The Rising Cost Of Energy: What It Means For You And Your Home

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.71 +0.66 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.40 +0.95 +1.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.77 +0.89 +1.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.822 +0.075 +2.73%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.672 +0.030 +1.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 75.60 +1.37 +1.85%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.672 +0.030 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.14 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.87 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.83 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 457 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.10 +1.65 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.34 +1.40 +1.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.48 +0.82 +1.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 55.80 +1.37 +2.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 79.20 +1.37 +1.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 77.45 +1.37 +1.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 74.60 +1.37 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 71.30 +1.37 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.30 +1.37 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 72.60 +1.37 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.55 +1.37 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 70.90 +1.37 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.16 -0.64 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.58 +1.37 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.88 -7.37 -10.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Goldman Sees Oil Price Spike In 2024 As Spare Capacity Runs Thin

Why Did Russia Give Up On The START Treaty

Why Did Russia Give Up On The START Treaty

On February 21, Russia suspended…

North Africa Is Buying Up Russian Diesel After EU Ban

North Africa Is Buying Up Russian Diesel After EU Ban

North Africa has become a…

Top Energy Trader Expects Oil Prices To Enter The $90-$100 Range

Top Energy Trader Expects Oil Prices To Enter The $90-$100 Range

The CEO of Vitol Group…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Rising Cost Of Energy: What It Means For You And Your Home

By Michael Kern - Mar 01, 2023, 1:00 PM CST
  • Energy inflation is a phenomenon where energy prices rise over time, and it can significantly impact households' budgets.
  • There are various forms of energy inflation that can impact consumers. 
  • There are several ways households can mitigate the impact of energy inflation.
Join Our Community

Energy inflation has been one of the driving factors in the ongoing economic battle that has been unfolding over the past two years, but what is it and what can actually be done about it?

Energy inflation is a term used to describe the increase in energy prices over time. This phenomenon can have a significant impact on households, as it affects the cost of living and purchasing power. In this article, we will explore what energy inflation is, how it impacts households, and what can be done about it.

What is Energy Inflation?

Energy inflation occurs when the price of energy increases over time. This can happen due to various factors such as supply and demand, geopolitical events, or changes in government policies. The most common forms of energy inflation nclude electricity, natural gas, oil, and gasoline.

How Does Energy Inflation Impact Households?

Energy inflation has a direct impact on households' budgets as they have to spend more money on energy-related expenses such as heating, cooling, transportation, and cooking. When energy prices rise significantly, households may have to cut back on other expenses such as entertainment or dining out to compensate for the increased costs.

Moreover, low-income households are particularly vulnerable to energy inflation as they spend a higher percentage of their income on basic needs such as food and housing. When energy prices rise significantly, these households may have to choose between paying for basic needs or paying for energy-related expenses.

Furthermore, businesses are also impacted by energy inflation as they have to spend more money on transportation and production costs. This can lead to higher prices for goods and services which can further exacerbate household budget constraints.

What Can Be Done About Energy Inflation?

There are several ways that households can mitigate the impact of energy inflation on their budgets:

1. Energy Efficiency

One way to reduce the impact of energy inflation is by improving your home's energy efficiency. This can be done by installing insulation or weather-stripping around doors and windows or upgrading appliances to more efficient models.

2. Renewable Energy Sources

Another way to reduce the impact of energy inflation is by using renewable sources of energy such as solar panels or wind turbines. While these options may require an initial investment, they can provide long-term savings on utility bills.

3. Government Assistance Programs

Low-income households may be eligible for government assistance programs that provide financial assistance with utility bills or weatherization services that improve home efficiency.

4. Conservation Measures

Households can also conserve energy by turning off lights when not in use or reducing water usage during peak hours.

5. Advocacy

Finally, individuals can advocate for policies that promote renewable sources of energy or regulate pricing practices in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

In conclusion, understanding what causes energy inflation and its impact on households is crucial in developing strategies that mitigate its effects. By implementing measures such as improving home efficiency or using renewable sources of energy along with government assistance programs and conservation measures individuals can reduce their exposure to rising costs associated with this phenomenon while advocating for change at a policy level could help address this issue at its root cause level.

By Michael kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Hydrogen Cars Could Soon Compete With Electric Vehicles
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build
Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies
Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China

Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com