The Rise of Microgrids: Bridging the Rural Energy Gap

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 18 hours 78.01 +0.65 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 hours 83.55 +1.12 +1.36%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.38 +0.91 +1.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 18 hours 2.712 +0.141 +5.48%
Graph up Gasoline 18 hours 2.294 +0.030 +1.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%
Chart Mars US 85 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 18 hours 2.294 +0.030 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.69 +1.37 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.95 +1.23 +1.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.07 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 788 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.07 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.02 +0.58 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 241 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 58.26 +2.27 +4.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 79.51 +2.27 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 77.76 +2.27 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 68.16 +2.32 +3.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 67.36 +2.27 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 69.36 +2.27 +3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 63.86 +2.27 +3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.59 +2.27 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 80.09 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.14 +2.27 +3.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 +2.25 +3.15%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 17 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

U.S. Sanctions Strand 10 Million Barrels of Russian Crude For Weeks

9 Factors Driving Energy Markets in 2024

9 Factors Driving Energy Markets in 2024

The energy sector in 2024…

Strong Economic Data Boosts Bullish Sentiment in Oil Markets

Strong Economic Data Boosts Bullish Sentiment in Oil Markets

Oil prices climbed dramatically this…

Geopolitical Risk and Economic Optimism Push Oil Prices Higher

Geopolitical Risk and Economic Optimism Push Oil Prices Higher

Oil prices have been climbing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Rise of Microgrids: Bridging the Rural Energy Gap

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 27, 2024, 10:00 AM CST
  • Microgrids are independent, small-scale power grids utilizing renewable sources and are beneficial in rural areas without existing infrastructure for energy distribution.
  • These decentralized systems are proving advantageous during extreme weather events, offering reliability where traditional power grids may fail.
  • While they are becoming more prevalent and are supported by investments and projects, microgrids face challenges in densely populated areas due to land use concerns and potential environmental impacts.
Join Our Community
Grid

For over a century, many countries have been relying on the same electricity transmission mechanisms. While some countries have upgraded their equipment, others are using antiquated lines to deliver electricity. As populations rise in an industrialised and increasingly digitalised world, the global electricity demand is also growing. Governments worldwide are exploring innovative ways to upgrade their grid systems to respond to this growing demand. While there is no doubt that the main electricity systems of many countries must be improved, many countries are starting to invest in microgrids, many of which are located in rural areas where renewable energy is being produced, rather than traditional energy hubs, and they are showing great potential.

As the renewable energy capacity of several countries worldwide continues to rise, governments must ensure these new energy sources are able to reach the consumer market. Many green energy projects, such as wind and solar power, are being developed in rural areas, not previously known for their energy production. This means that many do not have the infrastructure required to share the energy being produced with consumers. Further, it can be extremely expensive and complicated to connect these projects with the main grid. 

As rural renewable energy projects become more common, governments are responding by developing micro-grid systems, to help them share energy more practically. This is particularly the case in North America, which has vast amounts of sparsely populated land. Microgrids are small grid systems that use one or more distributed energy source to supply power. They are independent of the regional or national energy grid. In 2022, North America had around 35 percent of the world’s microgrid revenue share. 

The U.S. microgrid capacity has increased by around 11 percent since 2020, with over 460 operational systems across the country, delivering around 3.1 GW of electricity. This helps provide rural populations with a reliable source of electricity, generated using clean energy sources. In addition to providing hard-to-reach areas with energy, microgrids can also be useful during extreme weather events, ensuring that populations do not lose power at pivotal moments. 

In recent years, we’ve seen an increasing number of cases in which large populations lose power in the wake of an extreme weather event. In the U.S., this has been the case during the Californian wildfires in recent years and following the severe winter storm in Texas in 2021. This is also being seen elsewhere, such as in New Zealand, where, in 2023, the national grid operator Transpower declared a grid emergency following the loss of power in some regions after the country was hit by a cyclone. Now, experts are suggesting that microgrids might prevent huge power outages in the event of extreme weather events. 

Centralised power systems depend on large power plants and transmission grids, which makes them susceptible to single points of failure, making them extremely vulnerable to the effects of severe weather conditions. In contrast, microgrids are self-sufficient and operate independently or alongside the main grid, powered by renewable energy sources. This makes them suitable for regions prone to extreme weather, as individuals and communities can generate, share and trade energy among themselves, through a decentralised energy market

However, this could be more complicated in densely populated areas as microgrids generally require large amounts of land to set up renewable energy projects from which they can draw power. Concerns over land use, the visual impact on the area and the potential disruption to wildlife habitats are just some of the concerns that citizens have about the development of these types of projects. The “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) approach to the development of alternative energy operations has played a major role in the blocking of new energy projects in recent years, and would almost certainly be a major concern in highly populated areas. 

Nevertheless, the microgrid approach is becoming increasingly popular, with several companies investing in the development of these types of projects. This month, the New Jersey-based company Scale Microgrids signed an agreement to acquire a 500MW portfolio of distributed solar and storage projects from the Dutch renewable energy developer Gutami. The purchase includes sites across several U.S. locations, from California to New York. The operations are expected to provide electricity for around 80,000 homes and small businesses. 

The CEO of Scale Microgrids, Ryan Goodman, stated “Community solar continues to be a priority for Scale for both its inclusivity and ability to provide more options to our microgrid customers. Community solar is a great option for those who are unable to install rooftop solar because they are renters, can’t afford solar or because their property is not suited for it.” 

While governments must invest heavily in upgrades to their national energy infrastructure to respond to the growing demand for electricity, microgrids could play a major role in the future of energy distribution. Microgrids are growing in popularity as countries worldwide develop their renewable energy capacity, establishing projects in non-traditional energy regions that are well-suited to these structures. Further, microgrids could help ensure people are supplied with electricity in the wake of an extreme weather event, in the case that the main grid system becomes damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

AI Boom Could Slow U.S. Clean Grid Ambitions
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever
New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas
Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices
Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil

Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil
Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches

Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com