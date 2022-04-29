The Rig Count Climbs As Markets Clamor For More Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 7 hours 104.7 -0.67 -0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 9 hours 109.3 +1.75 +1.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 7 hours 7.244 +0.356 +5.17%
Graph down Heating Oil 9 hours 4.782 -0.354 -6.89%
Graph down Gasoline 9 hours 3.472 -0.031 -0.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 103.2 -0.92 -0.88%
Chart Gasoline 9 hours 3.472 -0.031 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 107.9 +1.66 +1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 151 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 110.7 +2.45 +2.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 107.7 +2.27 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.82 +2.95 +3.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 22 hours 91.26 +3.34 +3.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 107.5 +3.34 +3.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 105.8 +3.34 +3.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 22 hours 103.7 +3.34 +3.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 22 hours 100.8 +3.34 +3.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 100.8 +3.34 +3.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 102.9 +3.34 +3.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 106.5 +3.34 +3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 101.1 +3.34 +3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 23 hours 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 109.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 23 hours 98.64 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 23 hours 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 95.50 +3.50 +3.80%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 112.4 +2.66 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 1 day "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 4 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 39 mins "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 1 day "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 11 hours "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 11 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 7 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE

Breaking News:

EIA Monthly Data Shows A Dip In U.S. Oil Production

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Colombia’s Oil Industry?

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Colombia’s Oil Industry?

Colombia’s already-battered economically critical oil…

The West Is Becoming More Competitive In The Battery Boom

The West Is Becoming More Competitive In The Battery Boom

China has long since dominated…

Uncertainty Leaves Oil Prices Stuck At $100

Uncertainty Leaves Oil Prices Stuck At $100

Uncertainty regarding both supply and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Rig Count Climbs As Markets Clamor For More Oil

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 29, 2022, 12:32 PM CDT
  • The rig count has increased once again, hitting levels not seen since April 2020.
  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine has only added to the demand for drilling, with the rig count climbing by 48 in nine weeks.
  • Oil rigs climbed by three this week while gas rigs remained the same.
Join Our Community

The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 3 this week, after an increase of 2 rigs in the week prior, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count increased to 698 this week—258 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021 and the highest count since April 2020. Drilling has picked up substantially since the Russia invasion, adding 48 rigs over the last nine weeks.

Oil rigs in the United States rose this week by 3 rigs to 552, while gas rigs stayed the same at 144. Miscellaneous rigs also stayed the same, at 2.

The rig count in the Permian Basin added a single rig this week, bringing the total to 335, while rigs in the Eagle Ford stayed the same.  

U.S. crude oil production stayed at 11.9 million bpd during the week ending April 22, according to the latest Energy Information Administration—a 300,000 bpd rise since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Costs for drillers have risen in the U.S. shale patch—just one of many factors preventing U.S. drillers from ramping up production quickly.

In the Permian, the most prolific basin in the United States, supply chain issues and an acute worker shortage have been plaguing the industry, along with unpredictable long-term demand, oil price volatility, and an uncertain regulatory environment.

Nevertheless, Permian rigs have made substantial gains since the sharp dropoff in 2020 following the Covid-19 lockdowns and subsequent demand destruction, recovering to xxx percent from the low of 117 rigs in August 2020 to xxx rigs now. The data shows that oil companies are indeed drilling new oil and gas wells—but there is a natural and unavoidable lag between drilling new wells and actual production.

Rig Count

At 11:56 a.m. ET, oil prices were trending up on the day as oil supply fears outweighed China's covid lockdowns that are threatening to diminish demand. WTI was trading at $106.60—up $1.27 per barrel (+1.21%) on the day and up more than $4 on the week. The Brent benchmark traded at $109.70 per barrel, up $2.10 (+1.95%) on the day and $3 on the week.

At 1:10pm ET, WTI had risen to $106.80, while Brent was trading at $109.70.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Exxon And Chevron Post Blockbuster Earnings As Oil Prices Soar

Next Post

Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?
German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
The Numbers Behind A EU Ban On Russian Crude

The Numbers Behind A EU Ban On Russian Crude
Experts: U.S. Could Enter Lithium Market In A Very Big Way

Experts: U.S. Could Enter Lithium Market In A Very Big Way
Iran Invites Russia To Invest In Its One Sanctions-Proof Energy Sector

Iran Invites Russia To Invest In Its One Sanctions-Proof Energy Sector



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com