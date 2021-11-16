U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.82 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.51 +0.46 +0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.158 +0.141 +2.81%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.430 +0.032 +1.35%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.354 +0.025 +1.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.00 -0.22 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.00 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.67 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.84 -0.80 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 77.63 -0.16 -0.21%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.354 +0.025 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.47 -0.89 -1.09%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.80 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.56 -1.27 -1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 82.66 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.65 -1.23 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.67 -1.09 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.67 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.37 -1.20 -1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.84 -0.80 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.23 +0.62 +1.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 61.73 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 79.88 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.28 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 76.38 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 72.98 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.98 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.88 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 76.88 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 72.88 +0.09 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.00 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 +3.50 +4.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.25 -6.00 -7.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.47 -0.50 -0.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.83 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.78 +0.09 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.78 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.25 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.12 +0.09 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 7 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 7 hours MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!
  • 4 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 3 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 2 hours NordStream2
  • 5 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 6 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 7 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

UAE Sees OPEC+ Sticking To Oil Output Plan With Surplus Looming In Q1

Gas Prices Plunge After Gazprom Says It Starts Sending Gas Into European Storage

Gas Prices Plunge After Gazprom Says It Starts Sending Gas Into European Storage

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom said…

Louisiana Is Leading America’s LNG Boom

Louisiana Is Leading America’s LNG Boom

Louisiana has embraced natural gas…

Natural Gas Prices Could Soar Even Higher As Europe Braces For A Cold Winter

Natural Gas Prices Could Soar Even Higher As Europe Braces For A Cold Winter

European atural gas inventories are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 16, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
  • Research firm HFI noted that the latest 10-15-day weather forecast is pointing towards colder than usual weather
  • The EIA said last week it expected average natural gas prices to reach $5.53 per mmBtu over the next months
Join Our Community

Natural gas prices in the United States could hit $6 per million British thermal units if forecasts for a cold start to the winter season materialize, HFI Research has reported.

In a Seeking Alpha article, the research firm noted that the latest 10-15-day weather forecast is pointing towards colder than usual weather, while supply is not growing and gas in storage is unlikely to grow further this year after an injection of 20 billion cu ft last week.

The analysis noted that the cold spell may be temporary, citing forecast data for Alaska. However, it would be enough to push prices higher while production seems to be in decline.

The Energy Information Administration reported last week that natural gas in storage was about 3 percent below the average for early November, which would hardly be a reason for worry with regard to prices if it weren’t for exports. These are running at record rates, leaving less gas available at home and adding upward pressure to prices.

Because of this situation, the EIA said last week it expected average natural gas prices to reach $5.53 per mmBtu over the next months. In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, the authority reported an average October price for gas of $5.51, compared to a first-half 2021 average of just $3.25 per mmBtu.

“We expect that factor, along with rising U.S. natural gas exports and relatively flat production through March, will keep U.S. natural gas prices near recent levels before downward price pressures emerge,” the EIA said in its report.

“Because of uncertainty around seasonal demand, we expect natural gas prices to remain volatile over the coming months, with winter temperatures to be a key driver of demand and prices,” the EIA added.

Another driver will undoubtedly be the production of natural gas in the Lower 48, as noted by HFI Research. With that in decline, prices will likely have even further than $5.50 to go in the right winter conditions.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gas Prices Plunge After Gazprom Says It Starts Sending Gas Into European Storage
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil
Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount
Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com