistently cheaper than the cheapest fossil fuel alternatives - minus subsidies.

According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI), the United States Government provides numerous energy subsidies through the U.S. tax code to promote or subsidize cheap energy production. EESI has a conservative estimate that the U.S. fossil fuel industry receives roughly $20 billion per year in direct subsidies, with 80 percent of that going to natural gas and crude oil and the rest to coal. EU subsidies are estimated at ~55 billion euros annually.

The energy and environmental watchdog says that rather than being phased out in pursuant of the Paris 2015 Climate Agreement, governments the world over have actually been increasing their fossil fuel subsidies. The IMF estimates that $5.2 trillion, or 6.5 percent of global GDP, was spent on fossil fuel subsidies (both direct and indirect) in 2017, representing a $500M increase since 2015. The largest subsidizers in 2015 were China ($1.4 trillion), the United States ($649 billion), and Russia ($551 billion).

A Clean Energy Nation by 2035?

For these targets to become a reality by 2035, the report says that the U.S. would have to build 1,100 gigawatts of new wind and solar capacity over the next 15 years.

Related: World’s Largest Oil Trader Sees Profits Plunge 70%

That sounds more than a tad ambitious, considering it calls for ~70 gigawatts' worth of deployments per year, or more than 3x the combined wind and solar additions the country has completed in any single year. However, here again, it comes down to not having our priorities right since the same study notes that the country added 65 gigawatts of gas capacity in 2002 alone.

The Covid-19 crisis is further proving the resilience of the clean energy industry. At a time when the fossil fuel industry is experiencing its worst recession in decades, renewables have been bucking the trend by continuing to expand. 

The IEA has reported that renewable electricity generation increased 3 percent during the first quarter, with its share in the global electricity generation mix climbing to 28 percent - mainly at the expense of coal and gas - from 26 percent by the end of 2019.

In a nutshell, the UC Berkeley report boils down to this: Put the right federal policy action in place, and the economy, the U.S. consumer, and the environment will thank you for it.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Secret To A Low-Carbon Future
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall

Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall
Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War
OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts

OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts
CEOs Bank Big Bonuses As Oil Companies Go Bankrupt

CEOs Bank Big Bonuses As Oil Companies Go Bankrupt



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com