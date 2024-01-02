The Rise of Tesla: Model 3 and Y Dominate Global EV Sales

In the last five years, Tesla stock has exploded upwards more than 800%.

From a company that was perpetually on the verge of bankruptcy, Tesla has emerged as the EV manufacturer to beat in the automotive market.

A huge part of the success comes from Tesla’s sales which jumped 30x in the same time period.

Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu and Bhabna Banerkjee take a look at the numbers, as well as the sales share between the different Tesla models from 2016-2023 using data from CleanTechnica, an archive for news and data around clean technology.

Tesla’s Global Sales Sales Through the Years

From 2018 onwards, Tesla’s global sales began to skyrocket. Though quarter-on-quarter growth wasn’t always positive, dips were followed by more breakout numbers.

Here’s the model breakdown of Tesla’s global sales, from Q2 2016 to Q3 2023.

Date Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y Q2 2016 9,764 4,638 N/A N/A Q3 2016 16,047 8,774 N/A N/A Q4 2016 12,700 9,500 N/A N/A Q1 2017 13,481 11,570 N/A N/A Q2 2017 12,010 10,010 N/A N/A Q3 2017 14,065 11,865 220 N/A Q4 2017 15,200 13,120 1,550 N/A Q1 2018 11,730 10,070 8,180 N/A Q2 2018 10,930 11,370 18,440 N/A Q3 2018 14,470 13,190 55,840 N/A Q4 2018 13,500 14,050 63,150 N/A Q1 2019 6,000 6,100 50,900 N/A Q2 2019 8,422 9,300 77,634 N/A Q3 2019 8,383 9,100 79,703 N/A Q4 2019 8,375 11,100 92,620 N/A Q1 2020 4,525 7,705 73,975 2,291 Q2 2020 3,927 6,687 63,793 16,484 Q3 2020 4,583 10,693 94,049 30,269 Q4 2020 6,060 12,860 126,624 35,123 Q1 2021 1,010 1,010 115,077 67,780 Q2 2021 890 1,000 110,054 89,360 Q3 2021 9,000 275 111,225 120,800 Q4 2021 4,050 7,700 140,000 156,850 Q1 2022 7,362 7,362 129,764 165,560 Q2 2022 8,081 8,081 100,066 138,467 Q3 2022 7,469 11,203 120,308 204,850 Q4 2022 6,344 10,803 135,846 252,285 Q1 2023 3,695 7,000 132,180 280,000 Q2 2023 6,225 13,000 146,915 300,000 Q3 2023 5,985 10,000 117,074 302,000 Total 254,283 269,136 2,165,187 2,162,119

Note: Beginning in 2020, Tesla’s reporting began to combine Model 3 & Y sales together. Model-specific data from this point is based on CleanTechnica’s estimates.

Aside from this steep rise, another key factor to note is how Tesla’s lineup has changed. The company began ramping production with the Model S and X, two luxury models that helped the brand build a prestigious image.

However since 2020 , the company has successfully transitioned to cheaper high volume models like the Model 3 and Y.

In fact, 2020 was also the first year Tesla turned a profit thanks in part to the Model Y.

The Model 3 and Y were also the world’s best-selling EVs in 2023.

Tesla’s presumed rival, Amazon and Ford-backed Rivian, is planning a similar approach. Its first models include the relatively expensive, full-size R1T and R1S. However the company has hinted at a 2024 reveal for its cheaper R2 model, with production starting in 2026.

