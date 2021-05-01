The Supreme Court Case That Could Change Everything For U.S. Pipelines

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.61 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.79 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.948 +0.017 +0.58%
Graph up Heating Oil 17 mins SellBuy 1.924 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph up Gasoline 22 mins 2.078 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 66.95 +1.19 +1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 66.95 +1.19 +1.81%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 64.99 -1.29 -1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 65.71 +1.18 +1.83%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 63.68 -1.43 -2.20%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.078 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 65.40 +0.28 +0.43%
Graph up Murban 3 days 65.85 +0.17 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 61.72 -1.05 -1.67%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 66.07 -1.63 -2.41%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 65.45 -1.25 -1.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 64.99 -1.29 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 64.99 -1.29 -1.95%
Chart Girassol 3 days 65.73 -1.51 -2.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 65.71 +1.18 +1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 51.92 -1.30 -2.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 52.16 +1.15 +2.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 64.01 +1.15 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 65.41 +1.15 +1.79%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 60.86 +1.15 +1.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 59.76 +1.15 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 59.76 +1.15 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 60.61 +1.15 +1.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 64.01 +1.15 +1.83%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 59.76 +1.15 +1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 66.95 +1.19 +1.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 61.50 +1.25 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 55.25 +1.25 +2.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 66.20 +0.94 +1.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 58.96 +1.15 +1.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 62.91 +1.15 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 62.91 +1.15 +1.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 61.50 +1.25 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 55.25 +1.25 +2.31%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 71.35 +1.15 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 2 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 7 hours Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 1 hour Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 2 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

Argentina’s Shale Output Set To Normalize After Roadblocks Are Lifted

Oil Jumps To Six-Week High On Stronger Economic Outlook

Oil Jumps To Six-Week High On Stronger Economic Outlook

Oil prices rose early on…

OPEC+ Buoys Oil Despite India Concerns

OPEC+ Buoys Oil Despite India Concerns

Oil prices posted some modest…

Amazon, Google and Netflix Are Fighting Over This Rare Gas

Amazon, Google and Netflix Are Fighting Over This Rare Gas

Conventional helium deposits are reported…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Supreme Court Case That Could Change Everything For U.S. Pipelines

By Charles Kennedy - May 01, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

A Supreme Court hearing began this week that could seal the future fate of gas pipelines across the United States. It could also change the balance of power between federal and state authorities in a way that federal authorities would hardly like. The case involves the proposed PennEast pipeline, a 120-mile, 1-billion-cu-m piece of infrastructure that will take natural gas from the Marcellus shale across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. New Jersey is opposing the pipeline. PennEast and FERC want to use eminent domain to condemn the state and private land they need to build the infrastructure.

On the face of it, it is a simple case—just another pipeline dispute of the sort that has been enjoying growing popularity among environmentalist groups and politicians in the past few years. In this case, the politicians want to stop PennEast from receiving easements for 40 parcels of federal land. The only way for PennEast to receive these easements, then, is to sue New Jersey. What makes this case different is that its outcome could have major implications for the industry.

As Forbes’ Christopher Hellman explained in an article from earlier this week, the argument of the New Jersey political pipeline opponents is that under the 11th Amendment to the Constitution, states have sovereign immunity against lawsuits brought against them by private parties such as companies. In other words, PennEast simply has no right, under the Constitution of the United States, to sue New Jersey’s politicians on the pipeline issue.

A counter-argument, used by a district court in 2018 to rule in favor of the natural gas project, is that PennEast is not acting on its own with its plans to carry 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas across two states. It is acting, the court ruled, under the auspices of a government authority: the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Related: How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War

Forbes’ Hellman notes this was not a first, either: since the passing of the Natural Gas Act in 1938, FERC has on more than one occasion delegated its powers to invoke eminent domain to energy companies. From PennEast’s perspective, then, since federal power supersedes state power and since FERC has approved the New Jersey pipeline, it has every right to sue the state for that land.

New Jersey appealed the district court ruling, and the appeals court found in its favor. It said that the state had sovereign immunity against lawsuits brought against it by private entities such as PennEast, noting that the power to invoke eminent domain as delegated to it by FERC was a completely different matter from its right to sue a state.

“Thus, the federal government’s ability to condemn State land … is, in fact, the function of two separate powers: the government’s eminent domain power and its exemption from Eleventh Amendment immunity,” the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit said in its decision. “A delegation of the former must not be confused for, or conflated with, a delegation of the latter.”

And this is what makes this case so fascinating and so important for the industry. If the Supreme Court sides with PennEast, it would mean that the power to invoke eminent domain supersedes states’ sovereign immunity. But if it sides with New Jersey, it would be very bad news for energy companies because it would mean that pipeline projects—federally approved projects, no less—will be banned left and right on the grounds of sovereign immunity from lawsuits seeking to clear the way for eminent domain.

In truth, New Jersey has conceded in its brief to the Supreme Court that the federal government has the constitutional power to seize state property such as land. However, it has been argued that the federal government does not have the right to delegate that power to private parties. According to PennEast, however, this is not true.

Related Video: Guess What? Offshore Oil Is Cleanest Producer

“It was well-established at the founding that the sovereign eminent-domain authority was delegable. Thus, conceding federal eminent-domain power but contesting its delegability is not a valid option,” the company said in its own brief to SCOTUS.

It is still in the early days. But for now, the Supreme Court appears to be equally open to hearing both sides of the story. According to media reports, some see a 70-percent chance for the court siding with PennEast, citing one Supreme Court Judge, Stephen Breyer, as saying that gas pipelines had a decades-long history and he was wondering whether a ruling in favor of New Jersey would cause disruption to this existing infrastructure.

Chief Justice John Roberts, however, sees things differently, according to a report by the Engineering News-Record. According to him, based on a previous SCOTUS ruling that corporations are people, New Jersey’s argument that it has sovereign immunity from private party lawsuits has a solid standing: PennEast is registered in Delaware and the 11th Amendment, on which New Jersey’s argument hinges, says that states cannot be sued by citizens of other states.

Things will only get more interesting as court hearings progress. The ruling is expected in mid-summer.

Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Port City That Could Become Europe's First Big Hydrogen Hub

Next Post

South American Oil Feels The Full Force Of The Latest COVID Wave
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump

Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump
Amazon, Google and Netflix Are Fighting Over This Rare Gas

Amazon, Google and Netflix Are Fighting Over This Rare Gas
The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power

The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power
Three Things That Will Drive Oil Prices In May

Three Things That Will Drive Oil Prices In May
Oil Prices Climb As OPEC+ Holds Firm On Output Cuts

Oil Prices Climb As OPEC+ Holds Firm On Output Cuts



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com