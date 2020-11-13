The Oilfield Services Sector Is Showing Signs Of Recovery

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 6 hours 40.13 -0.99 -2.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 42.78 -0.75 -1.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours 2.995 +0.019 +0.64%
Graph down Mars US 5 hours 40.53 -0.94 -2.27%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 42.97 -0.45 -1.04%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 -0.48 -1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 -0.48 -1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 42.66 -0.81 -1.86%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.83 -0.32 -0.82%
Chart Natural Gas 6 hours 2.995 +0.019 +0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 43.22 -0.86 -1.95%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 43.54 -0.97 -2.18%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 40.63 -1.23 -2.94%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 45.24 -0.48 -1.05%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 42.07 -1.13 -2.62%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 42.66 -0.81 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 42.66 -0.81 -1.86%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 43.92 -0.93 -2.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.97 -0.45 -1.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 56 days 28.29 -1.00 -3.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 31.17 -0.73 -2.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 40.12 -0.33 -0.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.52 -0.33 -0.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 36.02 -0.53 -1.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 34.12 -0.33 -0.96%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 34.12 -0.33 -0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 36.12 -0.33 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 36.87 -0.53 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 34.12 -0.33 -0.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 -0.48 -1.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 36.75 -1.00 -2.65%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 30.50 -1.00 -3.17%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.66 +0.65 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 34.08 -0.99 -2.82%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.03 -0.99 -2.54%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.03 -0.99 -2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 36.75 -1.00 -2.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 -0.50 -1.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.70 -0.43 -0.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 3 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 41 mins Fox News Parent Corporation stock dropped 6% today as Fox News Channel experiences viewer exodus.
  • 22 hours Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 5 hours San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban
  • 3 hours The Big Picture
  • 2 days Google is Evil - Jeremy Kauffman Introduces LBRY and Odysee
  • 13 hours TX NATGAS flaring:Texas E&Ps Must Justify Reasons to Flare/Vent Natural Gas, Says RRC
  • 2 days GPOR - Gulfport Oil - Why?
  • 2 days P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 1 day Ted Cruz Erupts: Andrew McCabe Fumbles on This Question
  • 2 days .

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Compliance With Cuts At 101% Ahead Of Crucial Meetings

Lockdowns Hit Supplies For Biofuels

Lockdowns Hit Supplies For Biofuels

Lockdowns, curfews, and fewer people…

Oil Optimism Returns On Fresh Vaccine News

Oil Optimism Returns On Fresh Vaccine News

Oil prices reacted positively to…

Surge In COVID Cases Counters Oil Market Optimism

Surge In COVID Cases Counters Oil Market Optimism

While much of the media…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oilfield Services Sector Is Showing Signs Of Recovery

By Irina Slav - Nov 13, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The U.S. oilfield services sector added more than 6,400 new jobs last month. in the latest sign that things are beginning to look up for the embattled industry.   There has even been some M&A activity, too, namely Schlumberger’s offloading of its shale oil business to Liberty Oilfield Services in September. The all-stock deal saw Schlumberger take 37 percent in the larger Liberty, which will now become the second-largest hydraulic fracturing services provider in North America.

Are the job additions and merger activity indicative of a trend that will save the sector?

According to Fortune Business Insights, the Oilfield Services market could reach $346 billion by 2027--a CAGR of 6.6% during that time. Others, such as Liberty’s chief executive Chris Wright, are also optimistic. Commenting on the acquisition of Schlumberger’s fracking business, Wright said the challenging times offered an opportunity and that the acquisition was effectively Liberty’s way of grabbing this opportunity.

The chief executive of Halliburton is also optimistic. In the company’s third-quarter financial results report, Jeff Miller said, “The pace of activity declines in the international markets is slowing, while the North America industry structure continues to improve, and activity is stabilizing.” 

“We believe executing on our strategic priorities will boost our earnings power reset and free cash flow generation today and as we power into and win the eventual recovery,” Miller added.

Related: The Road To Recovery Is Long For Oilfield Services The oilfield services industry is the most vulnerable to price crashes. When prices drop, these companies’ customers have less money to spend on expanding their business, and they also have less money to spend on maintaining their operations. This means that the last two crises, which came in quicker than usual succession, were harder on oilfield services providers than exploration and production companies. And there are more challenging times ahead.

The wave of mergers and acquisitions in the E&P segment has already started with several huge deals since the start of the pandemic. Chevron bought Noble Energy, Devon took over WPX Energy, and Conoco struck a deal to buy Concho Resources. For the buyers—and the sellers, too—acquisitions are good. They mean more savings. For the oilfield service providers that work with the buyer and the sellers, each acquisition means one less client at a time when clients are not feeling too generous anyway.

“Unfortunately, what happens in this crisis is the service companies take the brunt of it. To get back to where they were in March before COVID, it’s going to take a couple of years,” an S&P Global Platts analyst, Rene Santos, told the Houston Chronicle’s Erin Douglas and Paul Takahashi last month.

For Liberty’s Wright, it all comes down to demand, and demand comes down to economic activity. In a recent interview with Bloomberg’s Alix Steel, he noted the nascent recovery in global economic activity despite the continuing pandemic and how its positive effect on oil prices could spur more activity in the oil sector as long as the effect was pronounced enough and kept prices above $40.

Schlumberger’s chief executive Olivier La Peuch sees the recovery will begin this quarter or next. Baker Hughes’ Lorenzo Simonelli said the market has “somewhat stabilized”. Yet because of the continuing pandemic, this stabilization is not as robust as the industry would have liked.

Related: U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises For The Eighth Week In A Row

The lockdowns in Europe are an example. Although Europe is not the biggest driver of global oil demand growth, it is a large consumer, and restrictions that affect demand immediately reverberate around the industry and pressure prices, delaying the recovery of production and hence oilfield services. The U.S. is another example: although a national lockdown is unlikely, some state officials are discussing movement restrictions to stem the rate of infection.

The oilfield services sector has lost 92,302 jobs since the start of the pandemic due to the demand destruction it caused, according to PESA. These are a lot of jobs, and many may not be coming back as the industry is forced to become even leaner in these lean times. New job additions are always a signal of recovery but just how full this recovery will be remains to be seen, just as it remains to be seen when a vaccine for Covid-19 will become available and how long it will take to distribute it widely enough to make a difference in the pandemic landscape.

But for oilfield services, there may be comfort in the fact that oil companies are fastidiously searching for ways to get a leg up over the competition. And this presents a unique opportunity for oilfield services as they assist E&Ps with fracking tech that will help improve production processes, according to Fortune Business Insights.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will A Vaccine Reinvigorate Oil Markets?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Death Of Car Ownership: How Tech Is Killing The $3 Trillion Auto Industry

The Death Of Car Ownership: How Tech Is Killing The $3 Trillion Auto Industry
Australia Could Lead The $11 Trillion Hydrogen Boom

Australia Could Lead The $11 Trillion Hydrogen Boom
Shell’s Largest Refinery Reduces Crude Processing Capacity By 50%

Shell’s Largest Refinery Reduces Crude Processing Capacity By 50%
This Could Become The World’s Most Expensive Crude Oil

This Could Become The World’s Most Expensive Crude Oil
Ghost Rigs Could Become The New Normal In Offshore Oil

Ghost Rigs Could Become The New Normal In Offshore Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com