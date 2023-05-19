The Race To Secure Long-Term LNG Contracts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 71.55 -0.31 -0.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 75.58 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.08 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 2.585 -0.007 -0.27%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.576 +0.008 +0.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 -0.96 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 -0.96 -1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.06 +0.84 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 70.45 -0.71 -1.00%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.576 +0.008 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.63 +2.05 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.81 +1.90 +2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.38 -0.36 -0.49%
Graph down Basra Light 536 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.59 -0.22 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.15 -0.40 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.06 +0.84 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 57.78 -0.27 -0.47%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 50.69 -0.95 -1.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 74.09 -0.95 -1.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 72.34 -0.95 -1.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 69.49 -0.95 -1.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 67.49 -0.95 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 76.44 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 65.79 -0.95 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 -0.96 -1.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.00 -1.00 -1.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 77.95 +2.16 +2.85%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.39 -0.97 -1.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.34 -0.97 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.34 -0.97 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 -1.00 -1.59%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 mins Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 16 hours Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

Trans Mountain Pipeline Needs More Funds

Why Erdogan Is Expected To Win Turkey's Presidential Runoff

Why Erdogan Is Expected To Win Turkey's Presidential Runoff

After no candidate was able…

IEA: Oil Bears Are Disregarding An Imminent Supply Shortage

IEA: Oil Bears Are Disregarding An Imminent Supply Shortage

Bearish sentiment has taken over…

EU Unlikely To Agree To Permanent Shutdown Of Russian Gas Pipelines To Europe

EU Unlikely To Agree To Permanent Shutdown Of Russian Gas Pipelines To Europe

The EU is unlikely to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Race To Secure Long-Term LNG Contracts

By Irina Slav - May 19, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Liquefied natural gas inventories may be at a record high due to weak demand, but importers around the world are looking to secure long-term contracts.
  • The surge in the spot market last year has highlighted the importance of energy security to importers, especially importers in Asia.
  • As more LNG is locked up in long-term deals, European importers who are reluctant to sign on to long-term deals may find themselves paying much higher prices.
Join Our Community
LNG

Global LNG inventories may be at a record high amid weak demand but serious buyers are looking forward and sealing long-term supply deals to secure enough LNG for the future without exposing themselves to the fickle spot market.

While Europeans may not be huge fans of long-term deals because of their transition plans, Asians definitely like their long-term LNG deals. And so do the supermajors that will then sell this LNG to long-term-averse Europeans.

Since the start of the year, long-term deals worth some 13 million tons annually have been closed, according to Wood Mackenzie, with momentum from last year carrying over to this year. Last year, the research firm said, some 81 million tons annually of LNG were contracted under long-term supply deals.

Among the deals inked this year was China’s 20-year contract with Venture Global, which would supply 2 tons of LNG annually to China Gas Holdings beginning in 2027. The Chinese company also has a 25-year deal with Energy Transfer for the delivery of 700,000 tons of LNG annually.

Besides China, India is another big LNG buyer with a taste for long-term supply security. Bloomberg reported this week that energy importers on the subcontinent were on the hunt for long-term deals to reduce exposure to price fluctuations and were in talks with producers from the Middle East.

The rush comes after last year’s surge in spot market LNG prices after the European Union rushed to secure as much of the fuel as it could, pushing international prices so high some countries were forced to switch from gas to coal for energy generation because they couldn’t afford the gas in liquefied form.

“The lesson learned by the consumers is that they can’t run the business based on spot,” Akshay Kumar Singh, chief executive of Petronet LNG, said earlier this month, as quoted by Bloomberg. “Going forward, we will be finding a lot of long-term contracts signed by different stakeholders.”

Japan is also a big buyer of LNG. The energy-poor country is almost entirely dependent on imports for its energy consumption, and LNG is a big part of the import mix. Because of that, Japan is the world’s largest LNG importer, retaking the top spot from China last year even though total LNG imports declined slightly.

Qatar is a popular destination for LNG buyers, and so is Oman, according to Wood Mackenzie. The latter has seen a number of long-term deals sealed in the past few months, with buyers including Japanese utilities, the supermajors, a Chinese company, and a Turkish one.

As a result of this renewed interest, the research firm noted, prices are on the rise. Long-term LNG contracts are normally indexed to Brent crude prices, and in 2020 and 2021, the average pricing was some 10% of the benchmark per 1 million British thermal units. Now, sellers are asking for 12.5% of Brent and above, with some deals reaching 17%, Wood Mackenzie reports.

With oil prices being where they are right now, appetite for long-term LNG deals will probably intensify further as sellers might want to lock in lower oil prices amid forecasts for price rises later in the year.

The more LNG is locked in long-term contracts, however, the less LNG there is on the spot market, which suggests prices may see another surge at some point as contracts expiring in three to four years are currently being replaced with new ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asian importers who are serious about their energy security seem to dominate the long-term supply market, which leaves Europeans, who are serious about their transition to wind and solar, to pay higher prices for the gas they would continue needing in the meantime.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Alberta Wildfires Still Sapping Crude Oil Production
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant

Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant
U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016

U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016
Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default
$70 Oil Creates Opportunity In Canadian Oil Stocks

$70 Oil Creates Opportunity In Canadian Oil Stocks
Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices

Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com