Libya Eyes Oil Comeback Despite Political Divide

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 78.01 +0.65 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 83.55 +1.12 +1.36%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.38 +0.91 +1.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 2.712 +0.141 +5.48%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 2.294 +0.030 +1.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%
Chart Mars US 84 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.294 +0.030 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 80.69 +1.37 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 81.95 +1.23 +1.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 78.07 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 788 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 83.07 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 83.02 +0.58 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 241 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 58.26 +2.27 +4.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 79.51 +2.27 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 77.76 +2.27 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 68.16 +2.32 +3.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 67.36 +2.27 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 69.36 +2.27 +3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 63.86 +2.27 +3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.59 +2.27 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 80.09 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.14 +2.27 +3.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 +2.25 +3.15%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 17 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

U.S. Sanctions Strand 10 Million Barrels of Russian Crude For Weeks

Surging Tanker Rates Make U.S Oil Too Expensive for Asia

Surging Tanker Rates Make U.S Oil Too Expensive for Asia

U.S. crude, WTI, is now…

Security Concerns in Red Sea Boost U.S. Oil Appeal

Security Concerns in Red Sea Boost U.S. Oil Appeal

The Permian Basin's oil production…

Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil

Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil

Traders are selling West Texas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya Eyes Oil Comeback Despite Political Divide

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 26, 2024, 6:00 PM CST
  • Political instability has hindered Libya's oil production, but the country is eager to regain its energy prominence with a goal of reaching 2 million barrels per day.
  • Substantial foreign investment is required to modernize Libya's aging oil infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities.
  • Despite challenges, Libya's significant untapped oil reserves present a substantial opportunity for economic growth and energy sector revival.
Join Our Community
Libya

Over the last decade, Libya has struggled to get its oil industry back on track due to political disruptions and a lack of foreign investment in the sector. Years of political unrest drove foreign investors out of the market, leaving many oil operations to sit untouched for years and driving oil output down. Achieving high levels of oil output once again will require significant investment in exploration activities, drilling and infrastructure renovation and development, but there is significant potential for the country with Africa’s largest oil reserves. 

Oil was first discovered in Libya in 1959, after which many foreign players entered the market to develop the country’s assets for export. Under the dictatorship of Colonel Ghaddafi, Libya’s oil industry experienced highs and lows as relations between Libya and the West regularly shifted. In the early 2000s, when the UN and U.S. lifted sanctions that they had imposed on Libya, several major Western oil companies resumed operations in Libya, attracting more players to the region. Libya’s oil output rose from 1.47 million bpd in 2000 to nearly 1.8 million bpd in 2010, a trend that was expected to continue. 

Hopes of a stable, growing oil market were dashed when the Arab Spring took place in 2011, followed by years of political instability. And no government since has been able to return the industry to its former glory. Libya’s political system is currently divided between the eastern-based Government of National Stability, led by Osama Hamada, and the UN-backed Government of National Unity, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, based in Tripoli in the west. Despite ongoing political tension, the country is eager to get its energy industry back on track to respond to its energy and economic needs. 

This month, Libya’s Oil and Gas Minister Mohamed Oun, pledged to discover “new oil and gas fields.” He stated, “We still have fields yet to be explored, including those in the Mediterranean and central regions, where new oil and gas fields will be discovered.” Farhat Omar Bengdara, the chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), emphasised the important role the state-owned oil company has played in boosting production and fostering partnerships with international partners in recent years. 

While Oun acknowledged the significant challenges facing the country’s oil industry, he is optimistic about its potential. He explained, “Governments, the private sector, and international bodies, including the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation, with the help of global think tanks, have developed an ambitious strategy built on relevant global trends in the energy field.” He said that the strategy is aimed at helping Libya recover its former energy status, with the target of raising production to 2 million bpd. Libya currently produces more than 1.2 million bpd. With around 90 percent of Libya’s revenues coming from oil, it is essential that Libya achieve this goal. 

Despite the optimism, several challenges remain, with recent protests leading to a shutdown in production. Earlier this month, the NOC was forced to shut down operations at Libya’s largest oil field after protestors demonstrated over fuel shortages. Around a week later, another set of protestors threatened to shut down two oil and gas facilities close to the capital of Tripoli to campaign against corruption. Protestors were requesting that the NOC chairman Farhat Bengdara be dismissed. 

Libya has previously fallen short of its oil goals due to political disruption and the inability to attract the desired levels of foreign investment. In 2017, the North African country announced a 2.2 million bpd target for 2023 due to political issues and poor sectoral governance. However, Libya has significant potential as it holds the largest oil reserves in Africa, with around 48.36 billion barrels, much of which remains untapped. OPEC is supporting Libya’s aim to develop its oil industry by excluding it from any quotas. But Libya will need substantially higher levels of foreign investment to get its oil industry back on track. 

According to Oun, the NOC requires a budget of $17 billion to raise the country’s oil output to 2 million bpd within the next three to five years. This funding will go towards increasing production in NOC’s oil fields, as well as maintaining key infrastructure, such as pipelines. Some of the country’s pipelines were installed in the 1960s and require significant work or replacement to ensure their longevity. The conflict seen in Libya in recent years also resulted in the destruction of around 70 percent of the country’s oil storage capacity, which will need rebuilding. 

Libya is highly optimistic about the future of its oil industry, with huge potential to explore untapped reserves and increase output. However, several challenges are standing in its way. The country remains politically divided, which continues to deter foreign investors from committing to new projects. Further, its ageing infrastructure requires vast amounts of funding to bring it up to scratch. Nevertheless, Libya will likely continue to depend heavily on oil for its revenues meaning that it must seek greater stability in its oil sector to attract higher levels of investment to support the country’s economic security. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

India to Become Single Most Important Driver of Oil Demand Growth
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever
New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas
Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil

Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil
Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices
Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches

Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com