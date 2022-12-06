The Impact of Energy Inflation: A $2-3 Trillion Wealth Transfer

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins 74.25 -2.68 -3.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 29 mins 79.69 -2.99 -3.62%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.72 -3.31 -4.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 51 mins 5.469 -0.108 -1.94%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 2.149 -0.053 -2.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.13 -3.43 -4.21%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.13 -3.43 -4.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.16 -0.81 -0.96%
Chart Mars US 1 day 71.08 -3.80 -5.07%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.149 -0.053 -2.40%

Graph down Marine 2 days 79.95 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.28 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.24 -1.43 -1.75%
Graph down Basra Light 372 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.86 -1.52 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.00 -1.46 -1.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.16 -0.81 -0.96%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1827 days 49.23 -2.86 -5.49%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 55.68 -3.05 -5.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 79.08 -3.05 -3.71%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 77.33 -3.05 -3.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 74.48 -3.05 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 71.18 -3.05 -4.11%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 71.18 -3.05 -4.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 72.48 -3.05 -4.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 81.43 -3.05 -3.61%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 70.78 -3.05 -4.13%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.13 -3.43 -4.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 -2.75 -3.61%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.25 -2.75 -3.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.01 -3.05 -4.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.41 -3.05 -3.99%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.41 -3.05 -3.99%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 -2.75 -3.61%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.69 -3.05 -3.52%

  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 mins "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 11 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions

U.S. Power Use To Hit Record This Year: EIA

Escalating Protests In China Add To Oil Market Volatility

UAE To Expand Oil & Gas Production Capacity With $150 Billion Investment

Europe Can’t Count On U.S. Shale To Make Up For Russian Crude

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

The Impact of Energy Inflation: A $2-3 Trillion Wealth Transfer

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Dec 06, 2022, 5:00 PM CST
  • OECD countries generally spend a greater percent of GDP on energy than the U.S.
  • For the OECD, the sharp hike in energy spending between 2020 and 2022 will come to about $5.5 trillion.
  • Probably $2-3 trillion of that total will go into the pockets of non-OECD oil producing nations.
Energy prices remain stable for years, then spike, then revert back to old levels. Occasionally as in the 1970s during the Oil Embargo and Energy Crisis they really spike. And in 2021-2022, thanks to the Ukraine war, they rocketed up again. But how much impact do these episodes have on the economy? We decided to look at the question like this: how big are expenditures to consume energy in relation to gross domestic product (GDP). Figure 1 shows energy expenditures as a percent of GDP for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) which is, basically, an economic club for the developed nations, a few of which have oil or gas production, plus the United States. (The comparison may suffer from use of different sources, but the trends and order of magnitude probably tell the story anyway.)

Figure 1. Expenditure on energy as a percentage of GDP

Notice that OECD countries generally spend a greater percent of GDP on energy than the USA. This may reflect abundant low cost coal, natural gas, and hydroelectricity in the United States—resources not easily exported to the rest of the world for much of the time studied. 

This time around the difference in energy costs between OECD and USA is even starker. The US is now energy independent and even an exporter of energy. A substantial part of the higher energy bill in OECD countries serves as a transfer payment to energy supplying nations and of course a substantial drain on their economies, from OECD consumers to foreign oil and gas producers. In the case of the US, on the other hand, higher energy bills simply transfer wealth from American consumers to American energy producers, who have been quick to charge world prices. (That’s competition, one oil executive explained to some members of Congress a while ago.) 

Let’s put those percentages into dollar cost. For the OECD, the sharp hike in energy spending between 2020 and 2022 will come to about $5.5 trillion (with the USA accounting for about $0.6 trillion of the total). Probably $2-3 trillion of that total will go into the pockets of non-OECD oil producing nations. Think what we could do with that money.

After the Energy Crisis of the 1970s, energy policy makers urged consumers to find ways to use energy more economically and they succeeded. They did not call for a thorough transformation of the energy market because they had no alternatives to what existed. Just use it better. This time around, alternatives to traditional fuels and delivery are available (solar and wind and energy storage), and more on the way (possibilities include organic solar panels, hydrogen as an aviation fuel, electricity for vehicles, green hydrogen, fusion, small modular reactors and fuel cells). Maybe we can pay for some of those alternatives with the $2-3 trillion we now pay to foreign oil and gas producers.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

Lower Oil Prices On The Horizon As China Enters Next Phase Of Covid Crisis
