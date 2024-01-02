The Rise of Tesla: Model 3 and Y Dominate Global EV Sales

In the last five years, Tesla stock has exploded upwards more than 800%.
From a company that was perpetually on the verge of bankruptcy, Tesla has emerged as the EV manufacturer to beat in the automotive market.
A huge part of the success comes from Tesla’s sales which jumped 30x in the same time period.
Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu and Bhabna Banerkjee take a look at the numbers, as well as the sales share between the different Tesla models from 2016-2023 using data from CleanTechnica, an archive for news and data around clean technology.
Tesla’s Global Sales Sales Through the Years
From 2018 onwards, Tesla’s global sales began to skyrocket. Though quarter-on-quarter growth wasn’t always positive, dips were followed by more breakout numbers.
Here’s the model breakdown of Tesla’s global sales, from Q2 2016 to Q3 2023.
Date
Tesla Model S
Tesla Model X
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model Y
Q2 2016
9,764
4,638
N/A
N/A
Q3 2016
16,047
8,774
N/A
N/A
Q4 2016
12,700
9,500
N/A
N/A
Q1 2017
13,481
11,570
N/A
N/A
Q2 2017
12,010
10,010
N/A
N/A
Q3 2017
14,065
11,865
220
N/A
Q4 2017
15,200
13,120
1,550
N/A
Q1 2018
11,730
10,070
8,180
N/A
Q2 2018
10,930
11,370
18,440
N/A
Q3 2018
14,470
13,190
55,840
N/A
Q4 2018
13,500
14,050
63,150
N/A
Q1 2019
6,000
6,100
50,900
N/A
Q2 2019
8,422
9,300
77,634
N/A
Q3 2019
8,383
9,100
79,703
N/A
Q4 2019
8,375
11,100
92,620
N/A
Q1 2020
4,525
7,705
73,975
2,291
Q2 2020
3,927
6,687
63,793
16,484
Q3 2020
4,583
10,693
94,049
30,269
Q4 2020
6,060
12,860
126,624
35,123
Q1 2021
1,010
1,010
115,077
67,780
Q2 2021
890
1,000
110,054
89,360
Q3 2021
9,000
275
111,225
120,800
Q4 2021
4,050
7,700
140,000
156,850
Q1 2022
7,362
7,362
129,764
165,560
Q2 2022
8,081
8,081
100,066
138,467
Q3 2022
7,469
11,203
120,308
204,850
Q4 2022
6,344
10,803
135,846
252,285
Q1 2023
3,695
7,000
132,180
280,000
Q2 2023
6,225
13,000
146,915
300,000
Q3 2023
5,985
10,000
117,074
302,000
Total
254,283
269,136
2,165,187
2,162,119
Note: Beginning in 2020, Tesla’s reporting began to combine Model 3 & Y sales together. Model-specific data from this point is based on CleanTechnica’s estimates.
Aside from this steep rise, another key factor to note is how Tesla’s lineup has changed. The company began ramping production with the Model S and X, two luxury models that helped the brand build a prestigious image.
However since 2020 , the company has successfully transitioned to cheaper high volume models like the Model 3 and Y.
In fact, 2020 was also the first year Tesla turned a profit thanks in part to the Model Y.
The Model 3 and Y were also the world’s best-selling EVs in 2023.
Tesla’s presumed rival, Amazon and Ford-backed Rivian, is planning a similar approach. Its first models include the relatively expensive, full-size R1T and R1S. However the company has hinted at a 2024 reveal for its cheaper R2 model, with production starting in 2026.
